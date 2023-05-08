Movies For Your Monday - Volcanoes, Christian Rigal, Dakota Roche, Surfing in Ireland, & More

2023 Darkfest Highlights:
We’re stoked to present the DarkFest 2023 Official Highlights edit in all its glory, with a whopping 24-minute runtime containing the most jaw-dropping sends, huge slams, video game-esque NBD tricks, and the nuttiest haircuts captured over 5-days of absolute mayhem. Sam Reynolds and the crew have pushed the boundaries of freeride mountain biking even further than anyone could fathom in 2023. Assembling one of the most legendary and diverse rider line ups of men and women in the game, unlocking the all new 110ft double and a record breaking 120ft backflip from Tom Isted. Sit back, strap in, and absorb the definitive DarkFest 2023 experience and make sure to let us know your favourite clip in the comments. Featured Riders: Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela, Adolf Silva, Tom Isted, Ike Klaassen, Robin Goomes, Theo Erlangsen, Sam Hodgson, Vero Sandler, Kade Edwards, Kaos Seagrave, Bienvenido Aguado, Johny Salido, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Nicholi Rogatkin, Kurtis Downs, Casey Brown, Daryl Brown, Vaea Verbeeck, Matt Jones, Chelsea Kimball, Tomas Lemoine, Szymon Godziek, Daniel Ruso, Vinny Armstrong, Vincent Tupin, Paul Couderc, Andrew Neethling, Jack Schliemann, Reed Boggs, & Matt MacDuff.
Rémy Métailler - 2023 Raw Shredit:
Dissecting the most technical lines in Squamish. Video: Scott Secco.
Christian Rigal - Time Well Spent:
BMX legend Christian Rigal puts the new Specialized Turbo Levo SL through its paces in his latest edit, Time Well Spent. Enjoy!
Biking Through Volcanoes - SCOR Gets Spicy in Chile - Ep. 1:
Ready for EPIC biking adventures in Chile? Join SCOR and pro riders Josh ‘Loosedog’ Lewis, Ludo May, and Kasi Schmidt as they embark on a wild journey through stunning landscapes. SCOR gets spicy in episode 1 of our Chilean Odyssey. The first episode showcases the single track and freeriding paradise of the Andean volcanoes. But the trip isn't just about biking, it's also a cultural immersion that includes rowdy rodeos and delicious BBQ. Video: Absolute Cine - David Peacock, Liam Mullany, and Andre Nutini.
Inside The Trans Mountain Biking Experience With Blake Hansen:
Mountain bike pro Blake Hansen is taking us on her yearlong MTB tour facing off against elite competitors. We start at home where Blake is building her bike for the year with her friend Garrin.
The Balkans Mirage:
Four friends set out on a bikepacking journey through the Balkans. A land of culture and breathtaking vistas that beckons to be explored on two wheels. Felix and Nicolas, armed with their cameras, will stop at nothing to immortalize every moment of their bikepacking adventure. Alongside them is Annie, a determined scientist on a quest to uncover the secrets of a most enigmatic species of bats. And then there's Mathieu, who quite frankly, hasn't a clue what he's gotten himself into. Video: Nicolas Bellavance.
Breakneck - A Year Later:
I filmed a lot of mountain biking over the course of 2022, and I figured it was about time to put a little piece together to commemorate that. Cheers to many more, and thank you to all of the athletes and brands that have trusted my vision and allowed me to focus on my art. You guys are the bomb. Cheers, Logan.
The Tour - A New Zealand MTB Adventure:
Three friends adventure the North and South islands of New Zealand in search of good riding and good times. Riders: Corbin Selfe, Matt Summers, and Dane Scott. Filmers: Corbin Selfe & Dane Scott. Editor: Corbin Selfe.
Darcy Coutts - Goodbye Gravity Trail Narooma:
Recently i have been working hard for Dirt Art, an Australian trail design and construction company. This is a preview of what to expect once open to the public. This trail will be open in the second half of 2023.
Cos Raw 2:
Some B-level riding around Colorado Springs...
