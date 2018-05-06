Movies For Your Monday

Against All Odds - The Lindsey Runkel Story:
Edited by Peter Jamison Media.
August Nesbitt - BC Living:
Some riding of mine from sessions over the past year.
Loam Paradise - Eliott Lapôtre:
Elliot shredding.
Rob Sherman:
Just some of the clips I shot of Rippin' Robbie slaying trails in 2007.
Through the Lens with Matt & Kyle:
Studio23's entry for the 2017 Through the Lens film competition in Queenstown NZ. Starting off with a boat mission, the boys follow it up with some hucks and skids at Skyline Bike Park and Dream Track.
Queenstown, Autumn's Here:
Ferris Fairbairn shredding his local trails in Queenstown, NZ.
GoPro Evolution Contest - Farwell Canyon Freeride:
Top to bottom of a classic freeride line in the iconic Farwell Canyon.
Jason Eiswald - Shoot The Trails:
Short little shred video we made for the Bellingham Shoot the Trails contest earlier this fall.
Builders Ride their Trails Series - Part 2: KGB w/RJ:
Nick Perry and RJ Wright spent the winter leading a major reboot on a classic Tokul Trail in Fall City, WA (near Seattle).
Mountain Creek - Opening Weekend 2018:
This past weekend was the official opening weekend for riders at Mountain Creek Bike Park.
Brandon Semenuk - Wandering:
A classic.
Coastal Crew Ep.6 - Day In The Life Of Semenuk:
Crazy to see how much Brandon has progressed in the past eight years.
The Darkumentary:
Sit back, strap in, and get behind the scenes of five years of dirt, sweat, and cheers with The Darkumentary! Follow Sam Reynolds and his all time crew journey from the roots of Pure Darkness to DarkFEST and all the carnage in-between!
GT History With Professor Hans Rey - Sea Otter 2018:
GT has been at the full suspension game for 25 years, and if anyone knows our bikes it's Hans Rey. Join Professor Hans on a tour of our Sea Otter booth and enjoy some of the classic bikes from over the years.
A Boy and His Bike:
A late Autumn tear round Verbier with Oscar and his family.
Simone Barraco - No Plans:
Simone makes everything look too easy.
The RatPack Round 3 - Destination Queenstown:
Kris Fox, Jason Watts, Corey Bohan, and Hucker spend 10 days in one of the most picturesque places in the world; Queenstown, New Zealand. From the crew meeting up to the dudes shredding new parks it was all a good time, with a few leisure activities like wake surfing and hitting the bungee jump up!
Purple:
The full-length project has found its way to the endangered-species list, but this video demonstrates why they are of the utmost importance.
Legend of Solorzano:
To race Class 11 at the Baja 1000 - populated by horribly overmatched pre-1982 Volkswagen Beetles - is to be a bit mad. No one on Earth is greater at racing Volkswagens through the bone-dry desert than Eric Solorzano, known as the King of Class 11.
Forgiving Pipeline:
Jon Mozo passed away while shooting photos in the water at Pipeline - he was 33 years old. Amber was only 9. Soon after her father’s passing, Amber picked up a camera and her photographic journey began.
