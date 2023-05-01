Movies For Your Monday - Nico Vink, Steve Vanderhoek, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Rollerblades, & More

Eddie Reynolds Joins The Kona Factory Team:
Eddie Reynolds. So. Much. Style. Born from the surf and skate culture in SoCal, he started out a grom with promise, but we knew there was so much more. He rides fast and hard, with an unmatched style. After a stint on our Super Grassroots team, we’re taking a cue from Eddie’s riding and launching him into the stratosphere as the newest member of our Factory Team. Welcome to the big leagues! Video: Satchel Cronk.
Let 'Er Rip:
No amount of snow or ice can stop this Chainsaw from ripping. Kenny Smith, Steve Vanderhoek, and Jack Pelland put the new bike with a legendary name through its paces in the middle of winter. From the first lap on Mount Prevost’s frozen DH tracks the guys pushed the bikes hard in sketchy conditions. After firing up some of the North Shore’s heaviest moves in the middle of winter, they knew this bike could handle anything. It’s a Chainsaw. Let ‘er rip. Video: Brody Jones.
Ryder Bulfone - Same Name, New Everything:
As soon as 20-year-old Squamish local, Ryder Bulfone, received his new Sensor frame, his gears started turning about what the bike could handle. Not long after, Ryder came to us with a concept to show off its capabilities on some of the wild features his home trails have to offer. We knew he’d put the bike through its paces so we were stoked to support his vision! "The video was super fun to make. When I got sent the frame, I instantly thought we could make a cool video showing it’s versatility, especially in a place like Squamish! Being the end of a busy ski season, I literally went for one warm up ride before jumping straight into filming. But like they say, you never forget how to ride a bike!" -Ryder Bulfone. Video: Griffin Elsley.
Kaos Seagrave - CLLCTV Vowels - Episode 1:
Episode 1 of the CLLCTV Vowels series sees Kaos Seagrave head out to one of the most iconic freeride locations: Utah. Over just nine days, Kaos and filmer Joe Simkins built a line in the desert dust, battled with snowstorms, and scorched under blazing heat to bring you Kaos’ first edit since he embarked on his freeride career after leaving the life on the World Cup circus last year. The result is an effortlessly stylish edit that highlights his mesmerizing skillset on two wheels. Featuring everything you’d expect to see from Utah, from dusty ridge lines to mind-boggling gaps, Kaos’ Vowels Episode sees him put his own stamp on an iconic landscape.
Nico Vink Rides Bellingham:
Sit back and watch Nico Vink rip around some Bellingham favourites!
Parkin Costain - Concurrent:
This was my highlight of last October! Friends and I had an insane time heading down to Virgin to watch Rampage. We were blessed with good weather and got the chance to rip around Utah for a few days after the event. This is the product of a beautiful three days in the desert! It felt surreal to ride down a few zones that felt like a ski line from process to drop in. Stoked to build on this experience and get back to the desert in the future! Filmed by: Caleb Ely & Patrick Conroy
Ludo Et Son Vélo - 4 Saisons:
Shot by Nico Falquet in the Verbier area of Switzerland. A recipe of the "Four Seasons" somewhat revisited with a base of soft dirt, some autumnal twigs, some mountain herbs, and a little fresh snow. And what better way to savour it than with a background of Vivaldi music? Enjoy!
Andrew Taylor - Legacy Bike Park:
Welcome to Legacy Bike Park, Montana's first shuttle park that opened back in July of 2021. LBP is located above the west shore of Flathead Lake near Lakeside, Montana and offers a wide variety of gravity trails carved into a private north facing basin of former timberland. The Terraflow Trails crew have been holed up and pounding away the last couple of years creating some of the best trails and backwoods campgrounds I've ever experienced. From rollercoaster greens to their flagship double black jump line, Forty, this park has something for everyone! So come along with me as I ride and experience the good times at one of North America's best parks! Huge thanks to the LBP crew for having us out and Clint McCaleb for all help putting this one together!
