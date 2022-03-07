Movies For Your Monday

Bryn Atkinson Cornering Carnage Through The Woods Of Washington:

Welcome to the Team - Connor Fearon:

Mountain Biking In Canada's Hawaii - Hornby Island, BC:

Bas Van Steenbergen Signs with ilabb:

Here + There:

13 Year Old CJ HAUPTMAN Sends The Infamous Brutus Road Gap:

The Joy Of Riding - Pedro Câmara:

The Mountain Bike Team - Ep. 1 California:

Stick Or Twist? Kriss Kyle:

Broc Raiford - Lock In:

SEBASTIAN DREHER // WETHEPEOPLE BMX:

etnies Welcomes Andy Anderson To The Team:

Vans Skateboarding - Nusantara:

Lil Wayne Skateboarding - Bangin:

Johnny Knoxville Breaks Down Jackass's Biggest Moments:

Torn - Trailer:

Pedro's Bay:

Pierre Vaultier - Snowboarding The Perfect Snow Pump Track:

How A Legendary Cartoonist Cast Light in Dark Times:

On The Side Of Right:

Photo:

Can you hear that? That's the sound of speed.Few riders on the World Cup circuit stir the emotions of the sport’s hardcore fan base quite like Connor Fearon. Known for a ruthlessly aggressive riding style, breakneck corner speeds, and flat pedals - three elements that hark back to a time when such setups, and indeed riding styles, were synonymous with Australian downhill. For those familiar with the epoch of Rennie, Kovarik, and Hill, it's easy to see the connection. While that era of the sport has passed, Connor at only 28-years old is firmly in the mix today as one of the sport's most recognized and respected gravity athletes.Amazing mountain bike trails, white sand beaches, a dual slalom course, and tall trees to crash your drone into — Hornby Island has it all.The ilabb family is beyond stoked to announce our partnership with this elite rider. Bas Van Steenbergen brings his elusive speed and distinctive style to our expanding team. Though Bas grew up in the mountain biking playground of British Columbia, rumour has it Queenstown is his favourite place to ride (but, we don’t play favourites).A film by Matt Bruhns featuring Michael Marsh. Filmed over the course of a season in Pemberton, BC highlighting the place we both now call home. As guests on this land, we acknowledge that the Sea to Sky is the land of the Lil’wat, St’át’imc Tmicw, and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw Nations. We appreciate their stewardship for this place, and, to help contextualize this video, we feel it is important to understand that they are the ones who are sharing their home with us.For this episode of the Into The Gnar Progression Team, CJ takes us on a feature that he has never done before. Brutus, on the North Shore, is a pretty big drop (15 feet tall x 20 feet long). CJ has been killing it and it made sense to keep his progression going strong, see how he feels on the bike, and send it! The idea for these first videos is for me to be with the riders, see how they ride and adapt to the new bike, and give guidance when needed. CJ's process is awesome and I'm really pumped to see that he approaches everything cautiously and takes time to look at things. Video: Kelsey Toews.Pedro Câmara was Portugal´s national champion of Cadetes in 2021 at Porto de Mós. With many more races to come and much more to be learned, Pedro has a long journey waiting for him this year. Video: Miguel Sousa.Myles and John are accompanied by fellow TR employee and friend, Parley Ford for a road trip down south to find good weather and good vibes. Created by Myles Trainer.Kriss is one of the most creative riders in the world right now.Sunday Bikes had Broc Raiford roll through the Source BMX Distillery for our latest Lock In edit but he forgot his bike. Luckily we had him covered.New fire from Sebastian Dreher in Germany. Plenty of style and good moves in this one, don't miss it! Filmed and edited by Moritz Hofmeister. Additional filming by Lean Brito and Christopher Sturm.We proudly welcome Andy Anderson to the skate team. Not only can Andy hop onto a 32-stair handrail and handle massive transitions, he has an unmatched imagination for how to skate whatever he sees thanks to his foundation in freestyle. Video: Mike Manzoori.Vans Skateboarding proudly presents “Nusantara,” featuring five skateboarders from three different countries sailing through to find hidden treasure across the land of Nusantara. This South East Asia crew came through; witness Rubianda, Mario Palandeng, Feroze Rahman, Sharil Effendy and Fikri Fauzi give their best in the toughest times at some familiar places across Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. Video: Mark Adrian Khor.Lil Wayne — the undisputed king of the midnight Berrics sesh — dropped another mixtape, and it's the greatest of all time.Jackass Forever brought about some of the wildest moments the franchise has ever seen, but these guys have been at it with their stunts and pranks for nearly two decades. Join Johnny Knoxville as he breaks down the biggest 'Jackass' moments, from the "Anaconda Ball Pit" to the "Toro Totter."When world renowned climber Alex Lowe was tragically lost in a deadly avalanche, his best friend and climbing partner went on to marry his widow and help raise his three sons. This profoundly intimate film from eldest son Max, captures the family’s intensepersonal journey toward understanding as they finally lay him to rest.What is the legend of the enchanted Pedro's Bay? A secret whispered from one to the next. Somewhere on an island far, far away is a parallel life on a forgotten beach — with emerald waves and mushroom forests. Where toucans talk and trees grow full of fruit. Where wine trickles off rocks and mermaid lagoons meet black jungles. The sun shines here everyday. What is the power behind this strange book? Where is Pedro’s Bay? Can this magical Earth potion possibly exist? Join one brave traveler as he sets out on an extraordinary journey to discover the holy grail of paradise.Pierre Vaultier is back to send his snowboard down another incredible snow pump track in the alps, and watching him carve the smooth turns and jumps is like watching an artist at work. The multiple World Cup and Olympic Champion snowboarder makes riding this dreamy pump track look easy.In “Drawing Life,” directed by Nathan Fitch, the New Yorker’s George Booth looks back on fifty years of work — including the only cartoon to be published in the issue following 9/11.This film is a short story of America — a small offering to face history and ourselves while repairing and reconstructing our shared future. Dawn, St. Augustine Beach, Florida, we enter the waters alongside Gigi Lucas. Only 56 years earlier, at the exact location, a group of 75 white segregationists attacked 100 African Americans attempting to wade into the "White-only" water. A movement that led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It is with a deep reverence for the bravery of the men, women, and children of the civil rights movement that we watch Gigi revel in this freedom. An experience that at one time, not long enough ago, was deemed unlawful. A right that, by the laws of nature, belong to everyone. Together, we take responsibility for our universal history. We bear the cold, taste the salt of intolerance, and wade into the waters of change with conviction and compassion. The prominence of our nations powerful voices of colour continue to share their truth, and we are met with opportunity. What will be the story of us; how do we learn it, how do we tell it; how does that lodge in us and shape how we live? With an intimate understanding, to truly know the hurt of our history is to heal—a marriage of head and heart, and the deep work of humanity. As needful to humans as air and usable as earth. "Nobody in America can really be free until all of us are free." May we BE the wave of justice.Matthew Bruhns