Movies For Your Monday

George Brannigan Queenstown 2021:
Five years later, George Brannigan is back with another shredit from Queenstown. Before flying to Europe for World Cup racing he came up with an idea to do another banger! Not much to say, you just have to watch it. Pure shredding, big gaps, fast corners, and Motörhead music. Can it get any better?
Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip At Darkfest:
This a claimed new record for a dirt to dirt front flip.
Farmer's Ruts - The Dadcam Diaries:
Another birthday session, another raucous afternoon. Big up Farmer Ben for providing the land for a killer day of ruts and hucks.
Kirt Voreis - Old Man WFO Shred:
Riding my new Niner bikes WFO down Old Man Trail, South Mountain AZ. Good time, rough trail!
KP1 - Korbyn Pounds:
Local rider and trail builder Korbyn Pounds does a lap down Greer Ranch's Underdrive in KP1.
Dirt Merchant On A BMX:
Took the trusty S&M BMX down the iconic Dirt Merchant trail in Whistler.
Bike Junkies - Tape 2:
The Bike Junkies take on our local spot.
Mike Hopkins - A History of Riding Big Lines with My Brother:
My older brother Joe and I grew up on bikes, so naturally when bike movies became a thing, we had those things on Repeat. The Kranked series was the tip of the iceberg for us and it blew our minds that a handful of the athletes and film makers lived in our tiny little town of Rossland BC. Growing up this place was like the wild west of freeride mountain biking. Our crew of over energetic young guns would hit the trails, watch bike films, stop at the grocery store for drinks, and be face to face with the wild-men of the silver screen. It was about all a kid could handle. Naturally for a couple of impressionable young bloods like my brother and I, it was a case of monkey see, monkey do, and we went for it. We'd steal our mom's car, and go track down the biggest lines we could find... it was incredible. We'd throw ourselves in way over our head and either be home for dinner or in the hospital. It felt like we were playing in the big leagues. These experiences and films left a lasting impression on me ,and when I went pro I set my sites on pursing the childhood dream of riding the biggest lines I could find. My career has taken me in a number of different directions and well, it's been a few years since my brother and I dropped in on the unstoppable... so I figured I'd remedy that... and oh did it make for an hell of a day! Bro: Joseph Hopkins. Bud: Kevin Erwin. Film: Simon Hillis.
Team Shredits Vol. I - Nic Court:
Nic rips some of his local favourites in the Cowichan Valley for Vol. I of the new Cowichan Cycles team "shredit" series.
Empty Spaces - Emil Johansson:
During winter, this park is a regular ride spot for me. I've been riding there since 2015 and it was where I filmed my previous skatepark edit "XXII.XI". Location: Robbans Bmx & Skate Hall in Heby, Sweden. Video: Niklas Wallner.
The We Are One Blood Drive Initiative:
In early October, 2020, Dustin Adams took a digger on a trail that he'd ridden dozens of times. He got himself to the bottom but knew that things weren't ok. His riding partners were able to drive him to the local hospital where he had to go into the Emergency room on his own accord, due to Covid restrictions. This is where he collapsed. Dustin was rushed into surgery where Doctors discovered that he had ruptured his spleen and was bleeding badly internally. They repaired his spleen and Dustin received a blood transfusion of five units during surgery that helped save his life. Back at the factory, production manager Dustin Windross (regular blood donator) decided that it would be beneficial to look into what it would take to have a company wide blood drive. As a user group, mountain bikers likely receive more blood, post crash than we donate. The Canadian Blood Service was contacted and six months later there was a blood drive in Kamloops where 53 first time donors came forward to donate on Mr.Adam's behalf. Being involved in any action sport has its risks, many that we try to minimize but mistakes happen, to all of us. We hope that this inspires others to also give back before they themselves are in need.
Christian Rigal - Still United:
When you film for a full length DVD like 'Still United' it's key to push the boat out and really make it count. Well Christian Rigal didn't do just that, instead he blasted the boat down some epic handrails at mach 10. It's no secret the man like to grind but jeez, this really is something. From terrifying backwards rollercoasters, 30+ set peg grinds, and monster curved rails, this has all burly areas of modern day street riding more than covered. The man has definitely got a screw loose. Video: Peter Adam.
Cultcrew Florida 2021:
Chase Hawk, Dakota Roche, and Sean Ricany tearing it up.
Simone Barraco - 10 Years with Shadow and Subrosa:
Can you believe it? Simone Barraco has riding for Subrosa and The Shadow Conspiracy for 10 years now and to celebrate we've got a big year planned. Starting with this edit, which is a mix of the best of Simone's clips, and some his favourites from all of his Subrosa and Shadow edits over the years.
What The P-Rod?
Paul Rodriguez has still got it.
Ryan Decenzo's "Sender Bender" Part:
Ryan's been a heavyweight for over a decade, but his rampage is far from over. This part is loaded with enders, but his closing shot is in a league of its own. No wonder Phelper said, “This dude rules!"
NBA All Star Kyrie Irving Skateboarding:
Seven-time NBA All Star — and 2016 NBA champion — Kyrie Irving broke every rule in his Nike contract to come skate with us at the defunct Sixth & Mill SB training facility. Was it worth it? See for yourself in this classic First Try Friday.
Kayaking Patagonia's Three Toughest Rivers With Nouria Newman:
French kayaker Nouria Newman attempts the Patagonia Triple Crown with Eric Boomer and Ben Stookesberry. Experience the highs and lows of the adventure as they kayak through Chile's beautiful countryside, encountering challenging rapids and stunning scenery.
One Breath Around The World:
Turn out the lights, put your headphones on, and freedive with me around the world.
New Life:
Parenthood is an adventure like no other, not least in the world of adventure, where reward is constantly measured against potential risk. From fear of losing sponsors to the challenge of maintaining their expedition-led lifestyles, “New Life” chronicles the journey of The North Face’s Caroline Ciavaldini and James Pearson and documents the shifting priorities that come with raising a son in a world that revolves around climbing and outdoor exploration.
Photo: Emrik Jansson Photography
0 Comments
Post a Comment