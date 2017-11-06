Movies For Your Monday

Bikes With Friends - The Yard - No Bad Days: In classic No Bad Days style, wait till the last rideable weekend of the year to film our episode in The Yard! We were extremely lucky to have such a long fall season; it provided perfect riding conditions. Sunny days, wet dirt, good friends and fun jumps... what more could you ask for!?!









Remy Metailler- Cube Hanzz: Remy Metailler's first impression of his new bike.









Heritage - Phil Ricard: Phil Ricard riding the legendary 2008 UCI World Cup track in Bromont.









Natalie Vitalie - Driven: Natalie ripping trails, somewhere in California.









Mudfolks - Cappadocia & Erciyes Adventure: Our new mountain bike adventure is now online! Discover the riding pleasure around the natural beauty of Anatolia, with Mark Matthews and Mason Mashon.









Wals Pump Track, Austria - Velosolutions: Austria's largest pump track - Wals is home to a new 2000m² asphalt pump track with a mirrored design perfect for racing your friends.









Ryan Middleton - Weekly Wu-Tang: Clips from filming for ''A Bigger Slice of British Pie.''









2 Kids, 1 Piece of Plastic: Two goobers share a clapped camera and an even more clapped bike.









The Playground: 13 year old Derek Priest tears up a local dirt jump on a sunny fall day.









Ride Bikes, Be Happy: A montage of footage that was captured on my extensive road trips riding and exploring BC and Utah in 2017.









Jimmy Levan ''Go Fast Pull Up'' - Official Trailer: It's moments like these that make it all worthwhile. Jimmy Levan has been a hero for us at DIG and graced the pages of our magazine from the earliest of days, sending street riding in a whole other direction since Road Fools 1 with those enormous gaps in all sorts of wild outfits. Not only did he create a brand and home for the loosest of riders, and entertained us all through numerous episodes of Props with his antics, but he had an equally outrageous string of accidents that could have ended his life. A true one in a million kinda guy. 'Go Fast Pull Up', the story of Jimmy Levan, coming 2018 - a film by Chris Rye.









Jimmy Levan - ''Electronical'' - Full Part: Video: Will Stroud.









Mongoose Bikes 2017 Japan Tour: Kevin Peraza, Ben Wallace and Brayden Barrett-Hay visited Japan to ride.









Classic Covers - Andrew Reynolds: A feature where we learn the stories behind Thrasher covers. Here we see: The Boss vs Wallenberg. There's a bunch of outtakes including one of the great roll-aways of all time.









Rough Cut - Lizzie Armanto's "Saturdays" Part: Each bit of footage she puts out just keeps getting better and better. Lizzie put it down like a champ in Saturdays so of course we had to make a Rough Cut for further enjoyment.









Mica, One More Round: Rising star, Andrea Byrne, joins Cody Townsend, Chris Rubens and Leah Evans in one of the best powder skiing locations on earth - Mica Heliskiing. This episode is a throwback to the other classic Salomon Freeski TV episodes from Mica - powder, pillows, and action.









Behind the Scenes - Candide Thovex: Human video game.









Seeking Nirvana 2.3 - Road To Nowhere: The road trip, a time-honoured tradition and rite of passage really… Letting routine fade away in the rear-view, they look forward, awaiting what the horizon holds. Worries left behind and uncertain of what lies ahead, they are left with the present moment. And with that, the stage is set. These 4 gents, embark on a uniquely coastal journey from the alpine peaks that guard the Duffy Lake Rd. to the rugged and unexplored coastlines of the northern reaches of Vancouver Island. Big mountains, deserted surf breaks, river navigation and picturesque coastal scenery highlight this adventure along the Road To Nowhere.









Sam: Duck hunting dogs are hardworking and obedient. But Sam likes to work on her own terms.









Remembering Hayden Kennedy and Inge Perkins: ''It's better to live one day as a tiger, than a thousand days as a sheep.''









