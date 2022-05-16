Movies For Your Monday

Do A Wheelie - Danny MacAskill:

In the summer of 2021 Danny MacAskill put out a call to action to his 3.5 million social media fans asking them to #WheelieWithDanny. Riders and fans applied from around the world to feature alongside Danny in his latest project from Five Ten and Cut Media Media. Join Danny MacAskill and a host of friends as he pushes the boundaries of the humble wheelie and learns a thing or two from friends old and new. Mountain biking has become more popular by the day and participation is currently at an all-time high for this amazing sport. However, you do not need a mountain or a bike park to get out and enjoy your bike. The wheelie is, for many, the first thing they will ever learn on a bike, but it can open the doors to an entire new world. Joining forces, adidas Five Ten and Danny MacAskill want to share their passion for cycling. In this latest collaboration they showcase how the humble wheelie has brought riders together from around the world in their love of bikes. Once again,No matter how you arrive there, greatness takes time. When it comes to racing, greatness is achieved by a lack thereof. Each competitor is given the same amount of time in the off-season to hone their race craft – turn after turn, lap after lap, until action becomes speed and speed becomes reality. When the pressure of a ticking clock, where fractions of a second determine your fate, and the adrenaline found only between the tape wears off - what is left? In the case of Warren Kniss, it’s a love for two wheels. “It’s near impossible to pull my mind from racing and riding my bike, so how can I call it work when I do it because I love it. The feeling of being fully in the zone, and just going as hard as I can is impossible to recreate through any other modality. In everything I do, the idea of going fast on my bike is sitting in my mind as the top priority.” There is no such thing as an accidental expert. When motivations falters, and it will, your ‘why’ is the only thing that will keep you going. “I just really love riding my bike, it means literally everything to me.” What does 10,000 hours mean to you? Director: Wiley Kaupas.After a long Norwegian winter of hibernation, Brage Vestavik is back and stacking clips with Blur Media.The Langford Gravity Zone and Nature Trails addition introduces a one-of-a-kind hiking and biking trail system like nothing else on Vancouver Island. The Gravity Zone features a variety of trails with ranges of difficulties. Cyclists and hikers will enjoy viewpoint lookouts and winding trails situated under massive tree canopies. Each trail was named by the trail building team who have worked tirelessly over the last few months to create something special and unique for the residents of Langford.A short film documenting a fun trip from Canada to Utah! Riders: Casey Brown, Robin Goomes, Haznationbikes, Martha Gill, Lucy Van Eesteran, Cami Nogueira, and Brett Rheeder.We follow Casey Brown, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Robin Goomes, and Cami Nogueira as they prepare for another year of progression at Red Bull Formation 2022. Kicking things off in Brett Rheeder's Canadian compound, the girls expand their bag of tricks before heading for the iconic freeride MTB lines of Farwell Canyon in British Columbia. With dusty exposed lines being dialled and a collection of new tricks on their mind, we're bound to see huge progression from this crew at the third edition of Red Bull Formation. Red Bull Formation is a first-of-its-kind invitational progression session that aims to pave the path for women in freeride mountain biking. The event returns for its third year to Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride mountain biking movement.A behind the scenes look of Crankworx Rotorua, the last event of the 2021 season. We dealt with some of the most demanding conditions I've experienced leading up to a contest. Everyone went through two weeks in quarantine due to travel restrictions and the weather conditions gave us minimal practice, a lot was on the line with no room for error. I had the potential to claim the World Championship Overall as well as the Triple Crown Title. Ever since 2017, I've been looking to secure the World Champion title again... back in 2018 I missed the bigger part of the season due to illness and back pain. In 2019 I got back on tour but a crash before the first stop of the season made it impossible for me to catch up with the points at the other events and I finished 4th in the overall. In 2020 the overall title was cancelled due to pandemic. Video: Hunt Cinema.Racer, content creator, privateer patron, wheelie guru; Wyn Masters is one of the hardest working riders in mountain biking. In between racing a full season of DH and enduro, Wyn keeps us entertained and informed through his WynTV series, a staple in racing media coverage. On top of that, every Wednesday, he pushes the limits on what can be done on one wheelie with hiscontent. If all of that wasn’t enough, Wyn also makes sure to give back to the next generation of riders through his Privateer of the Week award, where he gives one standout racer who isn’t on a factory team, a cash donation so they can continue to chase their dream of being a pro rider. His passion for two wheels runs deep, and no matter what new endeavour he takes on, you always know Wyn will keep it fun and exciting! Take a closer look into the world of Wyn!I headed to Revs for the Project Evolve Women's day run by Becci Skelton, Vero Sandler, and Sian Dillon. The line had just been re-opened a few days before. Vero had already been ripping up the entire line and Natasha Bradley had been getting up to the big booters. Vero shared all her tips with us before myself and Tash set about conquering the line together. As you can see we had a blast helping out each other out and riding together on what must be one of the biggest public jump lines in the UK. That kicker is dreamy, can't wait to go back and ride it again! Thanks to Emily Horridge, Beth Bishop, and Piper for the extra footage and a big shout out to the girls for organizing an amazing day, it was amazing to see so many women shredding, things have changed so much in such a short space of time, it's awesome to see.Last season in the bike park. Filmed on Hi8 tape.Between skating, art, and fatherhood, Spanky's got enough on his plate for three people, but he handles his commitments with grace and gratitude. See how he geared up for his stellar Horses part and find out what keeps him sparked.Felipe Oliveira and Kaue Cossa make their motherland proud, reminding us why Brazil is such a skate Mecca, while Louie Lopez, Jake Johnson, Manderson, and more from Cons join in the fun.Raybourn dipped from the limelight, returning home to Houston to rekindle his love for skating and get his life back on track. Gregson tags along for the Southside session and more local haunts. Welcome back, Ben."Let's go to Spain in April - the weather will be fine!" Unfortunately, Spain had other ideas for our DIG X Subrosa X Shadow trip but that didn't stop the crew from bagging some incredible clips (and not so incredible injuries). Jiri Blabol, Simone Barraco, Miguel Smajli, Mo Nussbaumer, and TM Ryan Sher were joined by young Spanish talent and recent team addition Saúl Vilar for a week in Madrid. It wasn't just the bad weather we had to battle either - throughout the week the capital's spots ate up and spat out Simone, Jiri and Ryan. Shout out to Ryan who ended up breaking his elbow on a wild gap to wallride - hopefully he'll be back in action soon. It wasn't easy, but the crew got there in the end. Sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labour.sQUAD highlights Justin Spriet, Hilario Olivos, Jacob Cable, and Travis Hughes. Four friends and shredders based in our backyard of Southern California. From casual sessions to dedicated missions, these dudes put some time in. Enjoy!Throwback raw footage from our 2016 trip to BCN!A collection of cinematography (sometimes coupled with directing) work from a handful of select projects over the past while. The constant pursuit of light and dark.A short film about my affinity for the ocean, its mystery and power. No project challenges me more creatively and physically; making these films is the absolute honour of a lifetime.It takes the first 5-6 miles for the “bird’s nest” in Erin McGrady’s head to unravel. And then, putting one foot in front of the other, the photographer and writer works to create and celebrate safe spaces for others in the queer community. Together, with her wife Caroline Whatley, in spite all they are up against as queer women in the South, they turn their attention toward the joy they get from traveling and creating community.“I don’t care about success at this Olympic Games.” Olympic Fencer Race Imboden gives rare honest insight into the dual mindset of an athlete before and after his historic medal at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. As we watched athletes speak up about mental health at the Tokyo games, Race and filmmaker Jeff Alper began to document what seemed like a breaking point months before the competition began.