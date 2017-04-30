Movies For Your Monday

Reece Wallace - New Zealand: Follow Giant athlete Reece Wallace as he rides his way throughout New Zealand.









Silvia - Bicycle Cafe's 2017 River Beaver Classic: Looked like a grand old time.









Lourdes is Coming - Guillaume Larbeyou: Less than a week away from the first round of the 2017 World Cup season in Lourdes, local rider Guillaume Larbeyou prepares himself for the frightening Pic du Jer.









Tin Plate 3 - Trailer: These guys are rowdy.









Black Hill - Baxter Maiwald: Baxter Maiwald hits up Dirt Arts recently revamped Black Hill trail network in Ballarat, Victoria for this short edit for a recently formed Sensus Grips Partnership. Filmed: Jack O'Hare. Edited: Baxter Maiwald.









World’s First on MTB - Backflip Superman to Tailwhip: Gnarly!









Peter Kaiser - Conditions: A short video featuring Kaiser riding in various conditions.









The Horgz Movie: Ripping in Wellington.









Distortion Line - Behind the Scenes: Little story about my project.









Pulse: A short film starring Benjamin Seltz.









In the Hoods: Derek Panzse ride Hoods in the Woods in Squamish, British Columbia.









KHS tears up 2017 Sea Otter Class: Ripping at the Otter.









C3 Project: Tom van Steenbergen: C3 Project rider Tom van Steenbergen finds inspiration at the crossroads of slopestyle and big mountain riding. Watch as he shows off his signature slopestyle moves in the arid mountains of southern Utah.









A Bigger Slice of British Pie: A Bigger Slice of British Pie is here featuring the best British riders on their local trails. Including Steve Peat, Danny Hart, Josh Bryceland, Phil Atwill, Manon Carpenter and more.









Cut Media Showreel 2017: A highlight of our work from the last few years. Huge thanks to all the amazing clients and people we have been fortunate enough to work with over the last few years.









Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part: Lizzie sets the skateboarding world ablaze.









Dave Mull's "New Driveway" Part: This is awesome.









Karl Kristian Muggerud - Supervention 2: Edited by Karl Kristian Muggerud himself.









Out In The Sierra: Kalen Thorien, a professional skier and adventurer, decided to spend her summer on a 270 mile, 18 day, solo high traverse in the Sierra Nevada, a mountain range in the Western United States. Your immediate question is probably “Why?”, well, Kalen probably says it best, “We spend a lot of time seeking answers, hoping for outside forces to propel us into an elevated realm of thinking, the simplicity of a walk in the woods can provide the impermanence that we so often overlook. Out there it is uncluttered and simplified.”









Civilian Conservation Corps: In March 1933, within weeks of his inauguration, President Franklin Roosevelt sent legislation to Congress aimed at profiting relief for the one out of every four American workers who were unemployed. He proposed a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) to provide jobs in natural resource conservation. Over the next decade, the CCC put more than three million young men to work in the nation's forests, parks, and farms: planting trees, creating flood barriers, fighting fires, and building roads and trails. Corps workers lived in camps under quasi-military discipline and received a wage of $30 per month, $25 of which they were required to send home to their families. This film, by director Robert Stone, interweaves rich archival imagery with the personal accounts of CCC veterans to tell the story of one of the boldest and most popular New Deal experiments, positioning it as a pivotal moment in the emergence of modern environmentalism and national service.









