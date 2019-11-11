Movies For Your Monday

Staycation - Tristan Lemire:
Why go away on vacation when you can ride amazing trails right in your own backyard?
The Road:
Mark Matthews heads into the BC Interior to explore the trails beyond the bike parks.
Evolve The Alpine:
Sterling Christenson ventures high up into Whistler's alpine on Lord Of The Squirrels early one morning during the hype of Crankworx.
Maxxis Intersections - Series Teaser:
"Intersections" is a 4-part series of videos that centers on the various motivations everyday people have that allows for mountain biking to play a major role in their lives. It's easy to overlook the fact that much of what we have to ride our bikes on is in no small part due to the diligence of human beings who believe mountain biking can be as good for others as it has been for them.
Jeff Kendall-Weed - Do You Ride In The Rain?
Logan and I had a great day riding and shooting one of my all time favourite trails, Devil Cross, here on Galbraith Mountain.
Las Americas Ep. 5 - Canada, The Best Trails?
A two month trip in BC and Alberta in a van, searching for trails and mountains - think we found it
3!45 Live! - Elliot Smith Hits Up Mt. Victoria After School:
Elliot Smith battled driving lessons, fading light, rain, and winter sunset hours to put together this short video filmed on Wellington, NZ's famed Mount Victoria.
T-10 Fall Jam 2019:
Had the opportunity to capture a weekend in 100 Mile. Such a cool riding scene out there!
Connection - Official Trailer:
It's finally time to present the official trailer for the feel-good documentary Connection. Get an insight into the Swedish scene and the personalities that shaped it into what it is today. Starring: Martin Söderström, Robin Wallner, Max Fredriksson, Emil Johansson, Simon Johansson, and Zakarias Blom Johansen.
The Toughest Climb I've Ever Attempted - Horse Thief Drop:
A few weeks ago I traveled to Fruita, Colorado for my FOURTH attempt at climbing Horse Thief Drop. For the last 11 years I've considered this the crown jewel of technical climbs. It definitely took way more hopping than I would have liked but this was the only way to get up this iconic trail. Check it out here!
Federal Bikes - FTS - Bruno Hoffmann Part:
The first of seven parts to hit the web from our Nora Cup winning full length video FTS. Starting things off with Bruno Hoffmann's opening section. Sit back, relax, and enjoy. Video: Rich Forne.
Cult Does NYC:
The Cult crew throws down.
Craig Sime - Glasgow to Greece:
From under the grey Scottish skies in Glasgow to the Mediterranean sunshine in Thessaloniki, Craig Sime absolutely annihilates the rails and ledges in each city. Cameo appearances by David Grant, Dan Paley, Sam Jones, Alex Donnachie, and Greg Layden.
Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" Full Length:
Thus far you’ve received daily injections of Toy Machine propaganda directly into your system, but now’s the time to up the dosage. Here is Toy’s new full-length in its glorious entirety, from start to finish.
Diego:
The April squad is stacked, and the addition of the technically superlative Diego Najera launches them into lofty company. Power moves!
Elle Aime (She Likes):
Set in a surrealist mountain world, our main character - the snow - pays homage to one of its favourite snowboarders: Marie France Roy. Through poetry, dream sequences, and animation, Marie's world class riding is encapsulated by the feeling that we all seek in the mountains: pure joy
Done:
John John Florence demonstrates this new level of surfing in his first independent release, Done. Directed by Blake Vincent Kueny and John John Florence, Done takes the DIY ethos and flips it on its head.
The Invisible Wall:
Our global athlete team is united through a shared love for a sport and the people, places, and experiences they encounter along the way. Created in partnership with VICE, The Invisible Wall is a story about The North Face athletes US Ultra Runner Mike Foote, Mexico Ultra Runner Mauricio Carvajal, and Mexican-American Ultra Runner, Mario Mendoza Jr. that highlights how running unites communities across the globe and creates opportunities to explore and understand different places and cultures.
I Was the Fastest Girl in America, Until I Joined Nike:
Mary Cain’s male coaches were convinced she had to get “thinner, and thinner, and thinner.” Then her body started breaking down.