Farewell, Flo - The Final Run:
From his Reunion Island home to a World Champs podium. We look back at a unique and inspiring career as a way to say thank you and farewell, Flo. It’s hard to think of a Downhill World Cup without the long, lean figure of Flo Payet floating down the track. Cruising through the paddock, oozing the chilled vibes of his Reunion Island home. But, after 19 years of racing at the top, he called time on his career at the end of last season, bowing out in Val di Sole to universal congratulation and adoration. This video is a feel-good story of passion, perseverance and success as Flo counts down to the last race run of his professional career. It was made with the help of wonderful archive footage from his early racing years, insight and messages from his family and friends, and plenty of recent ripping through the wild landscapes of Reunion.
Long Nguyen - Sea Otter Classic Behind The Scenes:
Go behind the scenes as a I capture one of my favourite bike events, Dual Slalom at the Sea Otter Classic.
Thomas Roulston - Make It Work:
It's hardly surprising that Thomas Roulston was the one to slay the Swampfest Swamp Rail when you look at some of the giant Glasgow kinkers he's taming in this new video. All in a days work for big Tam! His new BSD video, Make it Work, is playing now. Video: Gav Hadden.
Sunday Bikes - Bunch'd Up:
Julian Arteaga, Jared Duncan, Gary Young, Ben Allen, Brioc Raiford, Brett Silva, Aaron Ross, Stone Kepler, and more... all BUNCH'D UP into one mixtape! Filmed primarily in Texas and California, with additional clips from Arizona, Albuquerque, Massachusetts, and Philly.
Jeff Purdy - 'Bout Time:
So hyped on this new part from Jeff Purdy! Sit back and enjoy four minutes of full blast gems from Daily Grind's street assassin.
Catching Up With Helena Long:
Born and raised in South East London, Helena has been a mainstay in the London skate scene for almost as long as we can remember. When she isn’t skating at Stockwell Skatepark or the London streets, you can find her traveling the globe filming for various video projects or playing drums in the band Upset Stomach. The short film portrays Helena in her hometown, discussing her new Vans collection and what she’s been up to over the last few months.
Mason Silva's "Take a Lap" Part:
SOTY 2020 pushes his power-packed approach to the limits in the concrete maze of LA before leaving an unforgettable mark on Clipper. This part hits like a brick.
Inside Richmond, Virginia’s Gritty DIY Skate Scene:
Welcome to the gritty and DIY skate scene of Richmond, VA. In the latest episode Greetings From, we take you on a tour of the underground skate scene in Richmond, Virginia, where skaters are defying conformity and embracing individuality. From crusty street spots to self-built skateparks, we explore the unique and raw culture the Richmond skate community has to offer.
1999 - A Film By Scott Gaffney:
1999 stands as one of the finest winters in Sierra history, and Gaffney was right there to capture it. From rowdy lines to ridiculous hilarity, from the dawn of a new age in freestyle to deep powder, from huge whitewater to hucking mothers, it's all in this underground 16mm film that wowed viewers and critics alike.
The Denali Experiment:
Freeride skier Sage Cattabriga-Alosa and big mountain snowboarder Lucas Debari step out of their elements and make an attempt to climb, ski, and snowboard Denali. Sage and Lucas get a helping hand from a huge cast of seasoned and professional climbers and ski mountaineers from the North Face Athlete Team, including Hilaree O’Neill, Conrad Anker, Ingrid Backstrom, Jim Zellers, Emilio Previtali and Giulia Monego, as the two embark on the hardest expedition of their lives.
Sea To Sky Trail Series - Progression:
One step at a time, the trail-running community is constantly moving upward. In recent years progression has vaulted forward, with runners blending inspiration from the world of alpinism, rock climbing, and running and tackling technical terrain in a way we’ve never seen. Follow along as Emma Cook-Clarke and Jesse McAuley dig deep on the west peak of Ch'ich'iyúy Elxwíkn, the Twin Sisters (or the Lions), an iconic Sea to Sky trail. Featuring: Emma Cook-Clarke and Jessie McAuley. Director: Joel Fuller.
Slomo:
Disillusioned with his life, Dr. John Kitchin abandons his career as a neurologist and moves to Pacific Beach. There, he undergoes a radical transformation into SLOMO, trading his lab coat for a pair of rollerblades and his IRA for a taste of divinity.
Photo: Satchel Cronk
