Movies For Your Monday

Oszkar Nagy's Winter Trip to California:
Oszkar Nagy and filmer Viktor Csaszar take a winter road trip in California in search of something different.
Unrecalled:
Trails.
Mason and Victor:
Mason and Victor ride a sweet trail. Video: Andy Tran.
Jake Innes - Psychoactive:
Jake Innes shreds the lower Island. Additional cinematography: Calvin Huth.
Rippin' The Ripley:
Don't be gentle, it's a rental!
Go Biking With Your Friends:
Everything is better with friends! Some clips from the last week of cruising in Fernie waiting for winter to decide to end.
Whistler Whip Off 2018:
Quick mash up of some clips I snagged during 2018 Whistler Whip Off.
Kingsley Mears Rides Farmer John's:
Watch as the British champ hits his local MTB park near Manchester, UK.
Weird & Revered - Street Vultures Mixtape:
For the past three years, the Weird & Revered crew has been working on a DVD entitled, "Vagabond Squad." To promote our upcoming full-length project, we will be dropping weekly web videos leading up to the May 11 premiere in Edmonton. All premiere and DVD pre-order info can be found at weirdandrevered.com
. This fourth promo video features street riding from Alberta, California, Germany, and Mexico.
Tim Hughes - Self Filmed:
Thought I'd try making a self filmed MTB film. Stoked with the end result. All the shots were filmed by me, and all editing was done by me as well.
The Goal - Top 25 Enduro World Series (Episode 1):
The start of a new YouTube series for me! Follow along as I pursue my goal of getting a top 25 in an Enduro World Series race. At this point I have four more races in the season to do so.
Supernatural:
Riders: David Erstling & Vali Gröger. Video: Loshackos Productions.
Real Street 2019: Mason Silva - World of X Games:
Watch Mason Silva and filmer/editor Ryan Lee’s entry into Real Street 2019,.
Real Street 2019: Trevor McClung - World of X Games:
Watch Trevor McClung and filmer/editor Jared Lucas’ entry into Real Street 2019.
The Fifty - Ep. 10 - Spearhead Traverse:
In British Columbia, Canada, there lies a classic line that links Whistler and Blackcomb mountains via a 20+ mile long traverse. The ski tour first done over the course of many days in the 1970's has now become a test piece for ski mo racers seeking speed and records. After a few months of the most ski touring in his life, Cody Townsend set off to test himself and attempt to capture the FKT (Fastest Known Time) for completing this traverse. Guest appearances by previous Spearhead Traverse FKT holder Greg Hill and superhuman mountain man Killian Jornet.
David Peacock - 2019 Demo Reel:
I've had the privilege of working with many, many talented people over the last couple of years on some of my favourite projects.
Children Of The Columbia:
Join big mountain skiers Dane Tudor and Christina Lustenberger as they travel up the waterway that shaped them, the mighty Columbia, home to some of the best skiing in the world. From Trail through Revelstoke and on to Kinbasket Lake, through the famed Selkirks, Monashees and Rocky Mountains, Dane and "Lusti" move northwards through a unique mountain culture. A land of stark contrast, where dams and development give way to wilderness, massive snows, and a sea of peaks.
Can't Ski Vegas:
“On paper we’d come in search of the biggest ski lines of our lives. But the reality was that we simply had come to celebrate friendship. To withdraw into the wild, to remove distractions and cell service and emails, and to invest purposeful time into being together. I guess that’s the real meaning of a bachelor party." A film by: Joey Schusler, Ben Page, and Thomas Woodson.
takayna:
takayna / Tarkine in northwestern Tasmania is home to one of the last tracts of old-growth rainforest in the world, yet it’s currently at the mercy of destructive extraction industries, including logging and mining. This documentary, presented by Patagonia Films, unpacks the complexities of modern conservation and challenges us to consider the importance of our last wild places.
Space To Roam - A Tribute To Public Lands:
‘Space to Roam’ is a film inspired by all the unique structures, patterns, and overall “otherworldly” landscapes found in Southwestern America’s public lands in hopes of protecting them.
This project is dedicated to the people who preserve the history of and protect our public lands. It is also in honor of 'astronaut' Kyle Hague's grandmother who unfortunately passed away during production.
Photo: peterjamo4
