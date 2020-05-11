Movies For Your Monday

A Tribute to Stevie Smith:
In memory of Stevie Smith, 1989-2016.
Casey Brown - Forward:
Progression means different things to different people. For Casey Brown, it is breaking barriers, having a willingness to fail, and being scared but doing it anyway. From her humble roots as a child in NZ, to moving to Canada and rising to become one of the best riders in the world, Casey’s unique life story exemplifies what progression is all about.
Antoine Dubourgnon:
Vive la France!
Jaxson Riddle x Space Brace:
Team rider Jaxson Riddle rips his home turf in the Utah desert to shreds. The banger may be a world's first? Video: Peter Jamison.
Dirt Appreciation:
Many hours of building deep in the woods has paid off! Excited to show my latest build.
Send It Sunday:
Couple clips of the crew flying high at Gnarcroft. Owen O’Brien, Scott Cooke, Levi Heise, and Reily Holowatiuk.
Salty POV:
Dream come to finally finish this trail and ride it top to bottom. Lot of blood sweat and tears into this. Help from two of my buddies but mainly a solo build.
Weird & Revered DVD - Jesse Baraniuk:
Filmed from 2016 to 2019, "Vagabond Squad" is a full-length video from Canada’s Weird & Revered crew. Next up in the online release of sections from Vagabond Squad is Jesse Baraniuk.
Kenny Smith - First Descent:
Every great adventure starts with a visionary. Kenny Smith’s dream was to combine two passions - mountain bikes and helicopters - into one once-in-a-lifetime trip. The plan was simple: visualize the route, then make it happen. Between the initial vision and journey's end is a whole lot of fun. Join Kenny Smith and crew as they explore remote parts of British Columbia by bike and heli. Featured Riders: Kenny Smith, Fraser Newton, Margus Riga, and Charles Diamond.
Jeff Lenosky - How To Manual:
Learning to manual on your bike can be challenging. I spent a lot of time thinking about what would make the ultimate manual machine and I came to this conclusion. Outside is free and more fun. Check out this video for tips and tricks that will help you master this skill.
Tour du Mont Blanc - An Alpine Bikepacking Adventure:
Four friends, went for a mountain biking adventure along the Tour du Mt Blanc. It took us five days to complete the 180km loop. We started in Trient and ended up there.
Always Fiending:
Features full parts from Colin Varanyak and Garrett Reynolds. With appearances by Lewis Mills, Ty Morrow, JJ Palmere, Antonio Chavez, Matt Closson, Mati Lasgoity, Augie Simoncini, andJohnny Raekes. Filmed in Shanghai, Barcelona, Sydney, California, Nevada, Lyon, and New York.
Drew Bezanson - All In:
All in at All In skatepark in Ontario, Canada with DK's Drew Bezanson. The first clip is classic Bezanson!
String Theory by New Balance Numeric:
Featuring Jordan Taylor, Davis Torgerson, and Tom Karangelov along with the rest of the NB Team.
Sheltered In With Nyjah Huston:
Street skating has been outlawed during California's stay-at-home orders, but what's new! So Nyjah Huston invited us to Crush this Quarantine at his private indoor street park with a couple fellow team riders, Ishod Wair, and Matt Berger.
Jarryd McNeil - 2 Stroke:
Get the biggest screen you have, turn the volume up, and revel in the raw two-stoke audio from the infamous McNeil Farm located in Hemet, CA.
Full Moon - Night Skiing Without Artificial Light:
Closing lift stations and the setting sun mark the end of the action for most skiers. Not for Max Kroneck and Jochen Mesle. While ski towns fall asleep they head into the mountains to see them in a new light. The snow starts glistening again. It ́s just the sound of their skis turning in fresh snow that breaks the silence of the full moon night.
Cole Richardson - 9INETEEN:
A video put together from all my favourite moments over the past two seasons. I hope you enjoy! Video put together by: Aidan Brown, Reid Ferguson, and Cole Richardson. Filmed by: Cam Keith, Jon Ray, Ryan Kenny, Jeff Thomas, Blair Richmond, and Reid Ferguson. Title Design: Andrew Hugill. Skiing: Cole Richardson.
Abstract: The Art of Design - Tinker Hatfield - Footwear Design:
Step inside the minds of the most innovative designers in a variety of disciplines and learn how design impacts every aspect of life. In this episode: Tinker Hatfield's background in architecture and athletics sparked his game-changing shoe designs for Nike, including the iconic Air Jordan series.
Lessons from Jeju - Freediving and Motherhood with Kimi Werner:
Seven months pregnant and apprehensive of the effect motherhood would have on her career as a professional freediver, Kimi Werner took a trip to the island of Jeju in South Korea to meet her heroes, the haenyeo – a group of freediving and fishing women often regarded as Korea’s first working mother’s whose culture dates back centuries.
Expecting her first child, Kimi will explore how the haenyeo represent feminine strength and resilience as a self sufficient sisterhood of diving mothers and grandmothers. As Kimi transitions from a solo underwater adventurist to a mother cultivating a family, she longs to learn from the haenyeo elders - many of which are well into their 70’s and continue to dive. Join Kimi on her journey in Lessons from Jeju, where she gains a deeper understanding of what it means to pass on her own legacy and learns motherhood for a professional athlete isn’t a roadblock but instead a path forward.
