Movies For Your Monday

RAW Paradise:
In the lifetime of every hand-built trail, there is a very fleeting moment of this raw perfection. For us, this is paradise.
Deftrap featuring David McMillan:
Ripping.
My Kona - Nicole Hsu:
Nicole Hsu is Kona's production coordinator. Based out of Taiwan, Nicole is our go-to person to ensure our bikes are being manufactured, assembled, and painted to our satisfaction. Outside of work, Nicole loves to ride her Process on her local trails, and the trails of Vancouver's North Shore. We are lucky to have someone as dedicated and awesome as Nicole!
In The Hills Gang - Freeride Underground Ep.02:
Protect steeze!
Hawt Dawging:
North Shore shredding.
Rio Boyz:
Perfect dirt, Sunday evening in the desert.
Hundy Jam:
Jump bikes with friends.
Once Upon A Time In New Zealand:
Follow me as I travel through New Zealand. I broke a few bones and frames and I filmed some biking.
Weird & Revered DVD - Logan Kirzinger:
Filmed from 2016 to 2019, "Vagabond Squad" is a full-length video from Canada’s Weird & Revered crew. Next up in the online release of sections from Vagabond Squad is Logan Kirzinger.
Remi Gauvin & Lee Jackson - 10,000 Calorie Challenge:
After Bas Van Steenbergen completed the 10,000 Calorie Challenge a few weeks ago, Lee and I knew that we had to attempt the challenge for ourselves. We came up hefty plan that included a sunrise hike, a road ride that would normally be a big day by itself, and a couple huge mountain bike rides. Sun up to sun down we had to work our butts off to complete this one...
Cultcrew - Callan Stib:
There's something in the water in Australia that makes you a savage that fears no handrail or anything in life for that matter. Callan Stibbards has been rocking with us for a minute all the way from western OZ, nothing but good times and heavy heavy riding from this mad man.
Fingers Crossed Ep 3:
We decided to go Revolution Bikepark to ride our bikes in the UK. Riders: Ruben Alcantara, Garrett Byrnes, Mike Bennett, Ari Cruz, Joe Navazio, and Salva Moreno.
Chase Webb - Real Street 2020:
Watch Chase Webb and filmer/editor Chris Ray’s entry into Real Street 2020, the all-urban, all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Clive Dixon - Real Street 2020:
Watch Clive Dixon and filmer/editor Adam Mills’ entry into Real Street 2020, the all-urban, all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Jamie Foy - Real Street 2020:
Watch Jamie Foy and filmer/editor Kaylanne Diaz’s entry into Real Street 2020, the all-urban, all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Henry Sildaru Chasing Candide Thovex:
What happens when two generations of freeskiing talent cross tracks? In this segment from This Is Home, the young prodigy Henry Sildaru chases the legendary Candide Thovex down his home mountain of Balme, La Clusaz.
Hedvig's Way - Bromance - Episode 12:
Hedvig needs to recover and train in between the Freeride World Tour competitions. She meets up with Katie Burrell who is apparently a professional athlete (she's not) to ski together in BC, Canada.
Pentacoastal - A Surf Film:
Pentacoastal was inspired by the tonalities of Australian cult cinema. Directors Wade Goodall & Shane Fletcher have merged these filmic elements within the body of a surf film through emotive animations, an undulating soundscape, and a subliminal narrative which follows a quasi-recursive map depicted by a pentagram drawn on the map of Australia. Featuring: Wade Goodall, Dane Reynolds, Harry Bryant, Nathan Fletcher, Pat Gudauskas, Dylan Graves, Nathan Florence, Tanner Gudauskas, and Kyuss King.
Abstract: The Art of Design - Bjarke Ingels - Architecture:
Step inside the minds of the most innovative designers in a variety of disciplines and learn how design impacts every aspect of life. In this episode: Architect Bjarke Ingels unites function, fantasy and sustainability in “pragmatic utopian” designs like a clean power plant topped with a ski slope.
Il Pescatore Completo - The Complete Fisherman:
A homemade 15-foot cane rod, lines meticulously braided from the tail of a stallion, simple flies tied by hand without the aid of a vise - this is pesca alla Valsesiana. Originating on the small mountain streams of northern Italy, this simple, beautiful style of fishing has been in practice since at least the 16th century. Led by the sport’s elder statesman, Arturo Pugno, it is still practiced by a small number of devotees on those same streams, using the same materials and techniques employed since the beginning. It is fishing at its most basic and refined, and it is only mastered by anglers Arturo Pugno calls “complete fisherman.” The new Patagonia film, Il Pescatore Completo, introduces us to this timeless angling technique, its enduring maestro and the special places where it is practiced with the same devotion and reverence as it was centuries ago.
