Movies For Your Monday

Dean Tennant - Langford Gravity Zone RAW:
NOBL ambassador and Langford Gravity Zone project manager Dean Tennant shows us how Vancouver Island's newest bike park is meant to be ridden.
Celeste Pomerantz - A Good Day:
Celeste Pomerantz takes on the Comox Valley Trifecta - skiing, riding, and surfing on the same day on Vancouver Island.
Paragon - Hayden Zablotny:
For the entirety of my video career, I’ve always wanted to create something that blends multiple disciplines of mountain biking seamlessly and continuously. It’s something I’ve seen done before, but nevertheless felt that it would make people want to ride. I guess I’ll have to let you folks be the judge of that.
Portrait Of My Grandfather - 80 & Still Cycling:
A short documentary film about my grandfather and his passion for cycling. I made this as a gift for his 80th birthday (or his ‘4th 20th birthday,’ as he likes to say).
Carson Storch - Home Grown:
A short film highlighting Carson and his Oregon roots.
Due South:
When presented with the opportunity to get away, Caro and Anita Gehrig made a break for it – as far south as possible. Video: Chris Seager
The Mental Game - Coen Skrypnek:
Downhill mountain biking is as much a physical sport as it is a mental one, and no one knows this more than Coen Skrypnek. Born and raised in Calgary, AB, Coen moved to Squamish, BC about four years ago to pursue his passion and fulfil his dream of going pro. But just last year, he had a huge crash at the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy, that gave him a bad concussion and kept him off the bike and away from the trails. That was a tough time for Coen, losing the confidence to race and push his body and bike to the extreme. Hurtling through the forest at ungodly speeds, you have to have an incredible sense of focus and a strong mental game. One slip can cause a terrible injury. But, extreme sports athletes like Coen are made of something different, and, at the end of the day, nothing can keep him off his bike. He worked through his struggles with a sports psychologist, and got back out there, shredding with his buddies and racing once again. And now Coen has two goals: to become a pro mountain biker, and end the stigma surrounding mental health in extreme sports.
Gorge Road - Billy Meaclem:
Gorge Road is an Absolut work of art and one of the world's best public jump parks. This season it's been looking better than it has in years and riding... well, you'll just have to see Billy Meaclem doing his thing in order to understand! Big thank you to everyone that has been digging there to get this place where it is now. Rider: Billy Meaclem. Video: Josh Birkenhake & Billy Meaclem.
Messing About:
Sam Cofano, Sam Hockenhull (aka Dave), and Cody the Labrador mess about on their local trails.
Wyn Masters - RAD Tribute :
When GT sent me the RAD series 29 bike I had to make a little tribute to the movie that inspired so many. Here's my best Cru Jones impersonation! Featuring Andy Lehmann as Stuntman and Boris Kerr as Policeman.
Bruno Hoffmann - Federal 2022:
Bruno has been busy filming with Rich Forne to bring you his latest video. Click play to see what Bruno does best.
Ratty Maty - No Bad Thoughts:
Three years of off and on filming. I want to thank Maty for being Maty. I hope his energy and love for riding came through this section. We made this video part just for the fun of it. No advertising dollars. No obligations. No expectations. No deadline.
Cody Nemeth - High Desert:
Cody getting it done for CultCrew.
Introducing Filipe Mota:
If you haven’t heard of Filipe Mota, something’s wrong with you. This kid is everywhere. Only 15 years old and dominating the skate game. Nyjah Huston says it best, "Little Filipe is a beast. I see a lot of potential in him and his skating. I see a lot of dedication. I feel like he’s really willing to put in the hard work, to take his skating to that next level, just like where I was when I was a kid.” Video: Vitor Borger.
Nike SB - Begging To Be Rad:
Begging to be rad in Puerto Rico with Gnarhunters. Elissa Steamer, Nicole Hause, Jake Anderson, Leticia Bufoni, Eric Koston, and Mason Silva suit up in the Dunk Low by Gnarhunters to hit PR breaks, crusty DIYs, and avoid getting tagged by the Kook Of The Day.
Davonte Jolly's "The Necessary Evil" Ep.2:
Jolly's back with an LA to Copenhagen street excursion featuring Ishod, Tyshawn, NAK, and more titans of stoke.
Shakespeare's Sonnet 116 Is Not What It Seems:
The Nerdwriter is always perceptive.
Hielo:
Hielo Continental is one of the largest ice fields in the world and the heart of the Patagonian Andes with the seven day hiking route, starting in El Chaltén, taking people deep into the mountains. 10 years ago, The North Face Ultrarunner Fernanda Maciel first conceived of her dream to run this epic route in a single push but the savage weather resisted her brave attempt. Hielo follows Fernanda as she returns with teammate Kaytlyn Gerbin to face this wild and remote glacier while running around the iconic mountains of the Torre and Fitzroy Massifs, putting their strength, endurance, and technical abilities to their ultimate test.
Tom Cruise Terrifies James Corden In 'Top Gun' Fighter Jet:
"Top Gun: Maverick" star Tom Cruise picks up James for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the desert where Tom pilots James in a vintage fighter plane for the afternoon. And just when James thinks he's survived, Tom informs him the two will be going up again — this time in a jet fit for modern aerial warfare. There isn't much doubt Maverick will survive the experience, but will James?
Yeti Presents - Jerome Danger:
Bull riding is the most dangerous sport on dirt, just ask Jerome Davis. 8 seconds can change a cowboy's life, but it's what he does after those 8 seconds that makes him a legend.
Photo: Ale Di Lullo
0 Comments