Movies For Your Monday

May 28, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Free Candy Tour - E2 - A Case of the Madness at the Trans NZ Enduro: The Trans NZ Enduro provides everything you need for a positive racing experience: Party Trains. Off trail excursions, resulting in near death experiences. New friends and legends. Life management. Day drinking.

Free Candy Tour // E2: A Case of the Madness at the Trans NZ Enduro

by FreehubMag
Views: 3,456    Faves: 16    Comments: 6


This One's For The Boyz: Had some good times this year. Threw together some clips of the rowdy stuff. Riders: Warren Kniss, Wally (myself), Paul Genovese, Logan Peat, Ray Syron, Brandon Semenuk, Owen Marks, Ethan Nell, and DJ Brandt.

This ones for the BOYZ.

by SANTACRUZ-SENDERS
Views: 1,754    Faves: 67    Comments: 10


What It Feels Like When You Go For A Strava KOM: If you've ever used Strava (the popular ride tracking app) you will know the prestigious title known as KOM (King of the Mountain) or QOM (Queen of the Mountain). This online racing feature can bring out the competitive nature in people as they fight for the top of the leaderboard. This video shows you how people feel when they go for a KOM (or QOM).

What It Feels Like When You Go For A Strava KOM

by victoriabiker13
Views: 6,643    Faves: 25    Comments: 0


Corner For Dough with Brian Cahal: Episode four of the Clap Cam series. Thanks to Cole Herbert, Drew Boxold, and anyone else that shot with the lethal weapon that is the Clap Cam.

Corner For Dough with Brian Cahal

by meafroninja
Views: 1,077    Faves: 65    Comments: 7


Local Flavors - Chattanooga, TN: Local Flavors: Chattanooga, TN featuring Tim Bell as our trail guide; showing Brice the ropes down some of Upper Chunky, as well as Live Wire on Raccoon Mountain!

Local Flavors: Chattanooga, TN

by briceshirbach
Views: 5,191    Faves: 18    Comments: 4


Flagstaff, Arizona & the Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon: Flagstaff is Arizona's best kept secret with hundreds of miles of high country singletrack. Riders: Adam Snyder and Rachel Byus.

Flagstaff, Arizona & the Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon

by pivotcycles
Views: 157    Faves: 6    Comments: 1


High Low - I Wanna Ride My Bike: Just riding our bikes, plain and simple.

High Low - I wanna ride my bike

by JacobODonoghuePrice
Views: 1,005    Faves: 21    Comments: 3


The WallRide Park India - Velosolutions: India's first asphalt pump track and skate park opens in the city of Hyderabad in partnership with Velosolutions.

The WallRide Park India - Velosolutions

by claudiocaluori
Views: 3,349    Faves: 11    Comments: 0


US Open of Mountain Biking Grom Bomb Teaser: Turn the volume up for great commentary! Zack (8yrs-old) following Colton (10yrs-old) down the Domboo trail at Mountain Creek Bike Park. We wanted to give kids a taste of what the Grom Bomb race course will be like at the US Open of Mountain Biking at Mountain Creek. These kids know how to have fun!

US Open of Mountain Biking Grom Bomb Teaser

by USOpenMTB
Views: 2,736    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Dirt Trails - Chita: My sweet home spot.

Dirt Trails | Chita

by Kurnikov
Views: 279    Faves: 16    Comments: 4


Connor Ogg - Sunny Daze: Short GoPro filmed edit of a day out with Connor a couple weeks back! Surreal to think Scotland actually occasionally gets weather this nice. @connorogg

Connor Ogg // Sunny Daze

by LewisByers
Views: 929    Faves: 8    Comments: 3


Mountain Biking in Revelstoke, BC.: The Stoke Series is based on the passion that burns in all mountain enthusiasts, and why Revelstoke is the place to stoke that fire and keep it burning.



Jeff Lenosky Trail Boss - La Milagrosa: This is my most challenging video to date! Follow me as I start at Molino Basin, ride up the 1 mile Hike a Bike and down the Bellota section of the AZT. At about the 3.5 mile mark La Milagrosa starts and it's an EPIC RIDE!!



District of Cinema: A dream team of Garrett Reynolds, Chad Kerley, Corey Martinez, Dakota Roche, and Nathan Williams throwing down in DC.



Vans BMX Illustrated - Dakota Roche Full Part: Dakota Roche dedicated two years to filming this video part and created a two-song masterpiece filmed all over the world by combining his progressive street riding and dead-man hammers that have made this Huntington Beach local a living legend in BMX.



Ty Morrow - The Trip - TripTape B-Sides: Behind the scenes and leftover footage from Ty Morrow's #TripTape part.



Isamu - a Short Skate Film: Video: Brett Novak.



Scott Stevens - 2017 Edit: One of the most creative riders in the game.



At What Price: Professional adventure and climbing photographer John Price explores the myth of 'the perfect life' that's so pervasive in social media. Set in the breathtaking Canadian Rockies, this film ponders how to strike the balance as an artist between self-promotion and authenticity.



Adventure Not War: Adventure Not War is the story of three U.S. veterans traveling back into the mountains of Iraq on a mission to heal wounds and experience the country and its culture without the shadow of war.




