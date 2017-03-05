Movies For Your Monday

The Vieira Brothers: The Vieira Brothers, Douglas and Roger Vieira relocated to England from Santa Catarina, Brazil. They're now competing in the British Downhill Series and World Cup events. Last season had them debut in the World Cup series, returning to South America saw Roger winning the American Continental Championship and Douglas securing a win in Mexico.









Rob Williams: Rob Williams has been busy. Flat out training and riding, all in preparation for the '17 race season. Watch him shred the local turns aboard his Marin Attack Trail.









Rad Army - An Introduction: Rad Army - A group of dudes from Prince George riding bikes, having fun, and documenting it along the way!









Six - Max Rendall: Concise.









Golden Hour: Every bit of Golden Hour was filmed within riding distance of our front door. We wanted to capture that feeling of stealing away at dawn for a quick blast or catching the last few minutes of sunlight after an awesome day on the bike.









A Day In Elgin - Ryan Middleton: @ryanmid7







Mongoose BMX Team en Costa Rica: Mongoose en Costa Rica Part 2 is filled with top-notch riding from our BMX team: Kevin Peraza, Pat Casey, Ben Wallace, Tom Isted, Greg Illingworth, and Paul Ryan. Watch as they hit concrete parks all over Costa Rica with some street clips sprinkled in. The trip is capped off with a demo at Kenneth Tencio's park, 10Cio during its grand opening.









One Vision - Faster, Stronger for 2017: One Vision Global Racing thunders into its third year of operation in 2017, and it’s going to be our biggest, loudest, and best year yet! There are a number of exciting new things happening at One Vision, both at and away from the races! One Vision maintains its strong relationship with main sponsor Nicolai Bikes.









EVO Bike Park - 2017 Building Preview: For 2017, the EVO Bike Park team has started to work on a number of new projects, many of which will be open this summer.









Corners with Joey Gough & Scoobs: The second episode of the Mitchell Minute keeps it simple with good old fashioned fun on a bike with Joey Gough and Scoobs. Video: Ed Mitchell.









Sending it in Queenstown: Spent a month in Queenstown and met some great people and had the best time of my life, so I thought I would throw together a few of the highlights of what really went down. Enjoy.









LandShapes - Dylan Sherrard: The LandShapes video series explores the impact of topography and how it has shaped four very unique riders. In the first instalment, Dylan Sherrard shows us how the clay spires, sagebrush, and wildlife of Kamloops has been a driving force behind his two-wheeled self, nurturing his passion for freeriding but encouraging him to get out on other bikes to alter his experience.









Corey Walsh - Pedal Fast: This is awesome.









“Can I Eat?” Steven Hamilton: Some truly creative lines from Mr. Hamilton.









Jason Phelan - LochDown: Dream project come true! Jason Phelan lochDown takes BMX to the middle of the Holy Loch, Scotland. Combine deep sea diving and BMX and you get one hell of an idea. Jason has teamed up with The Professional Diving Academy (PDA) in Dunoon, Scotland to take BMX to the sea.









Teahupo’o, Du Ciel: Surfing is crazy.









Into Patagonia - Salomon TV: Stretching in an unbroken sweep of agitated geology, Patagonia spans a massive area of over a million square kilometres and yet is home to less than two million people. With no clear objective and no set goal, American Alpine Runner, Dakota Jones, journeys to Northern Patagonia to explore the culture and landscape of one of the most romanticised regions in the world. Travelling South along the famed Carretera Austral he discovers a people rich in smiles and a land littered with mountains and glaciers.









Peaks - Tristan Hansen: Video: Matt Miles.









Rooks of Hazzard: The New Balance Numeric team travels through the South East of the US.









TWS Legend - Ray Barbee: The word “legend” gets tossed around rather freely these days. Nothing wrong with that. After some fifty years of unmatched technical and cultural progression—skateboarding’s cast of notables is chock full of legendary. Our cup runneth over. However, in the case of Ray Barbee, “LEGEND” should be with an uppercase “L,” in flashing lights, and in all caps. Here’s why.











