Movies For Your Monday - Minnaar, Goldstone, Ropelato, Bam Margera, Canoe Craftsmanship, & More

Yes: the eighth generation V10 with VPP™ is faster. But even faster and newer bikes require some extra time for riders to get “back up to speed.” Imagine our surprise, then, when we were faced with something unexpected: the entire Syndicate singing the new V10’s praises straight from the get go. Greg says he’s proud to be part of the development of this build. Episode two brings us into the room where the bike was revealed to Nina, Jackson, and Laurie for the first time. Then, the team’s test camp in New Zealand where the Syndicate do run after run, sharing what they’re feeling and how the bike is influencing their riding. Finally, they hit their first race of the season: the Australian DH Nationals at Thredbo. The Syndicate will be racing this bike in 2023 and they will continue to develop it throughout the year. Future episodes will dive further into the process of making a world class downhill race bike even faster. When will it go on sale? No time soon. This is development in plain sight.Habit LT is down for the ups but lives to get down. Precisely tuned for controlled chaos – just like the Big Apple. Video: Jack Berg.I Decided to use a bit of my free time away from riding/training in Queenstown with the Pivot Crew and put together (Vol 2) of the All Me series. It wasn't any easier then the first one so I hope you enjoy!Cole and I have wanted to do another video for a couple years, and here we are! This time he wanted to ride down In-N-Out Burger. What an experience!Last fall we brought in Brett Tippie, Caleb Holonko, Lew Buchanan, Mike Giese and more of our top mountain bike athletes to visit ENVE HQ. We gave them a tour of the facility, showed them a few of the best local riding spots, and had a little fun along the way. Based on Brett Tippie’s laughs, we think they had a good time.This year Talus Turk moved from the cold dark PNW to Virgin, UT in search for big terrain to hone in his riding. Talus has been on one lately and his long time friend Evan Bradley was there capturing his progression along the way. We asked Talus and Evan to put together a feel good edit and they did not disappoint. Video: Evan Bradley.Shredding at Meri-Teijo Bike Park, Finland.Utopia, c'est un an de shooting à la maison! Intégralement filmée dans la vallée de la Valserine, Utopia retrace ma vision du vélo et de la vie en général, rythmée par les saisons et mon envie de promouvoir et développer ma passion! Sans trucages, sans artifices, sur nos trails et en dehors, c'est notre video la plus large et intime. Un grand merci à POC pour le soutien durant toutes ces années. Je suis heureux de terminer notre partenariat sur un projet comme celui ci! Dites moi ce que vous pensez de cette vidéo en commentaire!Introducing the TLD x Micayla Gatto collaboration. Pushing the women’s collection further, Micayla brings original hand drawn art to the new Lilium and Luxe lineup that embodies the essence of what it means to be an artist and athlete.You could show up to Air Rec on any given night and see some of the craziest slopestyle final level tricks going down by kids you haven’t even heard of yet. The level of skill that this facility harvested was insane. @matteosig and crew will forever be legends for bringing this amazing place to the Fraser Valley. Let’s keep the hype alive and carry this energy into our jumps, trails, and events!Nothing like a Cape Escape to beat the harsh winter in the northern hemisphere. The Monster BMX team head out to Cape Town, South Africa to kick off the 2023 contest season at Ultimate X. Straight off the plane, the crew wasted no time brushing off the jet lag to soak up the sun, sights, and spots on offer. From laying down heavy lines at the newly built City Bowl Park bowl, to dreamy dirt laps at the picturesque Hellsend Dirt Compound, wrapping it all up with big sends and a full podium sweep at Ultimate X. Featuring: Kevin Peraza, Anthony Jeanjean, Tom Van Den Bogaard, Jose “Maligno” Torres, Mike Varga, Jeremy Malott, Pat Casey, and Daniel Sandoval. Video: Peter Adam.Jason Watts lives and rides unlike anybody else... full throttle on the bike and in life. Video: Fast & Loose.20 years ago Unit23 opened its doors for the first time, to celebrate this incredible milestone we've spent the last 12 months filming with Chaz Mailey for a new video part in the park he helped build and grew up in. Creating new lines throughout the park, sessions with mates, and style for miles - this is Chaz Mailey 'Unit Life.' Video: Dave Sowerby.Bam Margera is no stranger to broken bones, he’s broken his elbow alone 15 different times. From all of his stunts in CKY, Jackass, Viva La Bam, skate demos, and countless skate videos, Bam has racked up more than his fair share of Battle Scars. Today, he sits down with us to talk about some of his worst, funniest, and most painful injuries throughout his career. Sit back, (try to) relax, and enjoy Bam reliving his pain for our pleasure in Battle Scars!Cariuma is proud to welcome Bastien Salabanzi to the team! Decades deep into skateboarding, Bastien has forever cemented his legacy. Starting as a child prodigy in France, Bastien steamrolled on to the scene at 16 in the 2002 Flip video, Sorry! As you can see from his newest part filmed entirely in Brussels, Belgium, Bastien is still killing it 20 years later. Cariuma is pleased to now have Bastien as part of the team, and we are excited to see more from Bastien in the near future!Focusing his energy on his home turf, Curren explores LA with a fully formed vision and gets the assist from Louie and Jake on the mission. You've never seen him like this.Trailer editor Bill Neil works at Buddha Jones making movie trailers that scare, excite, and, most importantly, get people to want to see a movie. In this video, he explains the things that a trailer editor notices about trailers old and new, great and terrible, and somewhere in the middle. Starting with trailers from the '60s, he gets all the way to the present while reviewing techniques like sound design, “rug pulls,” and how to hide fake blood.In this atypical Japanese ski film, Kyoichi Karino and fellow guides Nao Kato and Kazuya Furuse explore the isolated massif in whose shadow Karino-san was raised. Karibayama, located on the west coast of Hokkaido’s southern isthmus just 100km from the popular resort area of Niseko, is rarely skied and holds terrain Karino only recently realized he should experience up close. Over the course of two seasons, arduous touring, several days trapped in a snow cave, and a few epic turns, the trio find themselves with a new appreciation for this landscape and each other.One easily falls into the same pattern over and over, no matter what one does. No matter if it's getting dressed in the morning or making a ski film. It´s as natural as water flows in a stream, or thoughts flow in our minds. Is There Time For Matching Socks is our quest to escape the default mode.In the summer of 2014, the white pine Sturgeon Nose Canoe was returned to the Lower Kootenay River at Creston BC. Master canoe builder Wayne Louie enlisted the help of the youth and community members to Harvest material from the land, prepare the material for building, and finally constructing the canoe at a tipi camp open to the public. Countless youth, students, community members, travelers, and tourists dropped in to see the Canoe transform from a pile of raw materials to a river-worthy canoe.