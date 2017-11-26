Movies For Your Monday

Brendan Howey - 10 Years: Congrats to Howey for 10 years on Commencal. Video: Scott Secco.









Sendigo - Bendigo Noble: Slapped the send of all the edits I have on my computer into one edit the other night.









The Silver Lining: It's tough to lose your wife but being surrounded by so many great people in the mountain biking community has helped me get through it. Thanks to my friends



P.S.I. Taking trail riding to new levels, a rider juggles the pressures of living life on the edge.









Tomas Slavik and Remy Metailler Ride Grasse: Tomas and I having fun down the city of Grasse.









Carlmont Kids EP. 4 - Huckgiving 2017: The annual Hucksgiving jam and N.G.A. Underground DH Race took place this Friday right after Thanksgiving, as it has for the last couple of years. Every year, dozens of riders come out to where they grew up riding and throw down in memory of our dear friend, Nick Aguilar.









Local - Gaetan Ravoux: Stoked to share this short video about our local spot, where I learned everything. I would like to thank Gaetan Clary for the insane production and Cycles Louison, my local bike shop, for the support. Cheers!









The Coast: The boys getting loose on the Sunshine Coast over reading break.









Dorval AM Nicolai World Cup Highlights: Here's the best footage from the Dorval AM Nicolai World Cup team during the 2017 season. Video: William Klock.









Open Gaz - Lucas Rey-Sierro: Lucas Rey-Sierro shredding and steezing his way down the trails of Bromont aboard his NS Bikes Fuzz. Video: Laurent Bilodeau.









Enduro Biking in Hungary: Seven months ago I started riding enduro. Video: Ede Judt.









Would You Ride This Wicked Hard Trail?: This was definitely the most technical mountain biking per square acre that I've ever seen! The entire park is literally Trail Boss video worthy so when you're close to Boston, and you have to pick a trail, go with the most obvious one... WICKED HARD!









Escape To The Cinema: Riders: Chad Kerley, Corey Martinez, Dakota Roche, Garrett Reynolds, and Nathan Willams.









Dennis Enarson - Down The Street: This video is still amazing.









Jordan Hango - 2017 Fall Drop: Jordan Hango absolutely kills it.









Moto 9 - The Movie: Dungey, Anderson, Baggett, Craig, Webb, Osborne, Musquin, Cianciarulo, Palmer, Townley, Bink, Marshall, Mumford, Parsons, Foster, Kranyak, Beckering, Hill, Decotis, Plessinger and many more…









Bearings - EAST: The Blank Collective spent the winter exploring each coordinate directions of British Columbia. Here is what the eastern part of the province had to offer.









Twenty-Four: 8x X Games Medalist Sammy Carlson spent the entire winter in his adopted hometown of Revelstoke, BC, where the Canadian mountains received record snowfall. Celebrating his 24th year skiing, Sammy continues to push himself and the entire sport, taking big mountain skiing to new heights. All of Sammy’s trademark aggressive style and smooth tricks are on display, as he makes his 24th year on skis his best one yet.









Andy: Reknowned photographer Andy Anderson has lived a life of passion, traveling the world to shoot everything under the sun, including fly fishing and wingshooting. He shares some of his thoughts and philosophies about the art form to which he has dedicated his life.









The Last Honey Hunter - Behind the Scenes: Renan Ozturk and Mark Synnott travel to Nepal with National Geographic to experience the last traditional honey harvest.









