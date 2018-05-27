Movies For Your Monday

Jackson Frew Cruising Awaba:
Early this year Jackson and I shot a couple clips of him testing out his new ride for the season and this is what we came out with. Nothing but fast riding.
#SaturdaySessions:
Luke Cryer and the lads huck, slide, and get sideways at one of Cheshire's best hidden gems. Enjoy!
SimonettiI:
Watch Jonathon Simonetti destroy some early season dirt.
Rooted - Wet and Wild:
Rain, ruts, and guts all come together in this one minute long video. The only reason it's not longer was the lack of feeling in the riders hands. Enjoy watching Austin Hackett-Klaube, Harrison Ory, and Wiley Kaupas ripping Washington in its purest from, the rain.
TGT Official Video 2018:
Nine blue collar NZ citizens take to the South Island for a jam packed 10 days of bikes and tomfoolery.
Ivan Popov - Blackbird:
Rider: Ivan Popov. Video: Andrey Kot.
Sprang Break:
Tanner Stephens, trail bike guy Drew, and Kasper the friendly ghost enjoy the California sunshine. Animations by Wiley Kaupas.
Chur Alpenbikepark - May 2018:
Some lines in Chur with two average riders... riding at Mach 3.
Racing Winter. A Yeti Tribe Story.
Everyone prepares for the onset of winter in different ways. For Yeti/Fox Factory rider Shawn Neer, it means making his annual pilgrimage to the great white north for one final rip on the high alpine trails. After a long season of racing, it's a chance to reset and reconnect with the terrain that shaped him as a rider. Inevitably snow will cover the land and Shawn will be forced home to the pain cave of off-season training, but racing against time for one last taste of singletrack feels like a victory. These uninhibited riding trips are part of balancing the structured life on the race circuit and make up the dream that is the life of a professional racer.
Dane Tudor - Dress Code:
When you have a weekday off with your homie you gotta at least dress like you’re working.
The Dream of the Pibe Capitulo O-Reencuentro:
Martín echa un ojo al pasado desde el presente removiendo el recuerdo, buscando al "Pibe" de su infancia, aquel al que no le gustaban las siestas y se escapaba a lugares desconocidos, como siempre, sobre una bicicleta.
Albie Bennett - ''The Dirty Sniff'' Full Part:
Sending it.
Mark Mulville ''Banned 5'' Full Part:
Mark is known as one of the top BMX dirt riders in the world, but when it comes to making his Banned sections, it's a chance for Mark to express his love for street riding as well.
GT - Seriously Fun:
Albert Mercado, Brian Kachinsky, Jason Phelan, and more ripping it up.
Tony Hawk - 50 tricks at Age 50:
I never imagined being able to skate into my adult life, or that anyone would still care if I did. To celebrate, I did 50 tricks that I've created (and/or pioneered on vert). Thanks to all of you that made this dream possible. It's been an unreal ride, but I'm not done yet.
The Seawolf - Full Part - Feat. Pete Devries, Noah Cohen, Chippa Wilson:
The Seawolf is the latest from award-winning filmmaker Ben Gulliver who follows seven professional surfers on a two-year, jaw-dropping, cinematic journey in search of remote, frigid waves. This cold-water surf film documents the best of the best as the navigate icy waters in Norway, Scotland, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and The Faroe Islands.
The Wanderer - Slovenia: #TheWanderer
adventure continues in Slovenia. Pro skier and adventurer, Kalen Thorien, joins professional paraglider, kayaker, skier, and Frenchman, Romain Raisson, to explore the area's Triglav National Park. Known for its emerald green waters, perfect paragliding conditions and jagged mountain peaks, the duo explore 260km of the country by e-bike, via ferrata, packraft and paraglide, staying in remote refuges and bivouacs along the way.
Frontier of Firsts:
Frontier of Firsts follows the experiences of a whitewater kayaker and an Alaskan bush pilot during a kayaking expedition in Southern Alaska. Similarities in their respective passions emerge as the two work together to explore three previously unrun rivers.
Sculpted in Time - The Wise Man:
The Wise Man is the emotive story of Eddie Hunter’s personal connection with Banff National Park and Mt. Norquay, a mountain he has called home his entire life. Born in 1926, the same year Mt. Norquay was established, Eddie has been skiing Banff’s first ski resort for over 80 years. Eddie escorts the viewer through Norquay’s past and present, sharing the impact the mountains have had in his life and which he proudly passes onto his children.
In Constant Motion:
Adam Campbell’s life has revolved around motion. As one of the world’s top ultra runners, his mantra has been simple: ‘If you’re not moving, you’re dead’. This life of movement came to an abrupt halt on August 30th, 2016, when he experienced a near fatal accident while attempting a traverse through Roger’s Pass in BC, with runners Nick Elson and Dakota Jones. Grabbing a loose rock hold, Adam tumbled nearly 100 feet, sustaining 4 broken vertebrae, a crushed iliac crest and deep lacerations to the bone. Having a body now supported with titanium rods and screws, Adam begins to question the integrity of his athletic future.
Title Photo by: trevor12
