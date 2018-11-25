Movies For Your Monday

Tomas Zejda:
Zejda throwing down.
Ryder Kasprick - "Elemental" Full Part:
A throwback to a classic Ryder K part.
It's Raining. Watch This:
A little something to remind you of summer.
Freedom of Mind:
Vitor Büchli shows you his way to ride bikes.
Coen Skrypnek - Whistler 2018:
@Coen.Skrypnek ripping some closing weekend laps in Whistler. Thanks to @ZaneSimmonds for the sick edit.
Mark Wallace and Evan Dunn Ride Mt. Prevost:
Watch as Mark Wallace shows upcoming rider Evan Dunn around his stomping grounds in Duncan, BC. Video: Silas Boon.
Colours - A Trip Through Time:
Riders: Kyle Bakelaar & Radney Pritchard. Director: Drew Anger.
Fall Lines II:
Dominiki Widmer shredding.
2018 Share The Ride - Exshaw:
SE Racing and Pinkbike's ''Share The Ride'' event at the Exshaw Elementary School.
Sneak Peek - Reverence: A Journey Into Fear - Full Part feat. Matt MacDuff:
Fear. Most don’t understand fear, nor are they willing to accept it. "Reverence" is a mountain bike film that delves into the psyche of elite athletes on a quest to understand motivation to tirelessly to lay down their legacy. Buy now.
Jordie Lunn - Rough AF:
Jordie Lunn sending it on Vancouver Island through his own hand carved trails.
Jordie Lunn - Rough AF 2:
Jordie Lunn takes rough to a new level in Rough AF 2.
WestCanadianRAW:
Finn Iles, Henry Fitzgerald, Magnus Manson, Drew Mozell, shredding throughout summer 2018.
Driving 5,000km to beat Slickrock's Hardest Climb:
Getting over your mountain biking obstacles is what this channel is all about, and the climb on Slickrock in Moab, Utah was at the top of my list. Last year I went to check out the desert trails and was defeated by this climb. It's time to go back and get it!
Christian Rigal - ''Still United'' Full Part:
One of the best rail parts of all time.
Zion Wright's "Jupiter Rising"
Zion spent the last part of 2018 traveling and filming with friends. Getting another full part out of it was just a bonus. Cheers, Z! You’re a maniac.
That’s Life - Dylan Siggers' 2018 Part:
Siggers has style.
Sammy Carlson - Rejoice:
Sammy C's 2018 season edit.
Cracking Cobra:
Cobra Crack is the de facto kingline of North American trad climbing. A stunning wall of overhanging granite split by a singular seam, barely wide enough to get your fingers into; it's a crack climber's dream. Since Mason Earle first tried Cobra Crack in 2009, the route has called him back to Squamish, BC again and again. For better or for worse, the route has become a part of his history. Take a look as Mason goes back to confront the Cobra this past summer. This is Cracking Cobra.
Pobeda:
Sakha is a region of highs, lows and little else. It’s home to Pik Pobeda, the highest mountain in Siberia, and where the lowest temperature in the Northern Hemisphere was recorded: a deadly -71.3C. It’s also the desolate and hostile landscape in which alpinists Tamara Lunger and Simone Moro found themselves in February 2018, preparing to attempt the first ever winter ascent of this 3003m frozen monolith.
Title Photo by: Clear Glass Media
