Movies For Your Monday

Did some filming this past summer in Salmon Arm. Bit of an old school trail with some cool features scattered throughout. Stoked on how this one turned out! Video: Chris Hudson.Desert madness by InTheHillsGang.Dominik Widmer throwing down.Professional mountain bike athlete Alex Volokhov talks about his building process. Volokhov knows digging and shaping is an essential part of riding bikes. ''Without building, there is no mountain biking,“ says the Canadian freerider."The Path of Cedy Nkunze” is a short film documenting the journey of Zero Ceiling alumni, Cedy Nkunze. Zero Ceiling, a local non-profit in Whistler, is working to make our mountains more accessible for youth in BC.Follow along with Micayla as she travels through BC and explores her favourite places. Part two takes us north of Whistler. Video: Ollie Jones. Photography: Hailey Elise. Location: Rutherford.'Ale Trails' is a doc style mini-series looking at the intersection between mountain biking and local craft breweries, and how both work to support and enhance their community. Join us, as we explore the wilds of Northern BC, showcasing the uniqueness of Prince George, Terrace and Smithers, and meeting the proud, passionate locals that call these tight-knit communities home. Video: Ben Haggar and Mike Gamble / Cold Salt Collective.If Thomas Estaque dreamed of a track, what would it look like? Since filming, Thomas and the shape team have redeveloped the trail to make it accessible to the entire community. For those who wish to ride it, it starts at the following GPS coordinates: 42.915732, 1.114997. Rider: Thomas Estaque. Video: Leon Perrin.Ride with Alex Cahill as he hits the dirt and heads into the dark. Professional dirt jump rider Alex is usually found with a shovel in hand or trying new tricks at Woburn Bike Park, so we sent a camera team down to spend the day (and night) with him. We really wanted to create something a bit different with this edit by using the light, darkness, and Alex’s awesome array of tricks to create something really unique. We had so much fun shooting this and we hope you enjoy watching it as much as we did making it.Bikerdelic is a mountain bike movie filmed in Sheffield. Berm Death are a small crew of mountain bike riders from Sheffield. We spent the summer filming this movie when we were asked to make something for a video premiere after the local Bolehills BMX Track Halloween Jam. The riders in the video are: Ross Jarman on the Calibre Sentry, George Finney on the Calibre Bossnut, and Tom Weir on the custom Juliana Furtado. Adrian Wood is also featured riding his custom Clique Dirt Jump bike. There are also a few features from our friends MC Roper and Brandon Steel.What makes ‘a spot’ a spot? For his latest project, “Walls,” UK BMX legend Sebastian Keep made it his mission to touch his tires on some of the most unique places in the UK."I want to put my wheels places no one has ever been". - Sebastian Keep.What happens behind the scenes of one of the biggest BMX videos of 2021? How much preparation goes into every single mind-boggling gap? How did Bas Keep cope with the mental challenges? Enjoy the full behind-the-scenes of 'More Walls' and find out yourself! Building on his previous Walls project, BMX star Sebastian Keep rides makeshift ramps, flyovers, overhead walkways, and sheer sides of buildings in the urban landscape of UK city centres.Riley Pavey and Spitfire’s Oz squad heat up the streets before Rowan Davis takes the wheel, unleashing on ledges, and unloading a stack of certified hammers.Jaakko, Madars and more escape the cities to shred the scenic fields, hills, and frozen lakes in this visually-stunning journey. Answer the call.Dilo’s power-packed skating hits new heights as he demolishes massive sets and oversees the next evolution of manuals.Starring: Alex Hall, Alexis Ghisleni, Antti Ollila, Astrid Cheylus, Bella Bacon, Ben Buratti, Blake Wilson, Cody Cirillo, Daniel Hanka, Duncan Adams, Elisabeth Gerritzen, Kadi Gomis, Mac Forehand, Margaux Hackett, Markus Fohr, Matěj Švancer, Mathilde Gremaud, Micah Evangelista, Sam Anthamatten, Sandra Eie, Sarah Hoefflin, Simon Charrière, Sophia Rouches, Tim McChesney, Tim Sivignon, and Yann Rausis.Introducing Football, a full home movie from Dylan Siggers and the Burrrlapz's 2020/2021 season in British Columbia. Skiing may be a sport of individuals, but when you have a legendary crew like the Burrrlapz, it feels anything but individual. It takes a team to produce a full movie, homemade or not, and that's just what the Burrrlapz is; a group of individuals, brought together to make one solid team. Football represents the return of the Burrrlapz, and they're coming at you with one heck of an offensive line this time around. So grab your overpriced beer and nachos and find your seats, cause this is one Football game you won't want to miss.Whether taking turns breaking trail up the mountain or taking our own unique paths down, the tracks we leave behind are the perfect visual expression of each person's individual contribution and what we can collectively accomplish together. Spend some time following different tracks with The Approach, an action-driven ski and snowboard film elevating people of color, women, and adaptive athletes.This short sensory film explores the internal process of the artist, whose unique sound has established her as one of Canada’s most performed and highly regarded composers.