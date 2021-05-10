Movies For Your Monday

Hobbs To Ponca:
Riding Hobbs and Ponca. Rider/Video: Matt Slager.
Neutral-Drop:
Logan and Jackson ripping some random spots in Victoria, BC.
Gone Goonie:
Colton goes goonies on the 'corkscrew' at SkyPark in Southern California.
Get Ready For 2021:
Some of my favourite clips from last year. Mainly around Prince George and Kamloops BC. Getting excited for riding this year!
Business Trip To San Remo:
Friends + Italian food + beach + shredding bikes = the Italian bike trip.
Out For A Rip EP05 - Running Out Of Travel:
Large hucks and a lot of bottoming out, poor bike.
Freeride:
Freeride will never die.
The Back Forty - A Short Film About Discovering One's Own Backyard:
Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto, and Georgia Astle head out on the road to explore British Columbia and Yukon’s beautiful mountain bike communities. The plan is to start at the very bottom of the province and make their way up to Whitehorse, where there is word of amazing new trail networks and unique alpine riding. With global travel being shut down, it was an amazing opportunity to stay home and enjoy the world-class terrain.
The Local's Classic:
Everyone has a trail that they know like the back of their hand. A trail that always comes to mind when you think about riding. You end up knowing every detail, whether it’s the most sketchy roots when it’s wet out, or that one rock you use as a mark for your favourite line so that you can hit that corner just right. In this video, Gavin Mclean flows through his trail of choice in the Comox Valley of British Columbia. Cinematography and Post Production: Scott Bell.
Children Of The Dust - #2 Ranch Life:
The Bike Ranch helps to shape Kamloops riders into senders by being products of their environment.
Fixed Gear Tricks - Riders On The Storm:
Fixed gear riders take to the street after a massive windstorm wrecked havoc on the city and created a playground of new spots to do tricks on. Join us for a good time making the best of a bad situation, as Matt Spencer, Jackson Bradshaw, Chase Davis, and Wes Brown take to the streets. Everybody brings their own approach to riding, wheelies, grinds, and airs all make for a good watch, with BMX inspired style on fixed gears.
Eclat - Ty Morrow 2021:
One of the most progressive riders of a generation; Ty Morrow delivers another insane video part filmed by Calvin Kosovich in California over the past year. Respect the work ethic and enjoy the fruits of his labour.
Cultcrew - Dan Foley 2021:
Starting Dan Foley, Filmed by Dan Foley, Directed by Dan Foley, Edited by Dan Foley, Yay a lot of Dan Foley!
Miami Heat - Kink BMX:
One week in Miami, Florida with the crew searching the Southern Florida streets and hitting spots new and old, fresh and classic. This is Miami Heat. Enjoy!
Josh Kalis Life On Video:
Josh Kalis, the legend who has sustained one of the most profound careers in skateboarding, turned 45 today. He sat down for a series of interviews with us for our Life On Video series, and we're honored to be able to show you the complete edit here.
Manny Santiago's "California" Part:
Manny's mission was to check off NBDs at iconic CA spots—from LA to SF—and he sure as hell came through. This part slays.
Roman Pabich’s “Sponsor Me Tape” Homies Part:
We all know he can rip a park or pool, but this part solidifies Roman’s status as an absolute ATV ruler. The bloody shirt at the end says it all.
Michelle Parker - Living Compassionately:
“When I’m about to drop in to a heavy line, I’m connecting with everything, from the snowpack to the clouds to the weather, even though I’m just standing on top of a hill by myself.” Pro skier and lifelong athlete Michelle Parker reflects on the profound interconnectedness of nature, connecting our breath to our actions to spirit, in this exploration of outer peace. The path towards a better self begins in nature. Outer Peace. Find it.
Naranjo - The North Face:
Last year, The North Face athlete Fernanda Maciel embarked upon Spain’s Picos de Europa mountains in a ground-breaking combination of trail running and climbing, with an incredible finishing time of 14 hours and 47 minutes.
takayna - What If Running Could Save a Rainforest?
takayna / Tarkine in northwestern Tasmania is home to one of the last tracts of old-growth rainforest in the world, yet it’s currently at the mercy of destructive extraction industries, including logging and mining. This documentary unpacks the complexities of modern conservation and challenges us to consider the importance of our last wild places.
