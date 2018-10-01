Movies For Your Monday

Max McCullugh - The Last Light of Summer: @victoriabiker13
shredding some of his favourite trails as summer slowly turns into fall.
Ray George - 2 Minutes of Me Being 24:
What a year what a year.
Crash of the Year:
Tried Conor's drop in Bannockburn. Came up very short and ended up with a helicopter flight to the hospital. Two broken ankles, broken jaw, a concussion, and a broken frame.
Into The Mind:
Filmed in Vail, Colorado.
What Are You? - Jakob Hartman:
"This video is the result of a project we began in 2017. We wanted to bring back the vibes of good old freeride. Big hits and gnarly lines. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get it done last year due to a camera-smashing incident. So we started fresh this year with the same goal in mind. Big, fast and loose! I feel like we've pulled it off." - Jakob Hartman
Last Lap - Carlos Langelaan:
After another World Cup season racing as a privateer, Carlos Langelaan, takes a last lap down Les Angles bike park in France before the off-season begins. Video: Bicycle Nightmares.
Ben Wallace - RAW45:
@ben_wallace7 / @colenelsn.
Matt Koen Rips the 2019 Hawk Hill 3:
Riding a bike is fun, and having fun on the trail was at the front of our minds when creating the Hawk Hill.
Paul Shreds Shotgun at Mammoth:
After the Kamikaze Games Paul and I filmed on Shotgun.
Chad Kerley Signature Sessions:
Kerley is amazing.
Sunday in Germany:
Send a crew consisting of Julian Artega, Alec Siemon, Brett Silva, Gary Young, Aaron Ross, Jared Duncan, Erik Elstran, Chris Childs, and Jake Seeley to Germany for two weeks and you're in for a doozy - a 12 minute one at that.
Lil Wayne - “Sorry For The Sk8” Part:
Not bad for a rapper.
Jim Greco’s “Jobs? Never!!” Film:
This new film from the mind and body of Jim Greco is more than just tricks, it’s a glimpse into the soul of one of skateboarding's greatest ambassadors. Enjoy the trip...
Emerica's "Wet Hot Canadian Summer" Tour Video:
This ain’t your average tour vid; this is an epic journey across the North with Emerica’s legendary squad. Demos were dusted, streets were scorched and brews were boozed. Hell yeah!
Why It's Almost Impossible to Jump Higher Than 50 Inches:
The standing vertical jump is an important measure of an athlete's explosive power and a critical test in the NFL Combine. So who jumps the highest? And what's the limit? WIRED's Robbie Gonzalez jumps in to examine the physics and physicality of maximum leaping ability.
Eric Jackson’s “Alignment” - Full Movie:
Eric Jackson and Vantage Cinema present a story about snowboarding, fly-fishing, and finding alignment in the mountains. Filmed primarily on location in Northern BC, Alignment features Eric Jackson, John Jackson, Curtis Ciszek and friends as they explore epic mountains and wild rivers while spending an entire season living in a cabin outside Terrace, British Columbia.
Salomon TV - Fall Winter 18/19 Teaser:
We are less than two months from the start of snow season in the northern hemisphere, so it's time to get fired up for winter! In this season of Salomon TV we will visit BC, Tibet, Georgia, Utah, Italy, France, Austria, and Switzerland. Get ready. It's going to be a fun ride!
The Far Out Ones - Angel Collinson:
Angel Collinson grew up in the mountains, and has never left. From ski racing, to winning big mountain competitions, to opening and closing Teton Gravity Research films, you can tell she is at home when she is skiing. Last year, Angel changed her residency from Utah to Alaska. So, naturally, she threw a housewarming party for her TGR family and started the film season at her new home, with her brother John and good friend Sam Smoothy joining her. While most pros don't venture north until the springtime, TGR took advantage of Angel’s new backyard to get a jumpstart on the Alaska film season. I caught up with Angel to hear how the season went-how she felt returning to a full ski season after recovering from her injury, and what she wants to do next with her career.
Choose To Be Bold:
When professional photographer Dan Carr was rejected from an engineering program, he chose to spend a fateful winter in the mountains. This is the story of how Dan’s choice to break away from a path that seemed predetermined led to an entirely new life in the mountains.
Apogée - Memorial film for Andreas Fransson and JP Auclair:
On September 29th 2014, I lost my two best friends JP Auclair and Andreas Fransson in an avalanche on Monte San Lorenzo near the border of Chile and Argentina. It has now been four years since the accident. I created a film to celebrate and remember our lovely friends. This film is from our last years together where we skied, worked, and had amazing adventures together. We went to Chamonix, Norway, and Chile. Andreas, JP, Daniel Rönnbäck and I started a project together called, Apogée, which means - the highest point in the developing of something. The project was Andreas and JP’s idea, travel to magnificent destinations and create beautiful, touching ski movies to inspire others around the world.
