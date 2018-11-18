Movies For Your Monday

Dean Tennant - Growing Pain: @dean
Tennant riding fast.
26” DH Bikes Still Smash:
Jayden Farley and Isaac (Wally) Wallen.
Jamie Edmondson - Autumnal Aviemore Abuse:
Jamie Edmondson riding his locals in the lovely autumn colours.
Time to Ride:
Rider: Rasto Baranek.
The BTR Boys:
Video: Sam Taylor. Riders: Ben Crookes, Will Keogh, and Alistair Baron.
Glenn King - Shreddies for Breakfast:
FSA's Glenn King shreds his local trails early one summer morning.
Whis Turns:
Quick lap down some fresh Creekside trails with Dylan Siggers, Noah Brousseau, and Stephane Pelletier.
Sixty:
Sixty seconds of clips that didn't quite make it into edits, and sick shots that did.
Flowing Out Of Summer: #Klingentrail
- our new handmade trail in Solingen Germany. For riders, by riders. Autumn is coming to an end and winter is knocking on the door. Ole, Luke, Nils, and Sascha have used the last rays of sunshine on the Klingentrail to close out their season .
Archer Elliott - Nelson Lakes, New Zealand: @ArcherElliott
rides his life-long family holiday destination, Nelson Lakes, NZ. The video is a summary of the 2018 Easter weekend, a Father-Son trip back to where their love of bikes was forged!
Reverence: A Journey Into Fear - Full Part feat. Gee Atherton:
Fear. Most don’t understand fear, nor are they willing to accept it. "Reverence" is a mountain bike film that delves into the psyche of elite athletes on a quest to understand their motivation to push themselves and find their limits. Buy now.
Lifestyle Athletes 2 - Napier:
The boys took advantage of the long weekend to embark on a three day excursion in the Hawkes Bay. We packed in a whole heap of activities and managed to get most of it on the lens, hope you enjoy.
Reed Stark - Lisbon:
BSD's Reed Stark continues his street safari with a stay in the beautiful Portuguese capital, Lisbon.
Mason Silva's "Peace" Part:
This is a certified face-melter from start to finish.
Evolution of... The D7 Blocks:
A little history lesson.
A Line Across The Sky – Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold go big in Patagonia:
Long considered impossible, coveted by many and attempted by a few, the Fitz Traverse has fueled the imaginations of climbers in Patagonia for decades. Tracing the iconic skyline of Cerro Fitz Roy and its six satellite peaks, it spans four miles and 13,000 feet across snow and ice-covered rock, with epic route finding and endless rapelling. Seizing their chance during a rare extended weather window, Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold went big. The pair completed the first ascent in a five-day push during February 2014. Watch the trailer of the upcoming film from Big Up and Sender Films.
Tommy Caldwell Climbing Pitch 15 | The Dawn Wall:
On January 14, 2015, Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson made the first free ascent of The Dawn Wall on Yosemite's El Capitan. Watch Tommy climb pitch 15 (5.14c) in this first footage released by the film crew on the wall. “The crux holds of pitch 15 are some of the smallest and sharpest holds I have ever attempted to hold onto,” Tommy wrote on his Facebook page. Four unique camera angles reveal those minuscule holds and the 1,300 feet of exposure under Tommy’s precarious foot placements. While multiple pitches of extremely difficult climbing remained above, the completion of pitch 15 was considered the last major hurdle to the eventual success of this seven-year project. Note: Pitch 15 was originally rated 5.14d, but was downgraded slightly after the completion of the route.
Logan Pehota - Numinous Ski Film Segment:
Dendrite Studios presents "Line of the Year" winner Logan Pehota's segment from the ski film Numinous! He accomplished all this in a few days. Imagine what he could put down on camera with more time... that's what we intend to find out.
Sage Cattabriga-Alosa - ''Soul Purpose'' Full Segment:
Classic.
Elemental:
The elements air, fire, water, and earth exemplify aspects of nature, and represent facets of the human experiences of inspiration, creation, and reflection.
These components can be a guide to our experiences of life, and are deeply connected to skiing and mountain biking. It is directed and produced by Sage Cattabriga-Alosa and his first solo project of this scale. Featuring skiing from: Lucas Wachs, Mitchell Brower, and Jonah Williams. Biking from: Adam Craig, with cameos from Eliot Jackson, Kyle Jameson, Carson Storch, Reed Boggs, and Dusty Wygle.
Title Photo by: Liam Wallace
