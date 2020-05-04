Movies For Your Monday

My Kona - Aaron Hogg:
Aaron Hogg is a senior graphic designer at Kona. He's also a bass-slinging, rock-playing, trail-building machine. Calling Christchurch, New Zealand home means Aaron has some crazy-early work hours, but that means he gets lots of playtime in the afternoon. Get to know Aaron in the latest My Kona.
Lockdown Bike Garden:
I built my garden into a lockdown party! Some creative riding with a lot of Danny Mac influence and use of my trials skills.
Lego On Lockdown - We Will Ride Again!
No trail riding whilst on lockdown so thought I'd create a short clip with Lego. Hope everyone is staying safe and excited to ride with your mates again!
Chamonix - Zermatt:
A trip I did in 2018 with Joey Schusler and Thomas Woodson. I've know Joey for more than five years but this was our first real trip. We decided to ride from Chamonix to Zermaat, alpine style, light and fast. The result is a beautiful adventure of 250 kilometers in six days, incredible photos, and a fun video.
Weird & Revered DVD - Intro & Thomas Henderson:
Filmed from 2016 to 2019, "Vagabond Squad" is a full-length video from Canada’s Weird & Revered crew. First up in the online release of sections from Vagabond Squad is the intro and Thomas Henderson (starts at 3:57).
Surpass X M2B Film:
Thanks to our talented riders Victor Boudreault and Antoine Jacques. Big thanks also to our video team who did a marvellous job.
Charlie O Neill - Lockdown Living:
Rider: Charlie O Neill. Drone: Will Cribbin. Video: Anthony Moss. Location: Ireland.
Dadcam Diaries Ep 1:
Thanks to Antman Mediahouse.
Becoming Ruby:
A film about inclusion, identity and hand-drawn heroes. If you can’t find a hero, create your own; for mountain biker, skier and artist Brooklyn Bell, that hand-drawn hero was a comic character named Ruby J. Using Ruby as a role model, Brooklyn set out to “live like her, breathe like her, be unapologetically black like her,” finding her own identity in a mix of dirt, snow, art and inclusion. Directed by Dave Mayers.
Jesse Melamed - Mount Prevost POV Following Finn Iles, Remi Gauvin and Daniel Shaw.
My first time riding Prevost and it did not disappoint! Finally made it out and was shown the speed and the size of all the features. Not the last time I will be there for sure!
Joonas Vinnari 2003 - 2005:
Good old times on my bike. Thanks to all my friends and trail builders!
Sean Burns - Eclat: Donate to help with Sean's medical bills.
BURNS! Filmed over the past two years, BMX street legend Sean Burns comes through with a banger filled video part of leather-clad roof drops, high-speed gaps, and full-throttle madness. Sean, unfortunately, was injured during the process of filming this video, and although he's made a remarkable recovery and is making extreme progress, he still needs our help with his medical bills and rehab support. A link to his go-fund me can be found above. All the love and support you can give Sean would be greatly appreciated. Burns truly is a man of steel and we cant wait to see him back on the steed and eyeing up the next deadman roof gap in the near future...
Tom Dugan - Holy Fit Part:
Watching Tom Dugan ride a bike is fun. Filmed & Edited by: Stew Johnson
Grosso Forever - The Propeller Vert Sessions:
With Propeller being the first ever full-length skateboarding film from Vans, there was no question that it needed to pay homage its roots. Opening with an 80’s style backyard ramp session quickly became the plan, but what most don’t know is that Jeff Grosso single-handedly made it happen. From finding the location to assembling the skaters, Jeff became the heart and soul behind the shoot. Here for the first time is a full cut of what went down during those three epic days. This is a tribute to Jeff and everything he brought to our world through his boundless love for skateboarding. Featuring Jeff Grosso, Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi, Lizzie Armanto and Omar Hassan. Grosso Forever.
Series Teaser: Who Is Jeff Grosso? - Jeff Grosso's Loveletters To Skateboarding:
Legendary skateboarder, Jeff Grosso's Loveletters to Skateboarding. Jeff pays homage to some of the most influential people in skateboarding. Sit back and feel the love.
Jeff Grosso - The Nine Club With Chris Roberts - Episode 85:
The show that has skateboarders talking - This week Jeff Grosso discusses growing up in Eagle Rock CA, moving to Arcadia, quitting high school a credit short a month before graduation, his first sponsor Variflex, getting on Powell Peralta, leaving Powell Peralta to turn pro for Schmitt Stix, his heavy drug use, smuggling a ball of hash through airport security for Hosoi, partying on Robitussin, nearly killing Ross Goodman, leaving Santa Cruz for Lucero Limited which turned into Black Label, overdosing and almost dying multiple times, working normal jobs to get by, getting on Vans and Antihero, how he feels about skateboarding in the Olympics, Love letters and much more!
The Fifty - Ep. 27 - Mt. Moran, WY - The Best Line Yet?
At the northern tip of the Teton Mountains lies a ski line that in one continuous streak, stretches from lake to sky. The six thousand vertical foot Skillet Glacier route on Mt. Moran is a classic ski line that begs to be skied. But with a six mile lake crossing, a mandatory overnight campout and an arduous and dangerous climb to reach the summit, the barrier to entry for this classic is high. Yet even with the challenges of the line present, sometimes every detail can come together to make for what is possibly the best, most fun line of The FIFTY so far. Joined by Hadley Hammer and Ming Poon.
Fishpeople - Lives Transformed by the Sea:
Fishpeople tells the stories of a unique cast of characters who have dedicated their lives to the sea. Featuring Dave Rastovich, Kimi Werner, Matahi Drollet and more. Directed by Keith Malloy.
Abstract: The Art of Design - Platon - Photography:
Step inside the minds of the most innovative designers in a variety of disciplines and learn how design impacts every aspect of life. In this episode: Platon’s fearless portraits capture the souls of world leaders and ordinary people. A shoot with Gen. Colin Powell provides a window into his process.
Finding Big Country:
Diehard Vancouver Grizzlies fan Kat Jayme is on the hunt for her controversial and reclusive childhood hero Big Country.
