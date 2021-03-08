Movies For Your Monday

Connor Fearon - Pie In The Sky:
Connor was looking for the perfect Aussie pie, but all the bakeries were out. Fortunately for him, his Remote 160 DL was able to take him way up high to the Pie in the Sky!
Lego In Lockdown:
Brendog goes full Deathgrip in episode 2.
Sequence 01:
Shot in Åre, Sweden during the fall of 2018. Riders: Christoffer van Kuijl and Johan Gustavsson. Video: Rikard Nilsson and Helge Olsén.
Skyline Raw ft. Billy Meaclem:
Billy Meaclem raw at Skyline Queenstown. Video: Josh Birkenhake.
The Green River Classic:
The most unofficial, official freeride event in all the land.
Thomas Vanderham Blasting Blues:
Espresso and John Deere are two of North Vancouver's most popular trails. But these blue flow lines are far from its gnarliest. So it was surprising when North Shore local and freeride legend Thomas Vanderham said they were two of his favourites. Surprising until you see Thomas' lines and realize that, while he's on the same trail, his riding is on another planet.
Finn Iles - Sound Of Speed:
Can you imagine the sounds of a winter storm rolling into coastal British Columbia? Or the sounds of rain drops pouring down through the lush forests of Vancouver Island? What about the sounds of a perfectly dialled mountain bike slashing through sticky berms, slippery roots & muddy puddles? Combine all of these together with Finn Iles as the “conductor” & we get to enjoy nothing short of a symphony on two wheels. A true raw classic - the Sound of Speed.
Finn Iles - Sound Of Speed Behind The Scenes:
I linked up with filmer Rob Parkin and FPV drone pilot Gab Kocher back in December to film a rainy Sound of Speed edit for Red Bull Bike.
Nic Court - First Date With The Forbidden Druid:
I'm super pleased to announce I'll be riding for Forbidden Bikes in 2021. To announce the news, and break in the new bike, I linked up with my pal Liam Morgan and we shot this quick video on a fresh trail on Vancouver Island. Here's to many more dates with my new Druid. Enjoy!
Devon Smillie 2020:
2020 was a year that nobody expected to turn out the way it did. The pandemic changed up everyone’s world, some more than others. Instead of traveling the world, riding in contests and filming at crazy spots in cities all over like normal, Devon Smillie stayed home in California. Despite all the negatives, there was a silver lining; schools were closed, normally busy and unrideable spots were cleared out, and the sessions with the locals were still happening! 2020 was less than ideal, but Devon managed to make the most of it and stack a ton of fire clips staying close to home. Enjoy!
Behind The Clip - Casey Starling Flair to Backlash:
Kink TM Jay Roe catches up with filmer Darryl Tocco to recount the process of Casey Starling's banger in his latest video drop. Get more details and insight into what went down to get the epic and now legendary flair to backlash clip.
Matt Ray - The Lot:
You asked for it, so we brought Subrosa pro rider Matt Ray down to Florida to hit a few heavy sessions in The Lot at Sparky's Distribution.
Being Stevie Williams:
Being chronicles legendary skateboarder Stevie Williams’ journey from the streets of Philadelphia to becoming a successful entrepreneur and skate icon.
Form:
Featuring legendary skateboarders: Kenny Anderson, Ray Barbee, Mike Carroll, Danny Garcia, Scott Johnston, Eric Koston, Brian Lotti, Daewon Song, and Jeremy Wray.
Keep On Pushin'
Keep On Pushin' represents what skateboarding means to me, it is my way of thanking skateboarding for all that it has given me.
Ferdinand Dahl - Real Ski 2021:
Watch Ferdinand Dahl and filmer/editor Andrew Napier’s entry into Real Ski 2021.
Taylor Lundquis - Real Ski 2021:
Watch Taylor Lundquist and filmer/editor Gavin Rudy’s entry into Real Ski 2021.
Lupe Hagearty - Real Ski 2021:
Watch Lupe Hagearty and filmer/editor Owen Dahlberg’s entry into Real Ski 2021.
The Marvel Symphonic Universe:
Off the top of your head, could you sing the theme from Star Wars? How about James Bond? Or Harry Potter? But here’s the kicker: can you sing any theme from a Marvel film? Despite 13 films and 10 billion dollars at the box office, the Marvel Cinematic Universe lacks a distinctive musical identity or approach. So let’s try to answer the question: what is missing from Marvel music?
Vjosa Forever - Protect Europe’s Wild Rivers:
People are rising up to protect Europe’s largest wild river - the Vjosa. This waterway runs untamed from source to sea, embracing a mosaic of habitats and cultures that have been tied to it for thousands of years. Vjosa Forever chronicles the ongoing struggle to secure the future of this unique river system, from political uncertainty and opportunistic greed to the hope of creating a Vjosa National Park (the first of its kind in Europe). With an Albanian election in April of 2021, river-lovers, local citizens and global conservationists fear that this “Queen of Europe" faces its greatest danger yet. At this historic moment, people everywhere have an obligation to speak for the Vjosa; to keep it running wild, forever.
Photo: Christoph Breiner
(I mean, except for someone at Walmart installing the fork arch backwards...)
; )
