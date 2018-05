Movies For Your Monday: Stevie Smith Edition - May 14th, 2018

A Tribute to Stevie Smith:

In memory of Stevie Smith: 1989-2016.Support the Steve Smith Legacy Fund: gofundme.com/23k7fus Ian Morrison needed some training for the Whistler beer league this summer, so he met the fastest man around, Steve Smith, for a day of training in Pemberton.A few months ago Ian Morrison needed some training for beer league, so he called up none other than Steve Smith. Now, the tables have turned and Ian shows Steve the best of Whistler in preparation for Crankworx."Spending copious amounts of time with Steve this summer I really noticed a few weak spots in his training program, so Mikey and I headed to Vancouver Island to guide him to further World Cup wins." - Ian Morrison.Devinci Global Racing entered the 2013 gravity arena with its stacked lineup of Steve Smith, Nick Beer, Mark Wallace, and Gianluca Vernassa. With less than a week before the first UCI World Cup of the season we wanted to share some of the preseason preparation and testing the team did while in Canada.We were invited to come ride Nanaimo's finest trails with pro riders Jackson Goldstone, Jordie Lunn, and Katie Holden. From moss-lined single track at Westwood Lake, a paved pumptrack at the Steve Smith Bike Park, and even a brand new machine built downhill pumptrack at Doumont, Nanaimo has something for everyone.In the second installment of the series no one remembers, Dusty Sundays follows the story of a group of young men attempting to ride their bikes with varying degrees of "food" poisoning. Featuring: a bunch of pests.Everyone's favourite French flatland movie star is back and this time he's upping his street game​.Justin Care, Tom Deville, Harry Mills-Wakley, Ben Gordon, Fernando Laczko, Sebastian Anton, and filmer Peter Adam head to the north African country of Morocco and have the trip of a lifetime.Tammy McCarley has been killing it for ages and shows no signs of slowing down.Hunter Lawrence shredding.Enjoy the smooth ledge-tech wizardry of Shane O'Neill, Theotis Beasley going hard in the paint, the solid stylings of Mike Anderson and Nestor Judkins, and the laid-back Tom Penny-esque nonchalance of Wes Kremer.The first full-length part from Diego Nájera.The average person walks Corsica’s merciless GR20 trail in two weeks. Ultrarunner Rory Bosio is not average. With guest appearances of duct-taped hiking poles, anti-chafe gloves and local pizza, see what the 118 mile trail looks like in 50 hours.Since she first summited Mont Blanc as a teen, Liv Sansoz knew she would make her life in the mountains. She was twice crowned World Champion in sport climbing, and eventually expanded her professional horizons to mixed climbing, ski mountaineering, and base jumping. In 2017, at 40 years old, Liv set out from her base in Chamonix, France to attempt to climb all 82 4000m peaks in the European Alps in a single year. As she’s learned several times throughout her life, things don’t always go as planned.The La Grave cablecar is an icon of big-mountain freeskiing, a unique lift that accesses some of the most classic unmarked and unpatrolled steep-skiing descents in the Alps. As La Grave faces historic challenges—its main road closed by rockfall and the continued operation of the cablecar in doubt - we take an insider's view of “Le Telepherique” and what’s at stake in the uncertain future of this backcountry mecca.The solstice represents that ideal day, ushering in summer and offering the maximum amount of that sweet nectar called daylight. So go forth and get filthy, breathe heavy, and for the love of all that’s holy, squeeze the day 'till it pushes back. Max your days.Title Photo by: Erik Holperl To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here