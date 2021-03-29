Movies For Your Monday

Mar 29, 2021
by Scott Secco  
Entrance: Fifteen year old downhill racer Leighton Pillipow is always up for a rapid descent with some good friends! Farwell Canyon dished up a load of respect and adrenaline on this outing. So happy to walk away with good memories! - Leighton Pillipow. Video: Glenn King / @6ixSigma, Line support from Arthur Roots and Jacob "The Wrench" Mullen.

Entrance

by LeightonPillipow04
Views: 5,698    Faves: 16    Comments: 6


Bellinghomies 3: Ian Webster, Zach Zinter, Adam Smokewell, and Jason Eiswald riding bikes.

Bellinghomies 3

by redhookstastenice
Views: 2,602    Faves: 16    Comments: 3


About Time - Scott Wink Grant: Video: Brian Park. Additional shooting: Jarrett Moore. Thanks to Dan Leney, Aaron Boss, Jarrett Moore, Joe Esnouf, and lots of others for letting us poach their zones.

About Time: Scott Wink Grant

by Chromagbikes
Views: 52,070    Faves: 1,152    Comments: 80


Vinny T Goes Rogue: Rider: Vinny T. Director: Louis Para. Cinematography & Colour: Yann Besset. 1st AC: Adrien Lescure. Editing: Thomas Ferey. Sound design: Keith White.

Vinny-T goes Rogue

by bluegrass-eagle
Views: 6,830    Faves: 8    Comments: 10


Toni Tuukkanen - 2010: Pinned at Calpis Bikepark.

Toni Tuukkanen - Season 2010

by Rybbdeckers
Views: 33,705    Faves: 860    Comments: 190


Matt Koen - Marin: Casual rip through the hills. Video: Drew Boxold & Brian Cahal.

Matt Koen - Marin

by Mdcbiking
Views: 12,350    Faves: 103    Comments: 38


Island Boys: Ryan Forsyth, Erik Harvey, and Ryan Morris, ride Spooks. Additional clips: Dan 'The Man’ Brown.

Island boys

by Erikharvey
Views: 323    Faves: 3    Comments: 4


Ride The City: An urban ride on the Polygon Siskiu N9.

Ride The City

by rezaakhmad
Views: 6,209    Faves: 7    Comments: 2


Marcel Hunt - Reawaken: My passion reawakened, my meaning for living recharged, refuelled, and reignited. Age is just a number, your dreams don’t have to die at 30, sometimes they reawaken. Video: Ryan Nangle.



Bas van Steenbergen - Duncan RAW: A lap down Double D in Duncan, BC.



Filming A Bike Video 101: Ever wonder what goes into making a bike launch video? Well, wonder no more, our marketing man Stephane Pelletier captured all the behind-the-scenes of our latest project "Christening the Forbidden Dreadnought" on his handy dandy dad cam. No more wondering how we did it, all the tips and tricks are included...



Cultcrew - Jason Watts Down Under: The Australian BMX scene is full of amazing, passionate riders, dedicated core shops and distributors , and unbelievable spots. We sent Veesh, Corey Walsh, and Dan Foley down under to get a taste with two legends. Benn Pigot who lives up to every bit of urban myth he is and we welcome Jason Watts to the squad who embodies everything in a true BMX brother there is. Pure BMX is what this edit is all about, good on ya boys...



Jacob Cable ATX Vacation! - Kink BMX: This past winter we sent Kink Pro Jacob Cable to Austin, Texas on two separate occasions. Two trips, one week at a time, and Jacob delivered! With every release, Jacob is elevating the level of technically impossible riding.



Vans Brazil Presents - Cauan Madona ELO: Vans Brazil’s BMX Family member, Cauan Madona, is forever linked to Felipe Corrêa, his longtime friend who is responsible for his first video part and this most recent project. Over a year, sessions and tricks were recorded in São Paulo, São Bernardo do Campo, Amparo, Serra Negra, Jundiaí, and Rio de Janeiro.



Rough Cut - Nora Vasconcellos' Welcome "Seance" Part: Never has a Rough Cut been stacked with equal parts purple and pain. Bear witness as Nora summons the courage to get up after some ground-rattling slams while attacking wicked concrete walls.



Rob Pace's "Strider" Part: Powering through Sydney’s sketchiest rails, Rob emerges as one of the gnarliest rippers from Down Under - and that’s saying something.



Jack O'Grady's "Pass~Port" Part: Trick after trick of jaw-dropping mania, Jack attacks Sydney like nobody before. Think that cover was a hoax? See for yourself.



The Secret of Bottom Turn: Snowboarder Alex Yoder searches to the ends of the earth for the lost art of "snow-surfing" only to find the answers he seeks on Bottom Turn Island.



Ståle Sandbech - Real Snow 2021: Watch Ståle Sandbech and filmer/editor Spencer “GimbalGod” Whiting’s entry into Real Snow 2021, the all-video snowboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.



Dusty Henricksen - Real Snow 2021: Watch Dusty Henricksen and filmer/editor Cal Aamodt’s entry into Real Snow 2021, the all-video snowboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.



Why CG Sucks (Except When It Doesn't): Are computer generated visual effects really ruining movies?



A Concerto Is a Conversation: Kris Bowers is one of Hollywood’s rising young composers. At 29, he scored the Oscar-winning 2018 film “Green Book,” and this year he premiered a new violin concerto, “For a Younger Self,” at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. For all that success, though, he says that as a Black composer, “I’ve been wondering whether or not I’m supposed to be in the spaces that I’m in.” In Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers's "A Concerto Is a Conversation," Bowers traces the process of breaking into new spaces through generations of sacrifice that came before him, focusing on the story of his grandfather Horace Bowers. As a young man, he left his home in the Jim Crow South, eventually ending up in Los Angeles. Encountering discrimination at every turn, he and his wife, Alice, nevertheless made a life as business owners. Today, their legacy lives on through their family and community in South Los Angeles, where a stretch of Central Avenue was recently designated Bowers Retail Square — in case any question remained about whether it’s a place they belong.



Images for the Keep it Saaf project. Out 23rd March. All photos by Ian Lean.

Photo: Ian Lean

