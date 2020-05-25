Movies For Your Monday

Claudio's Bla Bla Run With Nino Schurter:
Let's ride together with the world champion on his home trail! Hmmmmmmm, but what do you do if he says that he actually wants to get some proper training and you're not exactly a XCO World Champion yourself? Well, I found a solution. It was the first time ever that I was able to talk to Nino on the way up and he didn't have to wait for me at the top!
Working Woman's Trans BC:
Anne Galyean and Sarah Rawley are workaholics. They pack more into a single day than most do an entire year, and find time to race enduro amongst the world's elite. Video: Ben Duke.
Dylan Sheffer - Freeride Lives 2 POV:
A run down the trail I spent all of last season building.
Isolation - Kevin Boutilier:
Escaping quarantine to ride some tech trails in the PNW.
Lief Rodgers - Progress Without Podiums:
Ripping some classic downcountry.
Sh!t Mix Vol.3:
Due to COVID the Shit Mix this year was released earlier than the standard August drop. Enjoy!
SECrew Banger Reel:
Recap clips from SECrew The Movie.
Weird & Revered DVD - Joe Weidman & Mark Stanway:
Filmed from 2016 to 2019, "Vagabond Squad" is a full-length video from Canada’s Weird & Revered crew. Next up in the online release of sections from Vagabond Squad is Joe Weidman and Mark Stanway.
Mountain Bikers In Quarantine:
How do you stay busy?
Kabbani:
After 15 years as a professional mountain bike athlete, Amir Kabbani's priorities changed. This film gives insight into his life and the process of facing and embracing change. It’s not about regretting - it's about honesty and growth.
Hannah Bergemann - Accomplice Teaser:
For a while, Hannah Bergemann has been a dark horse in the bike world. She’s been quietly doing her own thing because she just wants to ride her bike. But a breakthrough year on the EWS circuit and at the Red Bull Formation event launched her into the public’s eye. In total, she won the Trans BC Enduro, placed second at the Finale Ligure EWS individual race in Italy, and was the first rider to link up all her features at Formation. Not satisfied, she grabbed her tools and climbed back up the former Rampage site and scratched in another line—just for the fun of it. To top it off, she joined us for a freeride trip in Northern India to explore untamed mountains in the shadow of the Himalayas. We have a feeling that she won’t be a dark horse for much longer...
Dennis Enarson - Last Chance Part:
Dennis Enarson's banger ender part from our 2011 Last Chance DVD. Video: Christian Rigal.
Dennis Enarson - Down The Street:
After living in the same general area of Eastern San Diego my entire life, I moved into a whole new area about a year and a half ago. Now I'm tucked in this neighbourhood that seems to have limitless spots. Don't get me wrong, my old hood was littered with setups as well, I was just jaded to them after going down the same streets for 23 years. Moving here got me so excited to explore. That is pretty much all I did when I had a chance. Any time I had a couple hours to spare I would just go up and down new streets, and it seemed like every time I did this I would find something new or just realize how close I lived to a spot that I already knew about." - Dennis Enarson
Dennis Enarson - Haro SDv2:
Dennis filmed this video with close friend and filmmaker Christian Rigal throughout the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Malaga, and in the USA they hit San Francisco, Colorado, and Texas.
Franky Villani - Real Street 2020:
Watch Franky Villani and filmer/editor Joe Monteleone’s entry into Real Street 2020, the all-urban, all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Kevin Bækkel - Real Street 2020:
Watch Kevin Bækkel and filmer/editor Noah Quale’s entry into Real Street 2020, the all-urban, all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Dakota Servold - Real Street 2020:
Watch Dakota Servold and filmer/editor Tim Cisilino’s entry into Real Street 2020, the all-urban, all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Wolfpack - The Family that Runs Together:
High in the San Juan Mountains above Silverton, Colorado, a pack of runners roam. Together they traverse mountain meadows and navigate mineral-stained peaks through the rugged landscape of their backyard. The Braford-Lefebvre family chose to live here in order to raise their family wild. Through hard times and the best ones, running is their tool for experiencing life together.
To The Surface:
“This whole crisis shows that we need to feed ourselves as close to home as we can.” - Jason Jarvis, local RI fisherman. Like most things, Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the RI seafood industry. We wanted to explore this topic to raise awareness to the struggles and try to find some common sense solutions to the challenges (while being mindful of safety and social distancing). Our DP Tyler Murgo grew up seeing his family harvest seafood from wild places. As everything falls apart, it feels urgent to capture the wisdom and perspectives of local fishermen during this historical moment. Some close to home, with Tyler’s brother Kenny Murgo, and others who have been fighting for change in RI for years like Jason Jarvis. Huge thanks to them for trusting us to tell their story.
Unknown Factors:
Last autumn, five climbers from The North Face athlete team headed to India’s Baspa Valley in search of adventure, big wall climbing, and a new perspective on exploration. First suggested as an expedition destination by the late Hansjörg Auer in 2018, the team to finally head to North West India evolved, with Matty Hong joining Jacopo Larcher, Siebe Vanhee and the Pou brothers to make the trip. The richness of the valley combined with fast-changing weather brought both temptation and challenges to exploration and ensured the expedition remained fluid, with no single objective, no fixed route and no final itinerary.
