Movies For Your Monday

Riding Off Cliffs:
Reed Boggs grew up on the flatlands of Ohio with dreams of freeride lines only seen in the glossy pages of magazines. After honing his skills at indoor bike parks imitating those big mountain sends, he moved out west and dedicated his life to riding off cliffs with hopes of one day winning Red Bull Rampage. We follow along with Reed and document his sacrifices, hijinks, friendships forged in the desert, and the consequences and rewards of livin' life on two wheels.
Quarterpoint - A Mountain Bike Film Starring Carson Storch:
QUARTERPOINT is a 37 minute experimental mountain bike film shot between 2018 and 2021 in the state of Oregon. Starring Carson Storch. Directed by Clay Porter.
Brook MacDonald's Dream Track:
Brook “The Bulldog” MacDonald is back! Back riding bikes all day every day! No race tape this time around, but that doesn't mean the MTB heavyweight from New Zealand held back. On the contrary, Brook let his imagination loose for this one. To build his Dream Track, he joined forces with Remy Morton and the result is nothing short of MTB magic.
Oszkar Nagy: Buda-hills - Make Your Mark:
The young riders of today have more mentors and access to regional bike parks, riding centers and indoor parks than ever before. None of those things existed for Oszkar Nagy, growing up in Hungary. Watch him make his mark on the enduro trails of Budapest, including very popular daily riding spots for many in the capital city, while he enjoys himself on the trails and adding his unique flair to it. Video: Loam Cinema.
Age Is Just A Number - Christina Chappetta Birthday Edit:
It's Christina's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with a sick bike edit? No talking, no waiting around, just shredding.
Lucy Van Eesteren Joins Race Face:
Personality shows itself in many ways, both on and off the bike. For 16-year-old Lucy Van Eesteren, it means a healthy dose of dad jokes, ironic comments, and pop-culture references paired with some very impressive riding abilities. We’re looking forward to seeing big things from this young rider in 2022 as she continues to sharpen her skills on the bike and her humour off the bike. And who knows, maybe we’ll even get to see an epic dad joke battle with the Godfather himself, Wade Simmons. Welcome Lucy, we’re stoked to have you on the team!
Eliott Lapotre - Freerider & Free Spirit:
Eliot is a Trail Boss - he lives to find and dig trails around his hometown in the Easter part of France. Since going fully professional in 2018, Eliott has continued to hone his craft as he elevates, connects, and inspires riders to follow their passions. In 2021, after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, we met up with Eliott to document his spirit, life, and his passion for freestyle riding and trail restoration.
Winter Sol With Fergus Ryan:
The latest rider to join the ranks of Privateer Bikes and Hunt Bike wheels, Fergus Ryan has been busy getting to grips with his new steed. With his primary focus on the coming 2022 EWS race season and the UK winter in full swing, he swapped mud for dust and flew out to Portugal for a week of training in the sunshine. Having flown into Porto in the north of Portugal, Ferg headed to Ponte de Lima Bikepark just an hour north of the airport. The flat-out tracks and rough terrain offered the perfect training ground to get to grips with his new bike.
Off-Line: Episode 4 - Charlie Murray:
Kiwi freeride skier turned mountain bike racer, Charlie Murray has already tried his hand at World Cup Downhill racing and the Enduro World Series. This video follows the path of how Charlie came to be the Charlie we all know—an origin story in five minutes.
Maydena:
Step into the Wilderness at Maydena with trails for all ages. Riders: Baxter Maiwald, Laura Craft, Jacob Barton, Rhys Ellis, Luke Reed, John Kingston, Oscar Kingston, Simon & Max French. Video: Ryan Finlay.
Jon Mackellar - The Best F****ing Edit Ever:
Australian rider Jon "Termite" Mackellar comes through with top tier biking on dirt, street, and park for one well rounded video part! Video: Tim Storey.
Distanced:
Riders: Mike Stahl, Mikey Andrew, Ison Bogosian, Grant Castelluzzo, Pat Freyne, Dan Kruk, Angus Tuttle, Sam Downs, Rainer Etsweiler, Dimitri McCombs, Liam Reegs, Markus Hoyte, Joeri Veul, Matt Miller, Dom Simoncini, Alex Avilla, Lorenzo Mesa, Matias Barboza, and Calum Palmer.
Runa Hattori - Sunday Bikes X Motocross International:
Runa Hattori is our Japanese connect through Motocross International. Smooth style, flowy lines, and a unique use of the streets make this one a treat to watch. Filmed over the past six months in and around Tokyo. Video: Onan.
REAL presents Ishod:
Already an all-time great, but still in his prime, Ishod makes it look easy in this ten-minute über part for REAL.
Daniel DuBois' "Madness" Part:
Dan's been making waves in The Bay for a minute, but this part showcases the true magnitude of his potential, from heavy rails to the bricks of China Banks.
Cold Call - Wee Man:
The Jackass star and Dogtown legend links up with Promar and Gregson for a full day of slappies, doubles, Chronic Tacos and, of course, that iconic, infectious laugh.
Art Form:
“The surfboard is a constant blending of curves and how they interact with the water. Making those curves feel comfortable, like an extension of your feet and your mind, is so interesting...there shouldn’t be any rules about what a surfboard looks like.” - Matt Parker.
Cowboy:
In this short film by Clayton Vila, watch Sean Jordan ride Crested Butte and redefine the American cowboy.
Unsafe Passage: On Board A Refugee Rescue Ship Racing For Europe:
An overcrowded ship with asylum seekers leaves Libya bound for Europe – triggering a high-stakes showdown between a Doctors Without Borders vessel wanting to escort it to safety and the Libyan Coast Guard fighting to turn it back. As the Libyans issue armed threats, tension grows below deck. With European countries' responsibilities toward refugees once again in the spotlight, here is an inside view of the desperate hope that is the deadly race for Europe.
United O:
For the first time in the Special Olympics USA Games’ history, Special Olympics athletes from across the nation united during a three-day workshop in Orlando, Fla., where they worked with professional designers from national advertising agency partner, Publicis Seattle, to provide the vision for the 2022 USA Games logo.
