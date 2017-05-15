VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

May 15, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Stevie Smith - Seasons Segment: #longlivechainsaw



Steve Ian 3: The Saga Continues: "Spending copious amounts of time with Steve this summer I really noticed a few weak spots in his training program, so Mikey and I headed to Vancouver Island to guide him to further World Cup wins." - Ian Morrison

Steve Ian 3: The Saga Continues

by devinci
Views: 163,989    Faves: 3,008    Comments: 90


Whistler 2012 - A Local's Guide: A few months ago Ian Morrison needed some training for beer league, so he called up none other than Steve Smith. Now, the tables have turned and Ian shows Steve the best of Whistler in preparation for Crankworx.

Whistler 2012: A Local's Guide

by devinci
Views: 116,501    Faves: 2,229    Comments: 105


Ian Morrison, meet Steve Smith: Ian Morrison needed some training for the Whistler beer league this summer, so he met the fastest man around, Steve Smith, for a day of training in Pemberton.

Ian Morrison, meet Steve Smith

by devinci
Views: 141,384    Faves: 2,972    Comments: 128


Matt Hunter - Lonely Island: Filmed on Madeira Island, for the Enduro World Series Madeira Film Festival. Video: Etienne Van Rensburg and Bryn North.

LONELY ISLAND by Etienne Van Rensburg

by freeridemadeira
Views: 8,011    Faves: 191    Comments: 6


Vedder RAW - John Lefrancois: Flat-out start to the season with 69 seconds of RAW Mount Vedder shredding with John Lefrancois.

Vedder RAW - John Lefrancois

by ca2ocent
Views: 7,445    Faves: 136    Comments: 5


The Spirit of Downhill - Transition-EVO Racing: Matt Orlando, Jake Grob and Weston Potter remind us of the sinful bliss that comes from all out ripping on a DH bike. Journey with them through the Northwest as they pay homage to the iconic tracks of Port Angeles, and the christening of a brand new jump line at 360 Parks. Video: Reilly Kintzele.

The Spirit of Downhill: Transition-EVO Racing

by evo
Views: 4,118    Faves: 40    Comments: 2


Billy Mecleam - A Perfect Line // Christchurch: Billy is a 17-year-old aspiring Downhill racer from Christchurch, New Zealand.

Billy Mecleam - A Perfect Line // Christchurch

by boardnz
Views: 755    Faves: 22    Comments: 2


Steep Loose & Sideways - CNES Fraser Valley: MEC Canadian National Enduro Series presented by Intense Cycles, supported by the Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association.

Steep Loose & Sideways | CNES Fraser Valley

by bcenduroseries
Views: 3,078    Faves: 27    Comments: 2


Introducing the 2017 Calibre Bossnut: Slaying corners.

Introducing the 2017 Calibre Bossnut

by RideCalibre
Views: 1,923    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


Fill Your Boots: Following Merin Pearce down an old trail that we fixed up. A huge amount of fun!

Fill Your Boots!

by victoriabiker13
Views: 1,451    Faves: 23    Comments: 5


Rückkehrunruhe: Rückkehrunruhe is a word created by the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows to describe the feeling of returning from a trip, only to find the experience fading regretfully from your awareness. We all share that emotion at the end of an arduous adventure - the deep breaths, the exhausted hum of your muscles, the dream-like realization that the effort is over. What seemed so vivid and unending suddenly seems surreal.



Erik Elstran - ''Grow Up'' Full Segment: Creative genius on a bike.



Haro BMX in Central Mexico: Featuring Dennis Enarson, Tyler Fernengel, Mike Gray, Chad Kerley, and Matthias Dandois.



Gary Young - ''Vans BMX Illustrated'' Full Part: Gary Young steps his game up for one of his most insane video parts to date with footage from all over the world and spots that didn’t seem possible to ride.



Of Choss and Lions: Two of America’s boldest rock climbers and self-proclaimed fashionistas, Alex Honnold & Cedar Wright, travel to Kenya’s Mt. Poi. The guys dodge choss, wild animals and general debauchery to claim ascents of Africa’s biggest big wall.



Noah Salasnek - ''A New Way of Thinking'' Full Segment : 1970-2017.



Ueli Steck - The Swiss Machine: 1976-2017.



How Nature Documentaries Are Fake: Everyone loves BBC's Planet Earth, but how much of it is real?



Denali's Raven: For Leighan Falley, Alaska is more than home — it’s a calling. Leighan spent years as a ski guide and climber on the Alaskan range, focusing much of her energy on Denali. But after becoming a mother, she found herself unwilling to pursue guiding (and the dangers that come with it), instead taking to the skies as mountain pilot. Follow Leighan on the Alaskan adventures that enrich her life and legacy in Denali’s Raven.



Durolux World Tour

Title Photo by: Hoshi Yoshida


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

8 Comments

  • + 7
 I remember watching the seasons segment with steve smith when it first came out and it has been one of the main reasons that I have stayed with/got into mountain biking in the first place. It brought tears to my eyes, #longlivechainsaw
  • + 1
 Those three vids so good, spot on pink bike, thumbs up
  • + 3
 Erik Elstran.. so good! Love seeing people ride things in a completely different way to everyone else!
  • + 1
 Also: He is wearing a helmet! Double thumbs up!
  • + 3
 RIP Ueli Steck. One of my biggest non-mtb heroes, what a legend.
  • + 2
 Rückkehrunruhe, another german word i did not know existed. I am german.
  • + 1
 I wonder how he got his bike to the island
  • + 2
 RIP Salas. Style lord.

