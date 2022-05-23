Movies For Your Monday

Can't Stop, Won't Stop - Richmond Cycling Corps:
In the heart of Virginia, the Richmond Cycling Corps (RCC) is hard at work connecting with local youth and helping them discover the power of cycling. RCC Director Matt Kuhn has built an incredible community of young cyclists and has helped kids find their way as aspiring engineers, professional racers, and influential community members. Matt's passion for the sport helps create a common ground for these young riders to explore their new talents and connect with other cyclists. The club’s newest program, called “Legacy,” is designed to help foster riders coming up through the RCC program and help turn them into future leaders. One goal of the Legacy program is to one day bring a rider up through the ranks of the program and have them take over and lead the charge into the future. Creating new bonds and building a stronger cycling community in Richmond, the RCC is helping build a better future, one sweet jump at a time. Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.
Mark Matthews Visits The Jordie Lunn Bike Park:
The city of Langford just set the bar ridiculously high for public bike parks. What an amazing tribute to one of my favourite humans.
Sends From Red Bull Formation:
The Formation class of 2022 have been going bigger than ever before for the third edition of this freeride progression session. Riders: Camila Nogueira, Casey Brown, Chelsea Kimball, Georgia Astle, Hannah Bergemann, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Louise Ferguson, Robin Goomes, Samantha Soriano, Vaea Verbeeck, Vero Sandler, and Vinny Armstrong.
Red Bull Formation Highlights & Full Runs 2022:
The women of Red Bull Formation 2022 put it all on the line for finals day, throwing down their biggest tricks and riding their full lines top to bottom. Join Christina Chapetta to watch history being made as the worlds best riders push the progression of women's freeride.
Three Runs At Red Bull Formation:
Red Bull Formation 2022 absolutely delivered. So many wild moments, these three runs are just a fraction of the insanity that went down! 0:00 Hannah Bergemann.1:25 Robin Goomes. 3:04 Camila Nogueira.
South Island Summer Sessions feat. Andrew Clark:
Enjoying some of the most iconic mountain bike terrain on the planet, New Zealand's South Island is also a home away from home for many riders and long-standing ex-pats, venturing from afar to this treasure trove of trails on the other side of the world. One such transplant to this mecca of mountain biking is Andrew Clark. Originally from Scotland, Andrew has spent the last few years travelling and sampling some of the best trails in the world, spending much of that time in and around Queenstown. “Since my family moved to New Zealand, the South Island has felt like home. The relaxed pace of life and unreal riding makes it a pretty rad place to spend a summer.” - Andrew Clark. Part of a new wave of riders, inspired by the skate and BMX scenes - applying a creative lens to their riding and how they interpret the trail - Andrew takes us on a whistle-stop tour of some of the South Island's finest haunts. Filmed during the Southern Hemisphere's summer, Andrew and filmmaker Josh Birkenhake hit the Cardona Bike Park, Skyline Queenstown and the infamous Zoot Track, on Coronet Peak.
Finley Kirschenmann - Onward:
Finley Kirschenmann has been on Commencal since he was just 12 years old. Since then it has been a never ending journey of progression and pure enjoyment while riding. "This whole project meant so much to me. It was my first independent edit for a company, so I knew I had to do a couple things that would scare me. The cork 720 is a trick that I have never done to dirt, and is one I’ve been working on for a while. The trick meant so much to me, and it’s been something I’ve been working towards for so long. I’m so happy to get this done and keep progressing towards more." - Finley Kirschenmann
Night Owl - Johny Salido:
Johny nos demuestra por qué es uno de los mejores freeriders del mundo, llevando al límite sus habilidades en un entorno nunca antes visto, e innovando el riding nocturno.
Gaelen Slaney - Highline:
Wild tricks being thrown down under.
Paddle to Pedal:
Got some paddling and pedalling in at Hobbs State Park - self shot.
Vans x The Bloom:
The Bloom brought some of the most inspirational women in BMX together for a tour from Northern to Southern California. Vans x The Bloom kicked off on International Women’s Day and included Bloom BMX co-founders Angie Marino (USA) and Beatrice Trang (CAN), along with photographer Naoki Gaman (JPN). The trip was internationally represented with Perris Benegas (USA), Linda Grabner (AUT), Maca Grasset (CHI), and Teresa Fernandez-Miranda (ESP). Over a span of nine days, the crew ventured on a dream-like tour from San Francisco to Huntington Beach, hitting up parks, trails and street along the way.
