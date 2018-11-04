Movies For Your Monday

Flow:
A fantastic short film.
Mark Matthews - Fjord Stuntin'
When Chris from Big Mountain Adventures gave me the opportunity to explore Iceland on their Tectonic Treasures tour, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. This strange, otherworldly land has fascinated me for a long time. I couldn’t even begin to imagine how awesome it was going to be experiencing these landscapes by bike.
Remy Metailler - 2018 Rampage Run:
Top to bottom. Not how I wanted to ride but my fault for poorly managing the training time. Really tough out there to make the best choices between building and riding. Well, I had fun at least!
Forgotten Treasure:
Short film about a young man who dreamed of becoming a downhill rider in his childhood.
Muckle Day Out:
Liam Moynihan and James Shirley tackle a bigggg muckle end of summer day round some of Fort William's finest. Galloping along the high hill and ramshackling the ruts in the woods!
Crosby Has The Gnarliest Commute To Kindergarten:
Ever wake up and not want to leave your dreams? Crosby (age 5) rides his bike to kindergarten. He loves shredding trail and had a fun time filming this short film.
Lovely. Dark. & Deep.
The ancient hills of Appalachia no longer reach the same heights as they used to, but it’s a place that even when Brice and his bike need to head elsewhere, his mind never wanders far from. Snowshoe is much more than a bike park - it’s a gateway to Appalachia epitomized, aged to perfection, and full of lovely, dark, and deep trails.
Cold Smoke:
Cold Smoking meats at home is not recommended by The US National Center for Home Food Preservation. However, watching Washington State native Smokey shred his Kona Wozo in freezing cold conditions most definitely is.
Finn Iles - Back To School:
Time to hit the books! After my last race at World Champs, I ripped back to Canada so I could move to Victoria, BC and make it in time to get started on my first semester ever at university. Crazy change of pace from the bike season, but it's been an awesome challenge so far and I'm loving it. Check out this quick update and see how I do on my first midterm! Thanks so much for watching over the summer, stoked to keep posting more videos as I train for next season!
Forrest Riesco - A Day On The Trails:
So good to be back home on the Sunshine Coast after a long season of racing. Take a lap with me on some of my favourite local trails! Cheers to the builders that create and maintain these amazing tracks!
Tate Roskelley - Creativity:
Tate might just be a genius.
Reflect - Max Bespaliy & Igor Bespaliy:
Prepare yourself for mind melting precision and tech-gnar that Max and Igor Bespaliy unleash on Moscow.
Jason Lee - The American Photo Roadtrip:
Discover the philosophies behind Jason's signature aesthetic during a journey through rural Texas highway 380 to document the abandoned yet cinematic American landscape.
SkateHoarders - Steve Caballero:
For the second instalment of SkateHoarders, we get a tour of OG Bones Brigader (and TWS' first cover boy), Steve Caballero's house to get a look at everything from his insane vintage skateboard collection to his vintage pinball and arcade games and, well, literally everything in between! We could've spent hours here. Thanks for having us over, Cab!
Girl Skateboards "Doll"
Featuring: Sean Malto, Andrew Brophy, Mike Carroll, Rick McCrank, Tyler "Manchild" Pacheco, and Simon Bannerot.
Stray Dogs:
Stray dogs is a backcountry ski film that showcases Karl Fostvedt and Lucas Wachs. These dogs have chosen to stray wherever the conditions are right - at their heels you will find Jasper Newton documenting their antics from parking lots to mountain tops. Karl, Lucas, and Jasper have been skiing together for the better part of a decade and now have produced their first independent ski film - Stray Dogs. Enlist with these backcountry soldiers in a mission for deep powder.
The Shadow Campaign - The Abbey:
A lone skier arrives in town, only to find abysmally wet and soggy conditions. Seeking respite from the rain, he finds solace and redemption in the unlikeliest of places.
Salomon TV - Before Blank:
The Blank crew takes a light-hearted and retrospective look into the similarities and differences that drove each member down their own path. But like someone once said, who resembles, assembles. Their deep passion for skiing began at a young age, and that link continues to shape their lives today. Athletes: Alexi Godbout, Stan Rey, Josh Daiek, Jordy Kidner, and KC Dean.
Silence:
What it takes to climb the world’s first 9c? Let’s find out in Silence, a movie by Bernardo Giménez. It shows what preceded the afternoon of September 3, 2017 when Adam Ondra, a professional rock climber and currently one of the best climbers in the world, made a little piece of climbing history when he climbed his project in the spectacular Hanshelleren Cave in Norway. The route, later named Silence, received a new grade of 9c and became the hardest route in the world.
What if He Falls?”
Filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin take us inside the process of documenting Alex Honnold’s quest for climbing glory during the making of their film ''Free Solo'' - and the ethical calculus of filming a friend who could, with the slip of a finger, plummet to his death.
Title Photo by: Eric Palmer
