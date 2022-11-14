Movies For Your Monday

Fabio Wibmer - Video Game:

Perfect Light:

High Quality, Low Res:

Allman Dirtworks:

Riddled With Style:

Anthony Messere Visits Australia:

Ben Wallace - Segment:

Ben Farrell - Until Sundown:

Riding With Your Best Friend Ft. Zach & Maisey:

Jordan Hango x F-IT ALL:

Connect The Dots - Sunday Bikes:

Bodegaverse - Shadow X Subrosa:

Nyjah Huston - Life On Video:

Andrew Reynolds - Epicly Later'd:

Andy Anderson - It Must Be Nice:

MTL - A Street Skiing Film:

Nick McNutt Skiing The Squamish Chief:

Austen Sweetin - Blur:

The Art Of Activism:

Finding Gulo:

Grand Theft Auto in real life - bike edition. Enjoy!Perfect light... from our Canadian homies Dylan, Sophie, and Zak. These guys kill it always and know how to get you stoked to ride. Much love guys. Enjoy.Freeride mountain biking from all over BC, Canada. Riders: Andrew Giesbrecht, Tor Cameron, Kyle Slocomb, Nick Griffiths, and August Nesbitt.We were fortunate enough to be involved with building some of the new trails at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park, watch as we build "Wonderland" and "Gold Rush." It was a very rewarding project!Get a look into the daily life of Jaxson Riddle! Video: Caleb Ely & Skye Schillhammer.Building on his comeback at Crankworx Whistler, Anthony Messere took to the start line at the third stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022 in North Queensland, Australia.Over the past few years, Ben and Cole Nelson (videographer) have made a range of videos reflecting the classic dank, moody, full gas, rap, and even RAW soundtracks. It felt as though they had covered all the emotions, except for the one that biking truly brings, carefree-happiness. Gypsy by Fleetwood Mac was consistently heard throughout the lush Squamish greenery, while a custom section of track was being built. The more it was listened to, the more the concept built. It seemed as though everything aligned to try this direction. The idea didn’t just stop at the soundtrack, but to use the song's music video as inspiration as well. Making sure to include cross dissolve transitions, and film grain. “Shooting a video with a Fleetwood Mac theme really highlighted the style we were going for. Fun, fast, playful, and stylish, all the aspects of what makes riding bikes so fun.” - Ben Wallace. Rider: Ben Wallace. Video: Cole Nelson.Watch Ben go hard on his Specialized Enduro.The human-canine bond is one of the strongest on the planet. With a single word or gesture, dogs can emotionally connect through daily rituals like playing fetch or going for a quick ride on the backyard trails. Zach’s days of biking alone are over since his dog Maisey started coming along for the ride. Watch how reinvigorating it can be to have a riding buddy there with you for miles on end. “This girl gave me a new breath, to get back on the bike day after day. It's about experiencing the ride with someone else. I'm riding with my best friend.” - Zach Heath. We follow Zach and Maisey as they share this passion for cycling and capture the "Perfect Shot."Hang on. Hango coming at you with another ender. Jordan Hango: Canada (and really the world's) finest... wrapping up F-IT ALL.East Coast with the crew back in August around this year's Don Of The Streets. Featuring: Julian Arteaga, Broc Raiford, Aaron Ross, Brett Silva, Jake Seeley, and more. Shoutout once again to Austin Augie, Meseroll, and DIG for getting everyone to NY.The Shadow Conspiracy and Subrosa sent team riders Joris Coulomb, Bjarki Hardarson, and Benny Gonzales to NYC for the week before Don Of The Streets and the crew did work! Nothing better than late summer in the city. Good spots, good food, and good times! Video: Lewis Colascione.Nyjah has a new part coming, so allow us to provide some background into this prodigy’s illustrious career—from pint-size phenom to record-shattering trailblazer. 'Life On Video' covers the epic career of Nyjah Huston, even though it kinda feels like he has yet to reach his peak.Andrew Reynolds is pushing 40 and still skates huge gaps. In his early 20s his partying took its toll, but now he’s become the poster child for skateboarding’s fountain of youth.On a recent visit, Andy Anderson skated The Berrics like no one else ever has. It must be nice!A street skiing exploration of Montréal, with Québec's new generation of talent.Nick Mcnutt and Reuben Krabbe get in depth about a wild day in the mountains."This film, to me, is like improv jazz. It's spontaneous snowboarding that was composed on the spot" - Austen. Featuring: Austen Sweetin, Phil Hansen, Jamie Lynn, Chris Rasman, Blake Paul, Jared Elston, Mason Lemery, Matt Belzile, and Jody Wachniak.Italian fisherman Paolo Fanciulli had tried everything to stop deep-sea trawlers from harming his beloved Mediterranean ecosystem. He protested, monkey-wrenched and even impersonated a policeman, but nothing worked. That’s when he hatched the plan to commission 10-ton marble sculptures and place them on the ocean floor."Finding Gulo" follows a backcountry ski guide & field biologist who attempt to document an elusive population of wolverines in Washington's Cascade Range. When our government fails to act, can citizen science save endangered wildlife from climate change?