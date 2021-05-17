Movies For Your Monday

Tori Wood:
Building Loam Line:
After 18 months of building, it was time to put away the tools and bring out the bikes. A showcase of building and riding our trail, Loam Line.
Between The Laces:
The Ion crew shredding.
Cypress Jank With Gabe Neron:
Lap down the best DH trails around Vancouver. Wet and dry conditions in local beat up jank. Enjoy.
Russ Fountain 2020 GoPro:
Highlights of some of my favourite laps from 2020. Stayed close to home but got some top notch riding in.
Cole Suetos Shreds The Temecula Pumptrack:
Can't get a bad shot of Cole Suetos at the pumptrack! This kid is extremely fun to watch and film.
Ecuador - POV:
A couple of POV clips I got during my time back home!
Get Ready For 2021:
Some of my favourite clips from last year. Mainly around Prince George and Kamloops BC. Getting excited for riding this year!
The Kenevo SL:
The power to slay monster trails.
Team Bonding With Forbidden's BC Crew:
It’s not always about having the fanciest Red cameras and film crew; sometimes all you need is a hand-dandy ‘dad cam’ and a bunch of riders just doing their thing to make something special. Resembling a summer camp vibe, everyone was excited and anxious to get to the activities on day one. This was the first opportunity for our entire BC crew of ambassadors to get together for a bit of team bonding and to help promote our new soft goods range. The crew met up at Cook Creek, 25 minutes South of our Candian HQ on Vancouver Island. It didn’t take long for everyone to get up to speed with a warm-up lap before the cameras came out. Things ramped up quickly as everyone started pushing one another and before long, turns were carved and gaps sent. We’re thrilled to have this bunch on board and can’t wait for more adventures with them down the road. Without further ado, we’d like to formally introduce our BC ambassadors. Enjoy. BC Crew: Dillon Butcher, Celeste Pomerantz, Gavin Maclean, and Nic Court.
Sight Unseen - The Oregon Coast With Brice Shirbach:
Riding by instinct in the Pacific North West. The Sight Unseen series captures Pivot Cycles' athlete Brice Shirbach's passion for riding blind, with stunning "one take" edits from the PNW and the Colorado Front Range.
Oszkar x Etnies:
Oszkar Nagy cruisin' through a set of trails on a dry and sunny spring afternoon with the Etnies Semenuk Pro model on his feet. Video: Viktor Csaszar.
Dennis Enarson - The Kicker:
Every BMXer remembers their first launch ramp. Seeing how many friends they could jump, how far they could jump, and how high. That love for a good kicker will never die. And with travel and events being at an all time low the last year or so, it seemed like a great time to simplify things and take it back to the beginning. So we built a kicker and cruised the streets of San Diego with Dennis Enarson for a couple sessions and here is what came of it. Enjoy.
Whoops:
Trent Lutzke just took a six month journey to celebrate completing college and 'Whoops' is the result. Just under 12 minutes of heat with the likes of Hobie Doan, Brett Silva, Julian Arteaga, Curly Mayne, Jared Duncan, Keaton Harris, and Trent. If this doesn't get your heart going you're already dead.
Lewis Mills - Controller Bar:
Video: Ben Norris.
Emerica - Stay Gold:
A classic. Featuring Andrew Reynolds, Leo Romero, Brandon Westgate, Justin Figueroa, Jerry Hsu, Bryan Herman, Kevin Long, Braydon Szafranski, Collin Provost, Marquis Preston, Aaron Suski, and Jamie Tancowny. Filmed by Jon Miner & Mike Manzoori. Edited by Jon Miner.
Clive Dixon's 'Prine' Part:
Clive demolishes an abandoned warehouse and hits rails too insane to describe at breakneck speed. The dude ain’t human.
Franky Villani's "One Big RAW Mess" Part:
Franky’s stunts and envelope-pushing tech all require some serious skin shedding. See how he muscles through it.
We Rise - Tessa Treadway:
There is no one in this world quite like Tessa Treadway. She has a remarkable way of grabbing the proverbial bull by the horns and facing life’s challenges head-on — from her own professional ski career to the sudden passing of her husband and professional skier, Dave Treadway, in a backcountry ski accident. In April of 2019, Tessa was at home wrangling the couple’s two small children and pregnant with their third when she got the call she always secretly feared. In the blink of an eye, Tessa’s Free Range Family went from two parents and two kids to one parent and three kids — an overwhelming ratio for any mortal being. As a wife, she’s heartbroken for her own loss. As a mother, she’s devastated for her children who now have to grow up without their father. But in true Treadway fashion, Tessa has found the strength to carry this new motherload.
Hasta La Raíz - Down to the Root:
Hispanic people make up the majority of US farmworkers, yet only 4% of farm owners are Hispanic. Javier Zamora immigrated to the US from Mexico when he was a young man, worked in restaurants and bought a house for his family. When he lost the house and his job during the housing crisis, he decided to complete his high school diploma and go back to his farming roots. But at 43 years old, the prospect of owning his own farm seemed out of reach. With the support of his family, community and a farmer advocacy organization called ALBA, Zamora set out to defy the odds.
Photo: Riley Seebeck
