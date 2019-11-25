Movies For Your Monday

Trail Hunter - Weekend State of Mind:
Matt Hunter and Matt Miles searching out the goods.
Thirty Days in Four Minutes:
With all the fancy new cameras these days, everyone is slowing their footage down. What about making it go faster!? Here's the build reel from the winter of 2013, shot in Nanaimo, BC.
Laurent Bilodeau:
Here's a short mountain bike film with Laurent Bilodeau. This was shot at Le Sentier Du Moulin and E47. Video: Bryan Allie. Graffic design: Dave Belanger.
Go Biking With Your Friends:
Everything is better with friends! Some clips from the last week of cruising in Fernie waiting for winter to decide to end.
KC Deane - Fraser River RAW:
KC ripping.
Matt Bolton - Sending In Squamish V2 Teaser:
This looks rowdy.
No EXIF 7 - From 2009 But Never Outdated:
Leica M6 analogue photos from the 2009 World Cup season.
Dudes:
Riders: Grzegorz Bać, Sebastian Majder, Patryk Warchoł, Krystian Burz, and Maciek Drążek.
Dakota Roche - Vans Illustrated - Full Part:
Dakota Roche dedicated two years to filming this video part and created a two-song masterpiece filmed all over the world by combining his progressive street riding and dead-man hammers that have made this Huntington Beach local a living legend in BMX.
Ty Morrow - Vans Illustrated - Full Part:
Ty Morrow searched the streets of Perth, Melbourne, Los Angeles and Arizona for this one-of-a-kind video part with technical lines and heavy spots that you only want to visit once. With security in pursuit, Ty stomped his ender weeks after the filming deadline, putting it all on the line for the first Vans BMX video. Edited by Calvin Kosovich.
Bruno Hoffmann - Vans Illustrated Full Part:
Bruno Hoffmann presents one of his most technical street parts today and with a visit from Dan Lacey, the two riders are non-stop, stacking clips late into the night from Australia to Lisbon to Albuquerque. One of the most influential riders in the past five years, Bruno has pushed street lines to unreal levels with his mix of switch grinds and freecoaster riding.
Jamie Thomas ''Misled Youth'' Part:
Timeless.
Alex Willms' "Welcome to Sk8Mafia" Part:
This is nothing short of an absolute spot beatdown, as Alex Willms puts his body on the line in the conquest of hellacious hammers.
Chico Brenes' "7x7" Part:
The man is a national treasure, but he’s even more special to us here in the Bay Area. This new part was filmed entirely in the 7x7 square miles of our dear city, San Francisco. Chico is truly like a fine wine, he only gets better with time.
Spearhead - Pushing the Boundaries of BC's Backcountry:
Nestled between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains in British Columbia, the Spearhead Traverse is a classic winter route renowned for its incredible terrain. 'Spearhead: Pushing the Boundaries of BC's Backcountry' celebrates the history of the route, first skied in 1964, while asking how do we manage the impact on these spaces as they gain popularity.
Hors Piste:
Only one goal: SAVE THE WORLD!
The Fifty - Ep. 17 - Mt. Tukuhnikivatz, UT - Dził Ashdlai:
Mountains are a skier's passion, but for many people in North America, they're far more than that. They're a source of life, death, spirits, ancestry and most important, it's their home. Joining with Len Necefer PHD, Diné (Navajo), the CEO of Native Outdoors and a professor of Native American Studies along with Connor Ryan, Húŋkpapȟa (Lakota), Townsend goes into the La Sal Mountains, the ancestral homelands of the; Núu-agha-tʉvʉ-pʉ̱ (Ute), Diné (Navajo), and ancestral Puebloan peoples, to ski as well as talk and learn about their individual connections with the mountains and how important they are not to just skiers, but to the world. This is Episode 17 and line 17 completed for The Fifty, a project following Cody Townsend as he attempts to climb and ski all fifty of the lines and mountains chronicled in the book, "The 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America." The series documents Townsend's journey's, travels, challenges and each line and mountain listed in the book. It's a journey through the most majestic mountains and ski lines in North America along with a unique insight into how skiers make decisions in the backcountry, how they plan, navigate and safely move through the mountains and the people that dedicate their lives to the mountains.
The Mapmaker:
You can’t take a photo of every boulder in Linville Gorge – but you can draw it. Or at least, Joey Henson can. Follow Joey and a community of rock climbers as they climb, document, and preserve the boulders around Boone, North Carolina. Directed by Andrew Kornylak and Carlo Nasisse.
A More Perfect Unit - The New Mole:
The Mole - as in 6.02214076×10^23, the unit in chemistry used to count really really tiny stuff like atoms and molecules. Well, THE MOLE changed (it's not simply 6.022x10^23 anymore). And while you may not have noticed it, a fundamental shift in the way we measure things—not just on Earth, but throughout space and time—took place when the new mole was born. To show you how, we'll count atoms inside one of the world's most perfectly round spheres at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) outside of Washington, D.C. Maybe you’ve heard of NIST—they do stuff like keep the official time for our country with their atomic clock. Which, when you think about it, is a pretty awesome thing. Basically, NIST is our country’s check and balance on, well, everything. From time to the dosage of a medication to what a nickel is made of. They also have the 130-year-old national prototype of the kilogram, known as K20. That kilogram and the international prototype it’s based on in France, Le Grand K, is central to the making of the new mole. Well, that and one of the most perfectly round objects in the world, a one kilogram sphere of silicon. And counting the atoms inside it is where our story starts.
Into Water - Indonesia's Coral Reefs:
In the second instalment of National Geographic’s “Into Water” 360 series, dive into the crystal clear waters of Indonesia with marine social ecologist and National Geographic Explorer Shannon Switzer Swanson. More than a quarter of the world’s aquarium fish population comes from Indonesia. Shannon works with local communities, documenting fishing practices. She is hoping to learn why some fishing families have developed sustainable practices while others have not. “Into Water: Indonesia” is the second stop on an around the world 360 tour that documents the work of female Explorers who’ve dedicated their careers to water related issues.
