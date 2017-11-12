Movies For Your Monday

Bryce Starling - Teaser: Rider: Bryce Starling. Full video coming in Spring.









Emmett Hancock Out of My Element: After a long summer of dust and warm temperatures Emmett takes on some of the rowdiest conditions of the year.









Sending it in Utah: Jack Graham and friends ripping in Utah.









Irish Death Trail in Bellingham, WA: This is one of my favorite trails on the mountain, so I decided to make a quick shredit on it! Enjoy!









2017 Season Edit: 4 out of 4 Tomas agrees that the north shore is still extreme, so czech it out.









Freeride Or Die: I'm back on the big bike after a road trip in the Alpes! Flat pedals, sick lines... what else do you need?









Lucid - Marvin Buchholzki: Lucid shows the talented rider Marvin Buchholzki in a unique surrounding. Directed, filmed, and edited by Tim Zerban with the help of Nima Rafiee, Karim Hussein, Simon Schwarz and Piroschka Brucker.









Beast Coasters 13: We 3 Lana: Lana Del Rey was born in upstate New York and she babysat one of our friends when they were like six. Wilmington and Lake Placid have an awesome riding scene with tons of different trails and fun terrain. Hometown homie Cam Willis and the Barkeaters Trail Alliance (BETA) showed us the goods, thanks fellas!









9.8M/S^2: Riding in Colorado, Wyoming, and British Columbia.









Teiva & Temarii Dirt Jump in Tahiti: Riders: Temarii Buillard and Teiva Niva.









Greg Watts at Woodward Tahoe: Greg Watts had a chance to try some of the new trails at Woodward, Tahoe. Looks like they have a wide variety to ride on. Watch and see.









Kriss Kyle Rips BMX at Unit 23 Skatepark - Raw 100: With the Scottish winter in full swing, king of style and steeze Kriss Kyle took to his local skatepark for an absolute shred session to kick the winter doldrums. The man never disappoints when it comes to pushing the boundaries of BMX and how he attacks a park, so we decided to take our Raw 100 series indoors to listen to the pure shredding as Kriss explores Unit 23.









Blood, Sweat & Trails - Jay Lonergan: When the first shovelful of the infamous orange magic dirt was scooped and stacked into a pile on a strip of undeveloped land in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, back in 1994, it sparked a clay inferno that resulted in multiple lines filled with various progressive jumps that became the legendary Posh Woods. The lasting impact and huge influence that Posh and the locals have had on the global trails community is undeniable. The bar on jump construction and shaping, trails etiquette, and dedication (to name a few) has been raised multiple notches over the last two decades, thanks to Posh. One current Posh local has been there since day one and continues to steer the ship with relentless passion - Jay Lonergan. In his DIG Issue 90 interview, Joe Rich summed up his lifelong friend well: “Jay’s life is dedicated to that place. It is a huge part of his soul. Just seeing that love and dedication for it, him riding his bike and doing what he needs to do get that feeling he needs from it. Even working long hours at a full-time job and going straight from work to build the trails for a month at a time, only to have them washed away and start that process again… that’s just another level altogether. It’s one thing to do it for a year or two, but almost 20 years (Ed. note: over 23 at this point), that’s a different breed of human.” Enjoy some wisdom straight from the mind of arguably the most dedicated rider to the trails lifestyle, of all time. All hail the Trail Shaman.









Demolition Days - Pat Casey & FOD Sessions: The Demolition team has always had a heavy list of all around-riders, and with boss man Brian Castillo making the team picks, it proves that the apple really doesn’t fall far from the tree. Demolition recently got local SoCal team riders Dennis Enarson, Pat Casey, Matt Cordova, Tyler Fernengel, Kris Fox, Andrew Lazaruk, Parker Heath, Dallas Dun, John Wadlund, and friends Nathan Sykes, Larry Edgar, and Heath Pinter together for two days of shredding. They turned up the desert heat at FOD and kicked it with the Casey’s for two days of riding, chilling, and good times.









Yeah Right! - Eric Koston - Full Segment: Koston is a street legend for a reason.









Classic Covers - Jim Greco: Some skaters have their personality shine through both video parts and photography. This high-risk 5-0 cover just screams Greco.









This Mountain Life - Trailer: This looks amazing!





Magnetic - A Whistler Blackcomb Movie: Starring: Stan Rey, Justin Lamoureux, Jesse Millen, James Heim, Craig McMorris, Eric Hjorleifson, Evan McEachran, Helen Schettini, Ian Morrison, KC Deane, Teal Harle, Robin Van Gyn, Dean Bercivitch, Mikey Ciccarelli, Logan Pehota, Matty Richard, Devun Walsh, Annie Boulanger PY LeBlanc, Mike Douglas, Marcus Culver, Mikey Nixon, Alexi Godbout & Friends.









Salomon TV: Dream Trip - Kashmir: Twenty-two year old Swede, Lovisa Rosengren, chooses Gulmarg, Kashmir as her dream trip spot with Cody Townsend and Kalen Thorien. What was supposed to be a cultural trip, turns into so much more when a 3 meter storm rolls through the resort.









Follow Through: People have opinions about skier Caroline Gleich: Inspirational. Gumby. Social media star. Role model. Model masquerading as a mountaineer. At sixteen, she stumbled upon a copy of the cult classic guidebook The Chuting Gallery. Irreverent and wonderfully arbitrary, the guidebook lays out a set of 90 ski mountaineering lines across Utah’s Wasatch Mountains. They were difficult and dangerous. When she first said out loud she wanted to ski them, she was met with laughter. “Maybe it was because I was five feet tall, or I was a little blonde girl, but I remember that clearly — and it didn’t feel good” says Gleich. After a decade building her skills, Gleich set out to complete her vision and become the skier she dreamt of being. “Follow Through” is a story of loss, belonging and desire for respect. In this age of hyperconnectivity, which voices do we choose to hear and which do we ignore?









