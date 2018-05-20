Movies For Your Monday

In the Know - Connor Fearon:
A classic.
Knuckleduster with Sam Blenkinsop:
Gloveless and with a style unlike anyone else. Video: Parallax Media.
Remy Metailler - Rampage 2017 Version 2.0:
Back in Utah, finally. Commentary by Prime Minister @bretttippie
William Robert - Road to Rampage:
Does William Robert deserve a wildcard for Red Bull Rampage 2018?
Find Your Next:
It's not about being number one, it’s not about being the best. It’s about finding your next - whether that’s a new goal, a new event, or an epic adventure to chase. Even the top pros began with trying a first race, and everyone has experienced those nervous butterflies at the top. Ride along with Transition/evo Race Team’s Matt Orlando as he prepares for a season of challenges ahead.
Kyle Warner joins PNW Components:
Kyle, ripping.
Emberg Embellishment:
Searching for some sick shots surrounding Kapfenberg.
First Try Double Flip:
Went to the Isle of Wight and sent some bangers. Landed my first double flip on the first try!
Lapping in Paradise:
This place looks fun.
Gamble Movie Teaser - Steve Peat:
Pick up a copy now to support the filmmakers. gamblefilm.com
Pat Casey - An Average Day:
Have you ever wondered what an average day is like for a pro BMXer? This video gives you a little insight what a day for Pat Casey and his family looks like.
Courage Adams - Concrete Sessions:
One of the most technical riders in the world throws down on his local concrete in Pamplona, Spain.
Dan Kruk's "Cruel Summer"
Dan Kruk spent over a year on this. Two summers of brutal slams, epic battles, and triumphant victories.
How To Run 100 Miles:
In September 2017, I stepped up to the starting line of the Run Rabbit Run 100 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, alongside my friend Jayson Sime. The race is a 102.9-mile ultramarathon with 20,000 feet of elevation gain, which is no small feat for a couple of guys who don’t know what they’re doing.
Numinous Headcam Edit:
Unreleased headcam from Powder Magazine's Ski Movie of the Year!
Numinous Ski Film Crash Edit:
This is where things went south.
Ushba:
Late season 2017. Samuel Anthamatten, Markus Eder, & Leo Slemett head to Svaneti Georgia to hopefully climb Ushba and make a first descent on skis. This mystical 4710m mountain in the Caucasus Mountains is very remote and must be accessed on foot. Before the ascent the crew gets to warm up the legs and experience some of the best skiing they have ever had in a wild heli-ski session in epic conditions.
Edgar Wright - How To Do Visual Comedy:
If you love visual comedy, you gotta love Edgar Wright, one of the few filmmakers who is consistently finding humor through framing, camera movement, editing, goofy sound effects, and music. This is an analysis and appreciation of one of our finest comedic voices.
Title Photo by: Cameron Mackenziel
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
1 Comment
Post a Comment