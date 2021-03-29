Movies For Your Monday

Entrance:
Fifteen year old downhill racer Leighton Pillipow is always up for a rapid descent with some good friends! Farwell Canyon dished up a load of respect and adrenaline on this outing. So happy to walk away with good memories! - Leighton Pillipow. Video: Glenn King / @6ixSigma
, Line support from Arthur Roots and Jacob "The Wrench" Mullen.
Bellinghomies 3:
Ian Webster, Zach Zinter, Adam Smokewell, and Jason Eiswald riding bikes.
About Time - Scott Wink Grant:
Video: Brian Park. Additional shooting: Jarrett Moore. Thanks to Dan Leney, Aaron Boss, Jarrett Moore, Joe Esnouf, and lots of others for letting us poach their zones.
Vinny T Goes Rogue:
Rider: Vinny T. Director: Louis Para. Cinematography & Colour: Yann Besset. 1st AC: Adrien Lescure. Editing: Thomas Ferey. Sound design: Keith White.
Toni Tuukkanen - 2010:
Pinned at Calpis Bikepark.
Matt Koen - Marin:
Casual rip through the hills. Video: Drew Boxold & Brian Cahal.
Island Boys:
Ryan Forsyth, Erik Harvey, and Ryan Morris, ride Spooks. Additional clips: Dan 'The Man’ Brown.
Ride The City:
An urban ride on the Polygon Siskiu N9.
Marcel Hunt - Reawaken:
My passion reawakened, my meaning for living recharged, refuelled, and reignited. Age is just a number, your dreams don’t have to die at 30, sometimes they reawaken. Video: Ryan Nangle.
Bas van Steenbergen - Duncan RAW:
A lap down Double D in Duncan, BC.
Filming A Bike Video 101:
Ever wonder what goes into making a bike launch video? Well, wonder no more, our marketing man Stephane Pelletier captured all the behind-the-scenes of our latest project "Christening the Forbidden Dreadnought" on his handy dandy dad cam. No more wondering how we did it, all the tips and tricks are included...
Cultcrew - Jason Watts Down Under:
The Australian BMX scene is full of amazing, passionate riders, dedicated core shops and distributors , and unbelievable spots. We sent Veesh, Corey Walsh, and Dan Foley down under to get a taste with two legends. Benn Pigot who lives up to every bit of urban myth he is and we welcome Jason Watts to the squad who embodies everything in a true BMX brother there is. Pure BMX is what this edit is all about, good on ya boys...
Jacob Cable ATX Vacation! - Kink BMX:
This past winter we sent Kink Pro Jacob Cable to Austin, Texas on two separate occasions. Two trips, one week at a time, and Jacob delivered! With every release, Jacob is elevating the level of technically impossible riding.
Vans Brazil Presents - Cauan Madona ELO:
Vans Brazil’s BMX Family member, Cauan Madona, is forever linked to Felipe Corrêa, his longtime friend who is responsible for his first video part and this most recent project. Over a year, sessions and tricks were recorded in São Paulo, São Bernardo do Campo, Amparo, Serra Negra, Jundiaí, and Rio de Janeiro.
Rough Cut - Nora Vasconcellos' Welcome "Seance" Part:
Never has a Rough Cut been stacked with equal parts purple and pain. Bear witness as Nora summons the courage to get up after some ground-rattling slams while attacking wicked concrete walls.
Rob Pace's "Strider" Part:
Powering through Sydney’s sketchiest rails, Rob emerges as one of the gnarliest rippers from Down Under - and that’s saying something.
Jack O'Grady's "Pass~Port" Part:
Trick after trick of jaw-dropping mania, Jack attacks Sydney like nobody before. Think that cover was a hoax? See for yourself.
The Secret of Bottom Turn:
Snowboarder Alex Yoder searches to the ends of the earth for the lost art of "snow-surfing" only to find the answers he seeks on Bottom Turn Island.
Ståle Sandbech - Real Snow 2021:
Watch Ståle Sandbech and filmer/editor Spencer “GimbalGod” Whiting’s entry into Real Snow 2021, the all-video snowboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Dusty Henricksen - Real Snow 2021:
Watch Dusty Henricksen and filmer/editor Cal Aamodt’s entry into Real Snow 2021, the all-video snowboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Why CG Sucks (Except When It Doesn't):
Are computer generated visual effects really ruining movies?
A Concerto Is a Conversation:
Kris Bowers is one of Hollywood’s rising young composers. At 29, he scored the Oscar-winning 2018 film “Green Book,” and this year he premiered a new violin concerto, “For a Younger Self,” at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. For all that success, though, he says that as a Black composer, “I’ve been wondering whether or not I’m supposed to be in the spaces that I’m in.” In Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers's "A Concerto Is a Conversation," Bowers traces the process of breaking into new spaces through generations of sacrifice that came before him, focusing on the story of his grandfather Horace Bowers. As a young man, he left his home in the Jim Crow South, eventually ending up in Los Angeles. Encountering discrimination at every turn, he and his wife, Alice, nevertheless made a life as business owners. Today, their legacy lives on through their family and community in South Los Angeles, where a stretch of Central Avenue was recently designated Bowers Retail Square — in case any question remained about whether it’s a place they belong.

