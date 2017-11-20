VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Nov 20, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Versatile Furious: Since the new Furious was here, we looked for the best way to demonstrate its versatility. That's simple, it goes wherever the rider wants to go.

Versatile Furious

by edgarphotographie
Air Chair with Jeff Kendall-Weed: I love riding this trail, so I decided to make a little video to remember it before a part of it will get affected by some logging this fall. In a few years it should be even better, too! Enjoy!

Air Chair with Jeff Kendall-Weed

by JeffWeed
Remy Metailler - Taxco DH 2017: From track walk, to laps with my friends, to the race, here is what happens during one of the wildest urban downhill events.

Urban DH of Taxco 2017 - The experience

by remymetailler
Big Wheels, Autumn Feels: The 29-inch revolution is upon us. What hasn't changed, fortunately, is the love every mountain biker has for cooling temperatures and fall conditions. Churning over the leaves as they fall through autumn-flavoured air.

Big Wheels, Autumn Feels

by faultlinetv
RAW at Brandnertal: This is one hell of a track if it's not dry.

RAW at Brandnertal Going for the send!

by Symphytum
Dalton Anderson - 100 Mile Style: Dalton threw down on his jumps for you to watch.

Dalton Anderson :: 100 Mile Style

by luckynugget
Smoked Out: Had one hell of a smokey dry summer, but Oscar and I still got out to snag a couple clips at the end. 2018 looks bright!

Smoked Out

by lseagram
Joel Kristensen - What the hell is a Wollongong? Watch on as Joel Kristensen absolutely destroys his local trails, including one of the steepest and most technical trails in the region. Rarely using his brakes and letting all hell loose, Joel pushes the limits of speed and style to the absolute max.

Joel Kristensen - What the hell is a Wollongong?

by CrankedMedia-Aus
Return To The Roots: Growing up, Patrick Noonan knew he was fortunate to have the White Mountains as his playground. He would build trails behind his parent’s house with friends or hike up one of the peaks in his backyard.

Return To The Roots

by Jukebooth
Short n' Sweet with Wriggles: A couple chilled clips from one Sunday arvo jump jam. It's as simple as that, enjoy.

Short n Sweet with Wriggles

by MattStaggs
Matt Jones - Frames Of Mind: One of the best and most creative videos we've seen all year.



Frames of Mind - Behind the Scenes: How did they make this film? Watch to find out.



MTB In Sweden Rules - Bangers Tour 2017: Join Sam Pilgrim and friends as they ride some of the best spots in Sweden.



this. Shot on location in Kraków and Kielce, Poland.



Tyler Fernengel in Paris: Fernengel teamed up with Rich Forne to win the 2017 Sosh Urban Motion video contest. This is amazing.



Dan Paley - Soulja: Dan Paley goes into battle against the streets of Lisbon, Malaga, San Jose, Paris, Madrid and Glasgow.



The Flat Earth: A skateboarding film featuring: Jamie Foy, Chase Webb, Carlos Iqui, Mike Pulizzi, and Cody Lockwood. Directed by Ty Evans.



Asulkan Hut: Nothing better than slaying fresh pow with friends.



Triumph - A Tanner Hall Film: Follow Tanner as he returns to top form in his 2017-18 season, while he discusses all of the struggles and triumphs that brought him to where he is now.



Adventure Not War: 'Adventure Not War' takes us into mountains of Iraq revealing a seldom seen, beautiful underbelly in a place scarred with devastation. With this film we take a new approach to war, inviting veterans to rewrite their histories in places where they served and heal wounds deeper than flesh and bone. We hope this film will help promote peace and a universal understanding that beauty can replace hatred if we strive for adventure, not war.



DEATHGRIPMOVIE

Title Photo by: Ian Collins


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

