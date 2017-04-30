VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Apr 30, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Reece Wallace - New Zealand: Follow Giant athlete Reece Wallace as he rides his way throughout New Zealand.

Reece Wallace - New Zealand

by giantbicycles
Views: 10,064    Faves: 92    Comments: 2


Silvia - Bicycle Cafe's 2017 River Beaver Classic: Looked like a grand old time.

Silvia - Bicycle Cafe's 2017 River Beaver Classic

by Silviafilms
Views: 949    Faves: 35    Comments: 8


Lourdes is Coming - Guillaume Larbeyou: Less than a week away from the first round of the 2017 World Cup season in Lourdes, local rider Guillaume Larbeyou prepares himself for the frightening Pic du Jer.

Lourdes is Coming | Guillaume Larbeyou

by chapmanchap
Views: 3,121    Faves: 24    Comments: 2


Tin Plate 3 - Trailer: These guys are rowdy.

TIN PLATE 3 Trailer

by mishanya
Views: 2,831    Faves: 87    Comments: 44


Black Hill - Baxter Maiwald: Baxter Maiwald hits up Dirt Arts recently revamped Black Hill trail network in Ballarat, Victoria for this short edit for a recently formed Sensus Grips Partnership. Filmed: Jack O'Hare. Edited: Baxter Maiwald.

Black Hill - Baxter Maiwald

by BaxterMaiwald
Views: 741    Faves: 21    Comments: 4


World’s First on MTB - Backflip Superman to Tailwhip: Gnarly!

World’s First on MTB | Backflip superman to tailwhip

by starostaa
Views: 759    Faves: 8    Comments: 5


Peter Kaiser - Conditions: A short video featuring Kaiser riding in various conditions.

Peter Kaiser: Conditions

by PeterKaiser
Views: 376    Faves: 15    Comments: 1


The Horgz Movie: Ripping in Wellington.

The Horgz Movie

by dhorgan
Views: 579    Faves: 10    Comments: 2


Distortion Line - Behind the Scenes: Little story about my project.

DISTORTION LINE | INDUSTRIAL Behind the Scenes

by Kurnikov
Views: 2,234    Faves: 16    Comments: 2


Pulse: A short film starring Benjamin Seltz.

P U L S E

by Elsass67rider
Views: 1,500    Faves: 17    Comments: 1


In the Hoods: Derek Panzse ride Hoods in the Woods in Squamish, British Columbia.

IN THE HOODS

by 650boss
Views: 210    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


KHS tears up 2017 Sea Otter Class: Ripping at the Otter.

KHS tears up 2017 Sea Otter Class

by khsfactoryracing
Views: 117    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


C3 Project: Tom van Steenbergen: C3 Project rider Tom van Steenbergen finds inspiration at the crossroads of slopestyle and big mountain riding. Watch as he shows off his signature slopestyle moves in the arid mountains of southern Utah.



A Bigger Slice of British Pie: A Bigger Slice of British Pie is here featuring the best British riders on their local trails. Including Steve Peat, Danny Hart, Josh Bryceland, Phil Atwill, Manon Carpenter and more.



Cut Media Showreel 2017: A highlight of our work from the last few years. Huge thanks to all the amazing clients and people we have been fortunate enough to work with over the last few years.



Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part: Lizzie sets the skateboarding world ablaze.



Dave Mull's "New Driveway" Part: This is awesome.



Karl Kristian Muggerud - Supervention 2: Edited by Karl Kristian Muggerud himself.



Out In The Sierra: Kalen Thorien, a professional skier and adventurer, decided to spend her summer on a 270 mile, 18 day, solo high traverse in the Sierra Nevada, a mountain range in the Western United States. Your immediate question is probably “Why?”, well, Kalen probably says it best, “We spend a lot of time seeking answers, hoping for outside forces to propel us into an elevated realm of thinking, the simplicity of a walk in the woods can provide the impermanence that we so often overlook. Out there it is uncluttered and simplified.”



Civilian Conservation Corps: In March 1933, within weeks of his inauguration, President Franklin Roosevelt sent legislation to Congress aimed at profiting relief for the one out of every four American workers who were unemployed. He proposed a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) to provide jobs in natural resource conservation. Over the next decade, the CCC put more than three million young men to work in the nation's forests, parks, and farms: planting trees, creating flood barriers, fighting fires, and building roads and trails. Corps workers lived in camps under quasi-military discipline and received a wage of $30 per month, $25 of which they were required to send home to their families. This film, by director Robert Stone, interweaves rich archival imagery with the personal accounts of CCC veterans to tell the story of one of the boldest and most popular New Deal experiments, positioning it as a pivotal moment in the emergence of modern environmentalism and national service.



South Africa Photo by Eric Palmer

Title Photo by: ericpalmer


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

