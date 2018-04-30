Movies For Your Monday

Remy Metailler - Rampage 2017 Version 2.0:
Going back in Utah to do my thing.
Reece Wallace - Oh Deer:
A few deer jump in front of me at Kamloops Bike Ranch while I'm trying to put together a freeride run!
Isael Cote - Vicious Circle:
Filmed throughout Quebec and some of the wildest places in BC. Easily one of the craziest road gaps ever.
North Kyushu - Freeride Injection:
Video: Gumball. Rider: Momo.
Stepping Beyond: Aaron Gwin | lululemon:
In what appears to be an individual sport, a team that supports each other can rise to the highest levels. In Stepping Beyond, elite ambassador Aaron Gwin shows how love unites his handpicked team.
The Governator:
First descent on ''The Governator.'' Scary steep with a gnarly runout and a stunning backdrop. As annoying as the warning sounds from the drone are, the dying battery was what prompted me to drop in...
Trail Blaze 2 - Hellsend:
The boys gathered at Hellsend for the second instalment of Trail Blaze. Thanks to the trail crew, Hellsend, and Harry Sandell for the assistance.
A Dialled Spring!
Riders: Matt and James Humphrey.
Whatever the Weather:
Springtime riding in Innerleithen. Introducing the new, bigger, Female Riders Race Team for 2018, now including riders aged 10-39.
FlareMAX on Snowdon:
A spin up and down Snowdon just before the bike curfew kicks in for the summer.
Bacon & Eggs:
Featured riders include Tyler McCaul, Ryan Howard, and Austin Warren. There's also a cameo with Tyler Bereman. With a little luck from mother nature and some rain they built themselves an awesome spot to shoot at. Video: Mind Spark Cinema.
USN Racing - British 4X Series Round 2 - Harthill:
USN Racing team rider Scott Beaumont heads to Harthill for round two of the 2018 Schwalbe British 4X Series.
Gwen Jorgensen - Life After Rio:
How do you come down from the high of an Olympic Gold Medal and the most dominant triathlon season of all time? That's a question Gwen Jorgensen is trying to answer now that Rio is in her rearview mirror, but expecting her first child is a good start. We caught up with her at her new home base in Portland, Oregon to see how she's adapting to life as a mom-to-be, to get a glimpse of her day-to-day, and to hear what the future holds for her racing career.
The Ramp II - Trey Jones & Colt Fake:
This is gnarly.
Mark Burnett - Welcome To Subrosa:
Some serious wizardry going on in this one.
Mirror Park With Courage Adams and Paul Tholen:
Probably one of the more unique skateparks you'll ever see.
Girl's "When Nature Calls" Video:
This crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco, and Andrew Brophy.
Middle of Somewhere:
Austin Smith, Blake Paul, and Jake Blauvelt travel to a well known and rarely visited backcountry freestyle snowboard playground in BC where Jake Blauvelt started his filming career. Full of pillow lines and shoots, Jake, Austin, and Blake will define the next generation of backcountry freestyle.
DreamRide:
Enter a dream world where the trails never end. Where the promise of joy and freedom exist around each bend. Take a magical trip through beautiful landscapes and join us on this DreamRide.
DreamRide II:
Diamondback Bicycle's Mike Hopkins takes you on another adventure where the trails never end.
DreamRide III:
Mike Hopkins' epic journey comes to an end in the final chapter of the DreamRide trilogy.
Title Photo by: yoannbarelli
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
5 Comments
Post a Comment