VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

May 20, 2018
by Scott Secco  
In the Know - Connor Fearon: A classic.

In the Know - Connor Fearon

by SramMedia
Views: 188,729    Faves: 3,489    Comments: 96


Knuckleduster with Sam Blenkinsop: Gloveless and with a style unlike anyone else. Video: Parallax Media.

DEITY: Knuckleduster with Sam Blenkinsop

by deityusa
Views: 26,404    Faves: 505    Comments: 4


Remy Metailler - Rampage 2017 Version 2.0: Back in Utah, finally. Commentary by Prime Minister @bretttippie

Remy Metailler - Rampage 2017 Version 2.0

by remymetailler
Views: 4,546    Faves: 9    Comments: 0


William Robert - Road to Rampage: Does William Robert deserve a wildcard for Red Bull Rampage 2018?

William Robert - Road to Rampage

by theforestcrew
Views: 15,694    Faves: 66    Comments: 2


Find Your Next: It's not about being number one, it’s not about being the best. It’s about finding your next - whether that’s a new goal, a new event, or an epic adventure to chase. Even the top pros began with trying a first race, and everyone has experienced those nervous butterflies at the top. Ride along with Transition/evo Race Team’s Matt Orlando as he prepares for a season of challenges ahead.

Find Your Next

by evo
Views: 8,600    Faves: 58    Comments: 0


Kyle Warner joins PNW Components: Kyle, ripping.

Kyle Warner joins PNW Components

by pnwcomponents
Views: 180    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Emberg Embellishment: Searching for some sick shots surrounding Kapfenberg.

Emberg Embellishment

by Afro-Biking100
Views: 1,169    Faves: 34    Comments: 4


First Try Double Flip: Went to the Isle of Wight and sent some bangers. Landed my first double flip on the first try!

Landed Double flips first try

by zachytom
Views: 273    Faves: 3    Comments: 3


Lapping in Paradise: This place looks fun.

Lapping in Paradise

by oscar-tepelmann
Views: 183    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Gamble Movie Teaser - Steve Peat: Pick up a copy now to support the filmmakers. gamblefilm.com



Pat Casey - An Average Day: Have you ever wondered what an average day is like for a pro BMXer? This video gives you a little insight what a day for Pat Casey and his family looks like.



Courage Adams - Concrete Sessions: One of the most technical riders in the world throws down on his local concrete in Pamplona, Spain.



Dan Kruk's "Cruel Summer" Dan Kruk spent over a year on this. Two summers of brutal slams, epic battles, and triumphant victories.



How To Run 100 Miles: In September 2017, I stepped up to the starting line of the Run Rabbit Run 100 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, alongside my friend Jayson Sime. The race is a 102.9-mile ultramarathon with 20,000 feet of elevation gain, which is no small feat for a couple of guys who don’t know what they’re doing.



Numinous Headcam Edit: Unreleased headcam from Powder Magazine's Ski Movie of the Year!



Numinous Ski Film Crash Edit: This is where things went south.



Ushba: Late season 2017. Samuel Anthamatten, Markus Eder, & Leo Slemett head to Svaneti Georgia to hopefully climb Ushba and make a first descent on skis. This mystical 4710m mountain in the Caucasus Mountains is very remote and must be accessed on foot. Before the ascent the crew gets to warm up the legs and experience some of the best skiing they have ever had in a wild heli-ski session in epic conditions.



Edgar Wright - How To Do Visual Comedy: If you love visual comedy, you gotta love Edgar Wright, one of the few filmmakers who is consistently finding humor through framing, camera movement, editing, goofy sound effects, and music. This is an analysis and appreciation of one of our finest comedic voices.



Gloveless and with style unlike anyone else Sam Blenkinsop embodies DEITY as he is set loose on home turf in the latest DEITY production Knuckleduster Filmed Edited Parallax Media Images Cam Mackenzie Music Volume by Apollo Brown

Title Photo by: Cameron Mackenziel


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

Must Read This Week
Development Story: Cannondale's Wild New Single-Sided, Single-Crown XC Fork
85200 views
Winning Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Olargues, France 2018
63410 views
Pivot's New Trail 429 - First Ride
54127 views
An Update From Katy Winton After Her Brutal Crash At EWS Olargues, France
46229 views
Time Capsule: 2001 - Pinkbike's 20th Anniversary
44886 views
First Look: Newmen Components' New Wheels Have Spokes Made of String
41493 views
Exotic Brakes and a Single-Crown, Single-Sided Fork - Albstadt World Cup XC
40619 views
Video: Mondraker Launches the Foxy Carbon 29
40282 views

1 Comment

  • + 3
 Just waiting for the comments on the Dan kruk video. Hella fire tho

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035088
Mobile Version of Website