Simone Barraco & Anthony Perrin - Unfiltered - Paris Offline:
The Vans Unfiltered series continues! This time around Simone Barraco and Anthony Perrin visited the city of love - Paris. Unfiltered dives deep into the heart of the city via the lens of Rich Forne. So deep you can almost smell the fresh croissants and feel the vibrations of the subway system below. It's a feast for the senses. Combining Simone and Anthony is a match made in heaven and the clips they managed to film are of the grade-A street riding masterclass variety.
BSD BMX / EDI:
Rory McLean invited Joe Foley, Guy Scroggie, and Tam Roulston to hit up the local spots in his home city of Edinburgh.
T.J.I.F - TJ Rogers Part:
This Friday is all about TJ Rogers in this powerful éS video where this Canadian prodigy casually destroys old and new skate spots throughout Los Angeles, California and Toronto, Canada.
Jake Hayes' "E30" NB Part:
Jake takes the whip out to hunt high bars for huge snaps. Hurricanes on handicap rails? No problem. He’s hittin’ new heights.
The Grimple Stix "Go Fly a Kite" Video:
Teddy Seeley darkslides and hippie jumps through Gerwer's twisted vision, complete with confounding ads and killer cameos. Don't worry, Evan's in there too..
Psychic Migrations:
Over a year and a half in the making and featuring a cast of surfing’s most capable and compelling characters, anticipation is peaking for the release of Volcom Stone’s latest feature surf film, Psychic Migrations. Following 2014’s True To This, a surf-skate-snow epic, the forthcoming Psychic Migrations is yet another inspired Veeco Production that builds on more than 20 years and 30 influential films from the world of Volcom. Directed by veteran surf filmmaker Ryan Thomas and shot on location in the West Indies, East Indies, Australia, Polynesia, and the Americas, the film weaves the physical expression of riding a rousing score of waves with a cerebral odyssey through the scapes and textures travelled to find them. Starring: Dusty Payne, Mitch Coleborn, Yago Dora, Nate Tyler, Carlos Muñoz, Ryan Burch, Andrew Doheny, Parker Coffin, Alex Gray, Balaram Stack, Mike Gleason, Miguel Tudela, Joan Duru, Imai Devault, Tom Dosland, Gavin Beschen, Ozzie Wright, and Kelly Slater.
How Michael Jordan's Trainer Helped Him Become The GOAT:
Sport enhancement specialist Tim Grover has trained some of the NBA's biggest stars ever, including Kobe Bryant, Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade and, of course, Michael Jordan. From reinforcing the fundamentals to creating the early morning workout 'breakfast club,' Tim explains how he helped Michael Jordan on his journey to greatness.
Reality Test - Solo Climbing With Alex Honnold & Renan Ozturk:
In the summer of 2021, adventure filmmaker and Sony Artisan Renan Ozturk teamed up with professional rock climber Alex Honnold and director Jon Griffith to document Honnold's solo climbing journey throughout the U.S. and Europe. Working alongside the small team, Ozturk was filming the behind scenes story of, “The Soloist VR,” a new two-part virtual reality documentary series.
Searching For Awe:
Today, virtually all information is readily available at our fingertips. With Google Earth, Fatmaps, and GPS in the palm of our hand, 'the unknown' or what lies over yonder, is no more. This begs the question: is there any real adventure left? Perhaps there isn't. However, what makes our time in the outdoors remarkable, is the emotions we experience in them. Even after the advent of smartphones and wireless technology, we can still be left with an overwhelming sense of 'awe': "a feeling of reverential respect mixed with wonder and fear." Through this short film, Adam Campbell, Eric Carter, Johanna Åstrom and Martin Kern explore wild landscapes on foot while reflecting on their experiences amongst them, and identify what makes them truly unique and remarkable. This film was shot in both the Tenh Dẕetle Conservancy; formerly Mount Edziza Provincial Park, on the unceded territory of the Tahltan first Nation, as well as Åndalsnes, Norway.
Photo: Jarrett Lindal
