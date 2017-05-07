VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

May 7, 2017
by Scott Secco  
David McMillan 2016: Mashed up some clips on the hard drive from 2016 and the start of 2017. Good times!

David McMillan 2016

by vanzacs
Views: 6,813    Faves: 249    Comments: 4


Escapade7 2017 Bike Reel: contact@escapade7.com

Escapade7 2017 Bike Reel

by Escapade7
Views: 965    Faves: 16    Comments: 0


Team InFocus - Arson: Setting the trails ablaze.

Team InFocus - ARSON

by teaminfocus
Views: 11,237    Faves: 257    Comments: 16


Remy Metailler - Down Puerto Vallarta 2017: Made it to second place, 0.04s behind boss Tomas Slavik.

Remy Metailler Down Puerto Vallarta 2017

by remymetailler
Views: 1,178    Faves: 23    Comments: 9


Average Ride: What does Max McCulloch's average ride look like? Check it out!

Average Ride

by lmfilms
Views: 8,100    Faves: 48    Comments: 9


Awakening: New trails, new tools, new season, new videos! Šimon Rus, one of the best downhill junior riders in Slovakia showed us his enduro skills on some fresh local trails.

AWAKENING

by EwiaProduction
Views: 1,942    Faves: 17    Comments: 1


Elliot Smith - A Boy With A Coin: Filmed after school and on the weekend when his dad (aka the filmer) wasn't riding or working, A Boy With a Coin is just a video about a 14 year old kid that loves to ride his bike. Filmed in Elliot's adopted home town of Squamish, the video gives just a small taste of what both the trails and Elliot offer. Enjoy.

Elliot Smith - A Boy With A Coin

by smithandson
Views: 8,854    Faves: 119    Comments: 3


Clap Cam Chronicles Episode Two - Humboldt California: Good guys riding good trails in Humboldt County.

Clap Cam Chronicles Episode Two - Humboldt California

by meafroninja
Views: 1,001    Faves: 40    Comments: 8


Raw Swatch Rocket Air 2017: Raw cut from the qualification round at Swatch Rocket Air 2017.

Raw Swatch Rocket Air_2017

by lunatyk
Views: 871    Faves: 7    Comments: 0


Rally Time at Beacon Hill: Kyle Miller and Logan Ervin tearing it up.

Rally Time at Beacon Hill

by bennettmoore
Views: 799    Faves: 14    Comments: 3


Landshapes - Dylan Dunkerton: For the fourth instalment of Landshapes, we took the ferry over to the Sunshine Coast to catch up with Dylan Dunkerton. Dylan and Curtis Robinson, his partner in the Coastal Crew, both used to ride for the NSMB team and they've been building and filming innovative lines for years.



One Dusty Lap: One dusty lap with Fergus Ryan on his YT Jeffsy 29.



Fourcross Scrapbook: Stacy Kohut with a reminder that there are less than two weeks until the Whistler Bike Park opens for the 2017 season!



Nathan Williams - 10 Years United: A collection of bangers from one of the best.



Vans BMX Illustrated: Bruno Hoffman Full Part: Bruno Hoffmann presents one of his most technical street parts yet.



Garrett Reynolds - The TripTape B-Sides: Behind the scenes footage and a few unused clips from Garrett Reynolds' TripTape section.



Taj Mihelich: One of the most influential riders in the history of BMX, Taj Mihelich took a less is more, passionate approach to everything he did. After a chronic back injury forced Taj to put down the BMX bike, he's found a new direction.



Changing The Flow - Teaser: A documentary film by Bjarne Salen about the Himalayan Adventure Girls, the first all female rafting, kayaking and trekking guide company in Nepal. These girls guide on some of the most treacherous rivers in the Himalaya’s all while on a mission to make Nepal and the world a better place.



Classics - Jerry Hsu's "Bag of Suck" Part: Nick Garcia calls it "one of the greatest video parts of all time."



Jerry’s Day: Jerry's Day is the love story of our time.



Louis Hamilton on the new COMMENCAL Furious 2017

Title Photo by: Jb Liautard


