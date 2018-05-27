VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

May 27, 2018
by Scott Secco  
Jackson Frew Cruising Awaba: Early this year Jackson and I shot a couple clips of him testing out his new ride for the season and this is what we came out with. Nothing but fast riding.

Jackson Frew cruising Awaba

by MattStaggs
Views: 6,536    Faves: 67    Comments: 6


#SaturdaySessions: Luke Cryer and the lads huck, slide, and get sideways at one of Cheshire's best hidden gems. Enjoy!

#SaturdaySessions

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 668    Faves: 22    Comments: 2


SimonettiI: Watch Jonathon Simonetti destroy some early season dirt.

SIMONETTI

by adudeonabike
Views: 592    Faves: 23    Comments: 4


Rooted - Wet and Wild: Rain, ruts, and guts all come together in this one minute long video. The only reason it's not longer was the lack of feeling in the riders hands. Enjoy watching Austin Hackett-Klaube, Harrison Ory, and Wiley Kaupas ripping Washington in its purest from, the rain.

Rooted- Wet and Wild

by rootedmtb
Views: 99    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


TGT Official Video 2018: Nine blue collar NZ citizens take to the South Island for a jam packed 10 days of bikes and tomfoolery.

TGT Official Video 2018

by monza13
Views: 164    Faves: 7    Comments: 1


Ivan Popov - Blackbird: Rider: Ivan Popov. Video: Andrey Kot.

Ivan Popov | Blackbird

by BlackbirdCREW
Views: 7,613    Faves: 97    Comments: 13


Sprang Break: Tanner Stephens, trail bike guy Drew, and Kasper the friendly ghost enjoy the California sunshine. Animations by Wiley Kaupas.

Sprang Break

by Mdcbiking
Views: 964    Faves: 54    Comments: 4


Chur Alpenbikepark - May 2018: Some lines in Chur with two average riders... riding at Mach 3.

Chur Alpenbikepark - May 2018

by Mirko17
Views: 32    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Racing Winter. A Yeti Tribe Story. Everyone prepares for the onset of winter in different ways. For Yeti/Fox Factory rider Shawn Neer, it means making his annual pilgrimage to the great white north for one final rip on the high alpine trails. After a long season of racing, it's a chance to reset and reconnect with the terrain that shaped him as a rider. Inevitably snow will cover the land and Shawn will be forced home to the pain cave of off-season training, but racing against time for one last taste of singletrack feels like a victory. These uninhibited riding trips are part of balancing the structured life on the race circuit and make up the dream that is the life of a professional racer.



Dane Tudor - Dress Code: When you have a weekday off with your homie you gotta at least dress like you’re working.



The Dream of the Pibe Capitulo O-Reencuentro: Martín echa un ojo al pasado desde el presente removiendo el recuerdo, buscando al "Pibe" de su infancia, aquel al que no le gustaban las siestas y se escapaba a lugares desconocidos, como siempre, sobre una bicicleta.



Albie Bennett - ''The Dirty Sniff'' Full Part: Sending it.



Mark Mulville ''Banned 5'' Full Part: Mark is known as one of the top BMX dirt riders in the world, but when it comes to making his Banned sections, it's a chance for Mark to express his love for street riding as well.



GT - Seriously Fun: Albert Mercado, Brian Kachinsky, Jason Phelan, and more ripping it up.



Tony Hawk - 50 tricks at Age 50: I never imagined being able to skate into my adult life, or that anyone would still care if I did. To celebrate, I did 50 tricks that I've created (and/or pioneered on vert). Thanks to all of you that made this dream possible. It's been an unreal ride, but I'm not done yet.



The Seawolf - Full Part - Feat. Pete Devries, Noah Cohen, Chippa Wilson: The Seawolf is the latest from award-winning filmmaker Ben Gulliver who follows seven professional surfers on a two-year, jaw-dropping, cinematic journey in search of remote, frigid waves. This cold-water surf film documents the best of the best as the navigate icy waters in Norway, Scotland, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and The Faroe Islands.



The Wanderer - Slovenia: #TheWanderer adventure continues in Slovenia. Pro skier and adventurer, Kalen Thorien, joins professional paraglider, kayaker, skier, and Frenchman, Romain Raisson, to explore the area's Triglav National Park. Known for its emerald green waters, perfect paragliding conditions and jagged mountain peaks, the duo explore 260km of the country by e-bike, via ferrata, packraft and paraglide, staying in remote refuges and bivouacs along the way.



Frontier of Firsts: Frontier of Firsts follows the experiences of a whitewater kayaker and an Alaskan bush pilot during a kayaking expedition in Southern Alaska. Similarities in their respective passions emerge as the two work together to explore three previously unrun rivers.



Sculpted in Time - The Wise Man: The Wise Man is the emotive story of Eddie Hunter’s personal connection with Banff National Park and Mt. Norquay, a mountain he has called home his entire life. Born in 1926, the same year Mt. Norquay was established, Eddie has been skiing Banff’s first ski resort for over 80 years. Eddie escorts the viewer through Norquay’s past and present, sharing the impact the mountains have had in his life and which he proudly passes onto his children.



In Constant Motion: Adam Campbell’s life has revolved around motion. As one of the world’s top ultra runners, his mantra has been simple: ‘If you’re not moving, you’re dead’. This life of movement came to an abrupt halt on August 30th, 2016, when he experienced a near fatal accident while attempting a traverse through Roger’s Pass in BC, with runners Nick Elson and Dakota Jones. Grabbing a loose rock hold, Adam tumbled nearly 100 feet, sustaining 4 broken vertebrae, a crushed iliac crest and deep lacerations to the bone. Having a body now supported with titanium rods and screws, Adam begins to question the integrity of his athletic future.



Aggy airs it out late into the evening.

Title Photo by: trevor12


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

Must Read This Week
Spotted: New Shimano XTR
106889 views
First Look: Shimano's New XTR is More Than Just 12-Speed
100577 views
Spotted: Is This Specialized's New DH Bike?
84512 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk’s Contra - Video
57116 views
XTR 9100 is Here - How Did it Remain So Secret?
55837 views
Review: Cannondale Lefty Ocho Fork
53620 views
Opening Weekend Survey 2018: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
45239 views
3 Bike Checks From Round 1 of the Raon L'Etape Enduro Series
42897 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 still sunday for the next 3 mins wooooo

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037393
Mobile Version of Website