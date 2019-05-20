Movies For Your Monday

Built to be Ridden - Loft Bike Parks Bike Big White:
The crew at Loft Bikes Parks showcase their passion and talent for both riding and building at Bike Big White.
Matt Begg - Fall Flow:
Fall time cruising with Matt Begg at Lismore dirt jumps in Wanaka, New Zealand. Video: Hunter Paull.
Hypnotize:
Valentin Anouilh riding fast.
Follow:
Lucy Schick and Julia Long spent some time riding the local trails on Bear Mountain this past spring.
Safety Third:
Behind the bars: @MichalisBertsimas
. Video: Kleomenis Koufaliotis.
Commencal Canada x Coast Gravity Park:
Riders: Brendan Howey, Quinn Hanley, and Alex Pro. Video: David Kenworthy.
Shore Savagery:
Sending it.
Momo Drops The Toonie:
Momo has been to Canada before. One drop caught his attention. This stunt burned an image into his mind that he carried back with him to Japan. He came back to Canada with a goal. To tame the beast!
Samuel Fraser Shredding:
Ripping in Toowoomba.
Tim Hughes - Self Filmed:
Thought I'd try making a self filmed MTB film. I love filming and creating, as well as riding bikes, so put the two together to make a film. It was pretty hard getting cool shots when you're restricted to stationary tripod shots, so did my best to make it look good in the editing process. Stoked with the end result. All the shots were filmed by me, and all editing was done by me as well.
Barred for Life 2 - Full Movie:
Watch Bryn Atkinson, Geoff Gulevich, Thomas Genon, and more of your favourites in this 2014 throwback.
Sean Burns - Too Fast for Food Section:
No matter where you travel in the world, the locals you meet will always have a "Sean Burns gap" that he's never even ridden, but he epitomizes everything about the full speed, high danger stunt. This new section from Bone Deth's 'Too Fast For Food' DVD is another string to his epic DVD appearance bow - some of those gaps are straight up terrifying. All hail the king of drops.
Sean Burns - the Dirty Sniff:
Sean Burns part from the full length DVD "The Dirty Sniff."
Sean Burns - Anthem II:
A classic segment.
Daewon Song - Round III:
With a career spanning the early '90s 'til present day, it's safe to say there will never be another quite like Daewon. This part is just one of many "classic" offerings from one of skateboarding's all-time greats.
Daewon:
Daewon is a documentary covering career highlights and uncertain life moments throughout the 30 year career of legendary skateboarder Daewon Song. A film by Joe Pease.
Daewon Song - Epicly Later'd:
Skater Daewon Song talks about the benefits of skating in shitty neighbourhoods.
The Crazy Mountains:
Last season Jeremy Jones, Robyn Van Gyn, and Mark Carter ventured deep into Montana's Crazy Mountains on a multi-day, foot-powered snowboarding expedition. In this brand new short film, take a deeper look at the mission that was originally showcased in 2018's film Far Out.
The Fifty - Ep. 12 - The Grand Teton:
Often called a test piece of ski mountaineering, the Grand Teton is an icon in skiing and climbing. From an abundance of mileage and vert to technical mixed climbing, the Grand presents a multitude of challenges for the way up and back down. Joining Cody Townsend is a guy whose life was shaped and sculpted by the mountain itself, the legendary Jimmy Chin.
What Nike Told Me When I Wanted to Have a Baby:
Being a mother and a champion was a crazy dream. But it didn’t have to be. Olympic runner Alysia Montano had accomplished all her dreams but one: being a mom. When she finally went for it, she faced her biggest challenge yet - her sponsors.
