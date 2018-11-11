Movies For Your Monday

On Her Terms:
Follow Manon Carpenter and Monet Adams as they explore the breathtaking terrain of Iceland and dig a little deeper into what makes the country so unique.
Void:
Void is a unique short film entirely produced by a couple friends showcasing the last couple sessions that went down at LA.
The Shire:
Ian and Scotty take some laps at the Shire on their PBJs. The Shire is a masterpiece of a dirt jump spot, tucked away in the woods of Bellingham. This is a private, but legal zone. Enjoy!
Closing Down the Season:
After a hectic season of racing, Emmett returns to his favourite local trails.
Mega Cavern - Louisville, KY:
It's alive. Unearthed from the darkness and now out in the light, Reed Boggs and Adam Hauck mega shred the Louisville, Kentucky Mega Cavern.
Petr Vinokurov - Raw:
@petrvinokurov
Not Small:
Jason and James doing stuff of the large variety.
The Local Flow:
Awesome shedding from Ukrainian rider Pavlo Soima.
Lee Huskinson - Tapped in Finale Ligure:
Have you ever wondered what would happen if you let a downhill racer loose on the tracks of Finale Ligure? Well, we wanted to find out so we invited Lee to come and show us what he was made of on the natural steeps of Finale Ligure.
Trail Boss - Cliff Hanger - Levis Mound, WI:
This episode I travel to the midwest and hit up the land of cheese and flowy mountain bike trails to ride Cliff Hanger at Levis Mound. This trail was super fun and a pleasant surprise since I didn't know there would be such fun trails. Come along for the ride and check out this great track.
Cinema BMX in Montreal:
Chad Kerley, Garrett Reynolds, and Nathan Williams didn't let days of rain or frigid temperatures stop them from exploring and destroying the streets of Montreal, Quebec in early October. Get ready to hit rewind again and again on this one!
The Trip - TripTape - Full DVD:
Ty Morrow, Andrew Castaneda, Garrett Reynolds, Shawn Mcintosh, Augie Simoncini, and more.
Cult Crew - It's Later Than You Think Extras:
More clips that didn't make the cut.
Joe Brook - Skateboarding Is Our Religion:
A pilgrimage to the epicentre of skateboarding, San Francisco, in Joe's iconic van ‘Big Blue’. In this rare look behind the scenes we watch Joe capture skateboarders using various photographic techniques for his work at Thrasher Magazine.
My War - Zion Wright:
Zion took a ludicrously gnarly trick to one of skateboarding’s most iconic proving grounds. This guy is on another level.
Corey Duffel's "Homeboy" Part:
The Duffman sacrifices his body to the skate Gods every session, pouring heart and soul into the joy of riding the stuntwood. We couldn’t be more stoked to put out another Corey part.
Yeti Presents - Try & Love:
Bull riding and stock contracting, they share a lot of the same emotions. For HD Page, his previous life bull riding is channeled into raising bucking bulls that are themselves next-level athletes. Two-time World Champion JB Mauney can attest. And in both riding and raising, doing it well comes down to two things: try, and love.
Listen to the Eyes - A Vans Womens Snowboarding Team Film:
Vans proudly announces the trailer for Listen To The Eyes, the brand’s first womens snowboarding team film. Directed by legendary snowboard filmmaker, Jake Price, Listen To The Eyes is shot entirely on Kodak 16mm film throughout the Pacific Northwest and features Vans global snow team riders Hana Beaman and Mary Rand, as well as Canadian snow team rider Leanne Pelosi. With an original soundtrack scored by Vans Europe surf team rider Lee Ann Curren, this short-length project showcases Vans’ athletes' creative expression both on and off the snow.
Salomon TV - Skier vs Drone:
Who would win in a race?
Children of the Columbia:
Join big mountain skiers Dane Tudor and Christina Lustenberger as they travel up the waterway that shaped them, the mighty Columbia, home to some of the best skiing in the world. From Trail through Revelstoke and on to Kinbasket Lake, through the famed Selkirks, Monashees and Rocky Mountains, Dane and "Lusti" move northwards through a unique mountain culture. A land of stark contrast, where dams and development give way to wilderness, massive snows, and a sea of peaks.
