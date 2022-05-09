Movies For Your Monday

North Shore Betty:
After nearly 30 years on the harrowing and hallowed trails of British Columbia’s North Shore Mountains, Betty Birrell still thinks life is one big playground—and that you’re never too old to send. Directors: Travis Rummel & Darcy Hennessey Turenne. Editor: Nico Frank. Cinematographers: Scott Secco, Joey Schusler, & Travis Rummel.
"Touha" feat. Honza Faistaver:
Video: Liam Morgan. Rider: Honza Faistaver. Shot on unceded Coast Salish territory.
Divergence - An Ode To The Bike Park:
Late last fall, shortly after Mount Washington’s lifts stopped spinning for mountain bikers, Forbidden athletes Magnus Manson, Harry Barrett, Dillon Butcher, and Nic Court descended upon its slopes for one final session. For each rider, let loose for a season-ender to remember, this was their opportunity to leave their unique stamp on the trails and in the snow and dirt. Serving as Vancouver Island's only purpose-built and lift-accessed bike park, Mount Washington Alpine Resort is located a short drive from Forbidden’s island headquarters in Cumberland and has been one of our mainstay riding and bike testing destinations since the brand's inception. With the snow now melting off its slopes, Mount Washington is busy prepping for another unforgettable season of two-wheeled fun and we cannot wait...
A Chilcotin Love Letter:
A short film showcasing the wild landscape of the South Chilcotin Mountains -- and the old trails that draw mountain bikers there today.
\Wade Simmons Teaches The Fundamentals Of Drops - Pick-A-Part, Episode #8:
Wade Simmons and his trusty trail sidekick, Luna, head to Fromme to give us a quick session on how to do drops. Progressing through different types and heights of drops, the Godfather gives you all the tools you need to safely and confidently hit any drop – from choosing your favourite line to the difference between natural and built-out drops, learning how to spot landings, and more. Whether you’re a beginner gearing up for your first drop or a seasoned rider looking for more hang time, there’s something for everyone in the latest Pick-A-Part video.
Built For Thrills:
Thomas Vanderham and Graham Agassiz in the Thrillium Collection.
Moose Mountain - Destination Showcase:
Video: @cvcine @ sensored.xyz Riders: @dandlebar @willywonkasshredfactory
Boulder E'ing:
This is what E-bikes are made for! Short run ups, sand traps, and tight transitions are tough on muscle bikes... but they're no problem for the Socket Rocket! My Niner bikes WFO E9 is too much fun! @solidfoto edit
Opening Day 2022:
Highlights from the Mountain Creek Bike Park 2022 opening. Video: Tom Haas.
Are You Ready?:
Park Laps? It's almost that time of year again and the vibes are set to be high in the Chatel Bike Park this season! Catch up with local rider Mateo Verdier and check out his creative, playful laps in the bike park with his SCOTT Ransom.
Lukas Halahan - Best Bike Ever:
Today's special? A hearty helping of Halahan roast with a side of bike check. Dig in.
From Seoul - Lee Cruickshank & Ji Hoon Lee:
This video highlights the unique riding of Lee Cruickshank and Jihoon Lee.
Meseroll Puerto Rico 'In The Cut'
NY's Meseroll shop took a trip down to the Caribbean paradise of Puerto Rico in the dead of NYC winter, and despite the first few very rainy days, Dan Foley, Sean Ricany, Russ Barone, Seamus Mckeon, shop owner Andrew York, and late arrival Matt Miller, all experienced island living at its finest. Here's a little BTS look in to the week. Filmed by Rob Dolecki, Andrew York, and Matt Miller.
Thunder Welcomes Hermann Stene:
Hermann goes mach 10, tackling terrain with a stacked bag of psycho stunts. This is how you level up.
Enzo Cautela's "Wake N' Bake" Bones Part:
Enzo sails down his hometown stacks and attacks Sin City with heated lines and a heavy arsenal.
Ryan Lay's "Sci-Fi Fantasy" Part:
The mystery is over and the rumours laid to rest - Ryan lends his ungodly switch and nollie talents to Sci-Fi Fantasy.
Kayaking Patagonia's Three Toughest Rivers - Nouria Newman:
French kayaker Nouria Newman attempts the Patagonia Triple Crown with Eric Boomer and Ben Stookesberry. Experience the highs and lows of the adventure as they kayak through Chile's beautiful countryside, encountering challenging rapids and stunning scenery.
Range Finder:
In the midst of a winter heavy with cold and uncertainty, The North Face athlete and snowboarder Mark Carter took to Wyoming’s most remote mountains to escape and reset. Range Finder is a documentary about self-reliance and social distance - not as a mandate, but an intention.
An Introduction To Offshore Sailing:
A lighthearted sailing passage goes awry when Eli, Alex, and Alex get caught in an unexpected tropical storm.
Race & Surfing - A Brief History With Selema Masekela:
Surfing’s history – from Africa to Polynesia to the Americas – is one that’s rich, diverse, and incredibly nuanced. So much so, that we are only beginning to scratch the surface and understand it. Voiced by Selema Masekela, the film explores the varied roots of surfing’s origin and its subsequent cultural evolution into what we recognize today.