Dakota Roche - ''Low & Hi'' Behind The Scenes:
There's a lot more that goes into filming than just landing tricks. In this video, we follow Dakota Roche through the process of filming his latest project for Vans, "Low & Hi." Alongside videographer Calvin Kosovich, and photographer Jeff Zielinski, Dak takes us through the end of the 14-month-long journey, which is his ode to the intense process of spot-searching and trick selection that drives him.
Marius Dietsche - Roaming:
When you first meet United's Marius Dietsche he couldn't be any less like how he rides. In person he's soft spoken, fun and polite, but once he gets on a bike he turns into a certified savage with every massive setup in sight getting handled. He's the BMX Jekyl & Hyde. Stop what you're doing and soak up the last two years of filming with Marius throughout various countries, on multiple different terrifying street spots. Muz is the man!
Points Of Engagement - Profile X Dig BMX:
For Profile’s 55th Anniversary, we wanted to do a mixer with our crew. Back in November of 2022, we asked everyone to send in a couple clips that they were stoked on. The parameters; filmed on anything as long as it was landscape and 1080P. Expecting a ten minute mixer, it proved to be an hour and ten minutes of footage narrowed down to this final, half hour piece titled “Points of Engagement”: An homage to our decades of hub production, as well as the connection we have with each of our riders.
2013 - The Year Modern Skateboarding Broke:
2013 might seem like a random arbitrary year to most people, but to us, it’s the year the current era of skateboarding was born. It kicked off with a number of notable pros leaving their long-term sponsors, and many of them went on to start some of the most dominant brands of today. Our friend and contributor Andrew Murrell picked out and wrote up the most notable events of 2013 in a neat timeline (featured in Jenkem Vol 3), and Alex Coles brought it to life in his usual video essay format.
Luan Oliveira - The Art Of The Kickflip:
Luan Oliveira has one of the best kickflips in all of skateboarding and we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off ‘Kickflip Week’ than Luan’s “Art of The Kickflip.” Listen up as Luan shares his storied history with the trick, his biggest influence for kickflips, and his favorite kickflip he’s ever landed, all while showing off his fantastic flick in, The Art Of The Kickflip.
Side Mission - Monster - Full Video:
On top of handling their Euro demo tour, the Monster team tackled some insane terrain in the streets. Tap in with full parts and featured clips from GT, Lizzie, Ishod, Nyjah, and company.
How Did A Bunch Of Snowboarders Session Hollywood High?
When we saw this video floating around on IG of Tyler Lambert and his friends sessioning the Hollywood High 16 rail on snowboards, a ton of questions came to mind, most notably, “How, and why?” After being tipped off by photographer David Milan Kelly, who was there that day, we got in touch with Tyler to ask him what went into making the whole thing happen and to get the full story.
Close-Up w/ Maude Besse:
Professional freeride skier, Maude Besse lives to be immersed in nature. Charging down mountain faces around the world is one of her favourite ways to get into it. Her deep connection to nature came from growing up on an organic farm in beautiful Val De Bagnes, Switzerland, and the majestic forest surrounding it. No matter how far away skiing, drawing, or traveling takes her, Maude knows that “Every time I arrive back home I reconnect very easily with everything, just because of nature.” Get Close-Up with skier, illustrator, nature lover, and Arc'teryx athlete Maude Besse.
Black Water:
Do you love surfing? I bet you don’t love it more than Al Mennie. Whilst traveling through Northern Ireland I met Al - upon that chance encounter I knew there was a story to be told. The next three weeks held nothing but cold water and inconsistent swell... or at least so I thought. Amidst the chaos and fickle weather of Ireland's northern territories, there was one individual who braved the sea. Not for fame or glory - but for the love of the search.
Chains Of Habit:
When you see a beautiful picture of a person standing on top of a big mountain, it's easy to assume their life, one of adventure, must be bliss. It's simple, right? No screens, no deadlines, just the awe of nature and moving your body in places most of us only dream of. You’re at the top of the world–you should feel it, right? But the reality is: When you live with depression, it doesn't care where you are, how high you've climbed, or how many peaks you've bagged. Chains of Habit brings to light Ted Hesser's struggle with depression, in hopes of destigmatizing the conversation around mental health and encouraging everyone to get outside and get well.
