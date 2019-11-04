Movies For Your Monday

Daylight Savings:
For most in North America (& beyond), November 3rd marks the end of riding after work or school. Fortunately for us, that isn't the case - many of our best rides have come after the sun has gone down.
Eddie Masters Gets Fat:
Ed has taken a break from his Enduro training to focus on what he feels is a more important and revolutionary type of cycling. He has fully committed his body and soul to the Fatbiking era and will continue to eat and train as much as he can until he stands on top of the box at the Fatbiking World Series.
Northwest Steeps With Finn Hopper:
I was really excited when Finn approached me with the idea to film this video. Finn has done a great job of maintaining some of these older lines, as well as constructing some new ones, and we wanted to document them. A special thanks to all the original trail builders for all your hard work! Video: Doug Jambor.
Cowboys in Paradise:
Tanner Stephens goes on a ten-day road trip in one of the seemingly forgotten regions of the US: Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. The weather played games, we drove lots, rode with friends, went to a rodeo, drank coffee, slept in some questionable places, got to witness an extreme enduro, destroyed my stomach (and bathrooms) with pizza, and left with the feeling that we need to go back.
Liam Baylis - 13 Years Young:
My season edit. Worked really hard on it, hope you like it! Thanks to all my friends for filming!
Ryan Forsythe - Kamloops:
Ryan came out from the Island for a few days and we managed to meet up for a day of shooting. Enjoy! Video: Jackson Parker & Aidan Fedderson.
Rocco:
Lucas Rey-Sierro shredding at Bromont.
The Canyon Flipper - Brendan Fairclough's POV from Red Bull Rampage 2019:
With much anticipated hype throughout Rampage about the entertaining UK crew, the MTB world watched as Olly Wilkins, Ben Deakin and Brendan Fairclough set out to craft a bigger, faster and wilder line from Brendog's remaining 2018 Red Bull Rampage run. And as always, Canyon Gaps were front and centre!
Vanzacs - 2019 Clippin' Thru Ed's Phone:
Good times with good people.
Bikepede:
In the search for a epic trail I chose an unconventional mode of transportation to reach the trailhead. Filmed, directed, and produced: Andreas Køhn. Rider, editor, voiceover: Andreas Køhn.
Nathan Williams - 'Still United' Full Part:
A classic segment.
Nathan Williams - Above Below:
A street masterclass.
Nathan Williams - 2017 Real BMX Part:
This gold medal winning segment still holds up.
Collin Provost's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part:
Every little clip of Colin is a gift to the skate world, but seven minutes of footage is a damn treasure trove of stoke. His skating is magic and there are things he can do with his board we’ve never witnessed. Behold the Provider..
Daniel Lutheran's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part:
Don’t let that disarming smile and good looks fool you, Dan Lu is an absolute barbarian on wheels. This is a great video part and the Skate Gods are more than appeased.
Tanner Hall - In The Meantime:
In typical Tanner fashion, his season wasn't just defined by his first foray into the Freeride World Tour, but more from his constant and unwavering passion to skiing at large. In the Meantime documents Tanner's skiing from the streets, to the park, big mountains, deep pow, and beyond with prowess that only Tanner can achieve.
Jesper Tjäder - Unrailistic 2:
In 2015, Jesper Tjäder fuelled the progression of slopestyle skiing with the release of “Unrailistic,” in which he showcased new and playful tricks on never-before-seen features. This year Tjäder is back with his notebook filled with new trick ideas and creative, unique features.
The Fifty - Ep. 15/16 - North Maroon & Holy Cross Couloir, Colorado:
With an impeding storm on the horizon, the push to ski two classic lines in Colorado in back-to-back days presents one of the most exhausting challenges of The Fifty to date. The two classics, the iconic and photographic North Maroon Peak near Aspen, Colorado and the far-flung and aesthetic Holy Cross Couloir near Vail, Colorado are in stellar and stable condition in April of 2019 and create for some of the best skiing conditions possible on big ski mountaineering style lines. Cody Townsend is joined in this special double episode by Aspen locals Pete Gaston, Anton Sponar and Greg Strokes for the two day adventure in the Colorado backcountry. This is Episode 15 / 16 and line 15 and 16 completed for The Fifty, a project following Cody Townsend as he attempts to climb and ski all fifty of the lines and mountains chronicled in the book, "The 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America." The series documents Townsend's journey's, travels, challenges and each line and mountain listed in the book. It's a journey through the most majestic mountains and ski lines in North America along with a unique insight into how skiers make decisions in the backcountry, how they plan, navigate and safely move through the mountains and the people that dedicate their lives to the mountains.
Kai Lightner - 14c:
Climbers all have a story about how they got started, and 14-year-old Kai Lighter’s introduction is particularly striking - and not only because he’s a brilliant climber. Much like Tiger Woods in golf or the Williams sisters in tennis, he could change the demographics of climbing. This film, directed by George Knowles, isn’t about race, however, it’s about family. His single mother has become his regular belay partner, one who also makes sure that he maintains straight A’s in school. It’s clear that she wants what’s best for her son, and if that means spending hours with her hands on a belay device and her neck craned upward, so be it.
Artifishal - The Fight To Save Wild Salmon:
Artifishal is a film about people, rivers, and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature. Directed by Josh Murphy.
