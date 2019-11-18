Movies For Your Monday

The Rounds:
From mountainside trails to the town dirt jumps, Dylan Siggers and friends got a healthy dose of loose growing up riding in Fernie, BC - a place that has a truly unique mountain bike scene. The guys head out to make the rounds on the local trails.
Matt Bolton - 2019 GoPro Highlights:
Sending it.
Fall Calling:
Autumn is probably the best season of the year to ride, especially within the Vosges. The region offers a huge playground with a multitude of topologies. Despite the rather wet conditions, we filmed for three days on different tracks. Rider: Charles Bousquet. Video: Paul Fisson.
Out Of Season II:
Fall conditions are the best. Rider: Julian Clauss.
Emmett Hancock - Wide Open:
Emmett ripping in the offseason after another busy summer of racing. Enjoy!
No More Excuses - Part 2:
Rider: Timo Litvaj.
Tom Beardmore - Bear Mountain:
Tom Beardmore riding at the Bear Mountain jump park. Video: Ryan Varchol.
The Red Bull - Ethan Nell:
Welcome to the Red Bull Rampage. It's not all heavy hits and shovel slaps. Everyone knows how to enjoy the physically and mentally demanding process. Here is a short look at some behind the scenes moments, practice, and part of Ethan's finals.
GoPro - Red Bull Rampage 2019 Highlights:
Massive moments from Red Bull Rampage with Brendog and friends.
Ryan Nyquist Shreds His Backyard:
BMX icon Ryan Nyquist shreds his new backyard setup in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Boyd Hilder - Welcome To Federal:
Video: Ben Norris.
Team Odyssey And Sunday At Woodward:
Tom Dugan, Broc Raiford, Justin Spriet, Gary Young, Jake Seeley, and Alec Siemon headed to Woodward for a week of ripping ramps and plazas and chillin’ with rad campers and staff. The boys took full advantage of the world-class facilities camp has to offer and came back with five minutes of killer footage. Huge thanks to Woodward for taking such good care of us and to everybody we chilled with out there! We gotta make it back for sure…
David Gonzalez's "Spirit in Black" Part:
While the sounds of Lamb of God rattle your brain, SOTY 2012 throttles down the highway of destruction. David G can’t be stopped.
Eddie Cernicky's "Welcome to Krooked" Part:
This is everything you could want in a video part. Eddie’s skill set is paired with a sublime style, selecting the perfect trick for each and every spot. Throw in guest appearances from the Krooked comrades and instrumentals from the Budos band and we have ourselves a party. Enjoy…
Candide Thovex - Ski The World:
Filmed on Planet Earth.
Candide Thovex Skiing The Great Wall Of China:
Behind the scenes on Ski The World.
Defiance:
The path of progression is paved with acts of defiance. Leanne Pelosi, Jake Blauvelt, and Victor de Le Rue take the stage in British Columbia in a showcase of shred.
Cracked Out - Chris Burkard’s Journey to Climb the Yosemite Offwidth Circuit:
Unbeknownst to his millions of fans, Chris Burkard - the prolific adventure photographer and filmmaker - has a crack addiction. To make matters worse (at least for his knees and elbows), Burkard’s obsession is not your standard affair. Oh no. He’s into the darkest, gnarliest, most destructive type of crack there is… the infamous offwidth. In this film, Burkard, armed with a rope, rack and the shirt on his back, explains why climbing offwidths is the closest you’ll ever get to “making love” with the stone while facing off with Yosemite’s famed Hardman Offwidth Circuit.
How a 46-Year-Old Marathon Runner Keeps Getting Faster:
In a cluttered world of boutique fitness studios and high-end gear, Guillermo Piñeda Morales reminds us that we don’t need much to be our best.
Into Water - Iceland:
In the first of National Geographic’s “Into Water” 360 series, travel by air, boat and jeep through the rugged Icelandic countryside with geographer and glaciologist Dr. M Jackson. She has spent the last decade documenting the incredible physical and cultural changes of the island nation as it experiences an unprecedented melting of its iconic ice. “Into Water: Iceland” is the first stop on an around the world 360 tour that documents the work of female Explorers who’ve dedicated their careers to water related issues.
Photo: Sterling Lorence
