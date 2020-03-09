Movies For Your Monday

Found - In British Columbia:
After experiencing the trails here in BC, being a tourist just simply isn’t enough. Mountain bikers from all over the world are leaving everything behind, not just to visit BC, but to make it their home. This has created one of the most multicultural sporting communities in the world.
Accumulation Of 2019 - Jakob Hartman - Season Edit|:
2019 was another unreal year. Living in the interior and riding all over BC, I managed to compile all the best GoPro shots and projects into a season edit. From trails to bike parks and jumps, most of it is here. Hope you enjoy it! Calm Before The Storm - Matt Macduff & Brayden Barrett-Hay:
Matt & Brayden are two very different riders through their style and attitude. Brayden being more cool, calm, and relaxed and Matt being more explosive and unpredictable. Video: Broderick Horne.Russ Fountain - 2019 GoPro:
A few POV clips from the 2019 season. Thanks Sacred Ride, Transition Bikes, and Backroads Brewing for the support!
RAW - Gnarly Nun With Ben Friel:
Ben Friel finds his perfect line - Gnarly Nun, Christchurch. As with a lot of the trails in this area, it started life as a pirate line and as the name suggests it's gnarly - scattered with high speed twisty loose corners and sniper rock lines, the trail descends just shy of 100m vert over 0.6km. No problem for Ben though, he's a local weapon on two wheels!
Simon Johansson Enduro-ish:
Different kind of enduro ride. Video: Niklas Bergman. Rider: Simon Johansson.
Ecuador - Dirt Jumps:
Riding my local dirt jumps over winter break.
Coastal Joe Pro:
Big Maxy, Yung LP, DJ PVZ, and OG Aggy ripping at Coast Park.
Vaea Verbeeck - Still Growing:
Breaking through to the professional level is one of the hardest things to do in sports. Years of hard training, traveling to competitions far and wide and sustaining injuries await all those who wish to pursue a career as a professional mountain bike athlete. For Vaea Verbeeck, years of hard work and dedication left her within inches of a podium spot. In order to break through to the next level, she had to take a step back and remember why she began racing in the first place.
Kink BMX - Champagne:
Kink BMX is proud to present Champagne - our latest full-length team video. Over two years worth of filming trips, from 20+ cities spread throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. Full sections from Kink riders Travis Hughes, Agus Gutierrez, Chad Osburn, Calvin Kosovich, Hobie Doan, Dan Coller, and Nathan Williams.
Chris Doyle - ''Intervention'' Full Part:
Watch Chris Doyle hammering spots in the woods and the streets in his section from Intervention. Filmed in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.
Mongoose In Tucson:
While the Mongoose BMX Team was in town for the Mongoose Am Jam in Tucson, Arizona, back in October, Kevin Peraza showed the team around the city riding some of his favourite spots from his youth. Watch as Kevin, Ben Wallace, Pat Casey, Nikita Ducarroz, Cam Peake, and Greg Illingworth take on parks and ditches, and the desert heat that comes with it all!
Rough Cut - Ishod Wair's "Be Free" Part:
The other half of the Be Free SOTY duo satisfies his skate rat hunger with a surplus of savoury spots. Yet after a massive kinked-rail Smith and a switch flip crook battle that would justify a long rest, Ishod keeps the engine running. Big ups to a certified GOAT.
Spitfire's "Arson Department 5" Video:
Ishod and some of the Fire’s heaviest Euro burners take to the skinny streets for an international rip ride, featuring more than a few epic bank and ledge locales. Take special note of Carozzi and Lintell - they’re really onto something...
Nate Greenwood's "Thneed" Bones Wheels Part:
Whether jumping on a big bar, catching a quick line, or unleashing an unreal tech move on a hubba, Nate Greenwood confidently does it all. The gentleman in him also paints the rail after he’s done tearing off the base coat. Respect on two counts.
Snowflake:
Witness the joys and wonders of nature through the eyes of Snowflake, an eccentric Swiss skier with a life philosophy just as beautiful and perfectly unique as his namesake.
The Fifty - Ep. 23 - Mt. Washington, NH - The Eastern King of Backcountry Skiing:
On this week's episode, the crew jets off to the birthplace of backcountry skiing in the US, the motherland of the Northeast ski mountaineering; Mt. Washington, New Hampshire. Renowned for its harsh weather and world record winds, Mt. Washington is home to two classic skiing ravines, Tuckerman’s and Huntington. The two ravines are a skier’s playground of steeps, couloirs, ice, and powder. Joined by a crew of devoted Mt. Washington locals, frigid temps and gale winds are met with powder turns and pure stoke. But learning the backcountry fun that can be had on Mt. Washington is just part of the story learned on The Fifty’s East Coast jaunt.
Koneline - Our Land Beautiful:
Koneline is a cinematic celebration of northwestern British Columbia, and all the dreamers who move across it. Some hunt on the land. Some mine it. They all love it. Set deep in the traditional territory of the Tahltan First Nation, Koneline captures beauty and complexity as one of Canada's vast wildernesses undergoes irrevocable change.
Offseason:
Major League pitcher Daniel Norris is used to taking some hard knocks, but living out of his van during the offseason provides a sort of “reset” button for the everyday grind.
Artifishal - The Fight to Save Wild Salmon:
Artifishal is a film about people, rivers, and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature.
Photo: Peter Eriksson
