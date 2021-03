Movies For Your Monday

Entrance:

Bellinghomies 3:

About Time - Scott Wink Grant:

Vinny T Goes Rogue:

Toni Tuukkanen - 2010:

Matt Koen - Marin:

Island Boys:

Ride The City:

Marcel Hunt - Reawaken:

Bas van Steenbergen - Duncan RAW:

Filming A Bike Video 101:

Cultcrew - Jason Watts Down Under:

Jacob Cable ATX Vacation! - Kink BMX:

Vans Brazil Presents - Cauan Madona ELO:

Rough Cut - Nora Vasconcellos' Welcome "Seance" Part:

Rob Pace's "Strider" Part:

Jack O'Grady's "Pass~Port" Part:

The Secret of Bottom Turn:

Ståle Sandbech - Real Snow 2021:

Dusty Henricksen - Real Snow 2021:

Why CG Sucks (Except When It Doesn't):

A Concerto Is a Conversation:

Fifteen year old downhill racer Leighton Pillipow is always up for a rapid descent with some good friends! Farwell Canyon dished up a load of respect and adrenaline on this outing. So happy to walk away with good memories! - Leighton Pillipow. Video: Glenn King / @6ixSigma , Line support from Arthur Roots and Jacob "The Wrench" Mullen.Ian Webster, Zach Zinter, Adam Smokewell, and Jason Eiswald riding bikes.Video: Brian Park. Additional shooting: Jarrett Moore. Thanks to Dan Leney, Aaron Boss, Jarrett Moore, Joe Esnouf, and lots of others for letting us poach their zones.Rider: Vinny T. Director: Louis Para. Cinematography & Colour: Yann Besset. 1st AC: Adrien Lescure. Editing: Thomas Ferey. Sound design: Keith White.Pinned at Calpis Bikepark.Casual rip through the hills. Video: Drew Boxold & Brian Cahal.Ryan Forsyth, Erik Harvey, and Ryan Morris, ride Spooks. Additional clips: Dan 'The Man’ Brown.An urban ride on the Polygon Siskiu N9.My passion reawakened, my meaning for living recharged, refuelled, and reignited. Age is just a number, your dreams don’t have to die at 30, sometimes they reawaken. Video: Ryan Nangle.A lap down Double D in Duncan, BC.Ever wonder what goes into making a bike launch video? Well, wonder no more, our marketing man Stephane Pelletier captured all the behind-the-scenes of our latest project "Christening the Forbidden Dreadnought" on his handy dandy dad cam. No more wondering how we did it, all the tips and tricks are included...The Australian BMX scene is full of amazing, passionate riders, dedicated core shops and distributors , and unbelievable spots. We sent Veesh, Corey Walsh, and Dan Foley down under to get a taste with two legends. Benn Pigot who lives up to every bit of urban myth he is and we welcome Jason Watts to the squad who embodies everything in a true BMX brother there is. Pure BMX is what this edit is all about, good on ya boys...This past winter we sent Kink Pro Jacob Cable to Austin, Texas on two separate occasions. Two trips, one week at a time, and Jacob delivered! With every release, Jacob is elevating the level of technically impossible riding.Vans Brazil’s BMX Family member, Cauan Madona, is forever linked to Felipe Corrêa, his longtime friend who is responsible for his first video part and this most recent project. Over a year, sessions and tricks were recorded in São Paulo, São Bernardo do Campo, Amparo, Serra Negra, Jundiaí, and Rio de Janeiro.Never has a Rough Cut been stacked with equal parts purple and pain. Bear witness as Nora summons the courage to get up after some ground-rattling slams while attacking wicked concrete walls.Powering through Sydney’s sketchiest rails, Rob emerges as one of the gnarliest rippers from Down Under - and that’s saying something.Trick after trick of jaw-dropping mania, Jack attacks Sydney like nobody before. Think that cover was a hoax? See for yourself.Snowboarder Alex Yoder searches to the ends of the earth for the lost art of "snow-surfing" only to find the answers he seeks on Bottom Turn Island.Watch Ståle Sandbech and filmer/editor Spencer “GimbalGod” Whiting’s entry into Real Snow 2021, the all-video snowboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Dusty Henricksen and filmer/editor Cal Aamodt’s entry into Real Snow 2021, the all-video snowboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Are computer generated visual effects really ruining movies?Kris Bowers is one of Hollywood’s rising young composers. At 29, he scored the Oscar-winning 2018 film “Green Book,” and this year he premiered a new violin concerto, “For a Younger Self,” at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. For all that success, though, he says that as a Black composer, “I’ve been wondering whether or not I’m supposed to be in the spaces that I’m in.” In Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers's "A Concerto Is a Conversation," Bowers traces the process of breaking into new spaces through generations of sacrifice that came before him, focusing on the story of his grandfather Horace Bowers. As a young man, he left his home in the Jim Crow South, eventually ending up in Los Angeles. Encountering discrimination at every turn, he and his wife, Alice, nevertheless made a life as business owners. Today, their legacy lives on through their family and community in South Los Angeles, where a stretch of Central Avenue was recently designated Bowers Retail Square — in case any question remained about whether it’s a place they belong.Photo: Ian Lean