Movies For Your Monday

Connor Fearon - 29er:
Ya, Connor.
Ben Byers - SilverStar:
Ben riding SilverStar with endless amounts of style.
First Woman to Send the Train Gap?!?! #bonesmendpresssend
Remy Metailler - Unicorn laps:
Just mounted the GoPro on a baguette and strapped it to my helmet. Sweet conditions for the last day of the bike park!
Trans-Cascadia Following Greg Minnaar:
Day two of the Trans-Cascadia mtb race. I flatted at the top of the first stage. After the fix, I jumped in the next train and ended up following Greg Minnaar. After slowing up in the neutral zone, I made note of the situation, and asked if I could keep on the train. With casual acknowledgment we commenced, until I got left in the dust. Thanks Minnaar for the experience of a lifetime!!
BC 15 - Mountain Cubs:
BC 15 is classic east coast good times with the boys. We've got jams at the mini-slope course known as The Hollow, we've got trail ninja Quinn Campbell, and we've got bronanigans at Burke. Riders: Connor Bianchi, Taylor Bibaud, Quinn Campbell, Mike Demarzo, Barrett Hibshman, Knight Ide, Peter Jamison, Mike Kent, Ryan McEvoy, Ethan Mosedale, Stephen Pope, Steven Ricker, and Jack Whitney.
2018 Delta Dirt Jam Highlights:
Video by The Stoked Company.
Pay The Toll:
POV from Canada in 2018. RIders: Derek McCuiston, Dono Francis, Isaac Wallen, Dmytro Crawford, Mitsuo, and friends.
Kovarik racing - Mount Washington 2018:
Final stop at the Dunbar Summer Series at Mount Washington for the Stevie Smith memorial race. #longlivechainsaw
A Slice of Welsh Cake:
After months of filming around our local area A Slice of Welsh Cake is finally here.
Revel in the Chaos - Introduction feat. Brandon Semenuk:
Always make sure your campfire is out.
Mike Aitken - ''Thats It!'' Full Part
Classic.
From Army to Energy - Colton Walker Goes Pro:
Colton Walker won Nitro World Games and his first X Games Gold medal in 2017. These accomplishments and more earned him a spot on the 2018 Monster Energy pro team.
Oh Là Là Paname:
From Notre-Dame to République and everywhere in between, "Oh Là Là Paname" follows the team through the the streets of Paris. Combining the power of Magnus Bordewick with the spontaneity of Heitor Da Silva alongside the style of Lucas Puig and wizardry of Gustav Tønnesen, Oh Là Là takes focus on one of Europes most iconic skateboard cities.
TwoMac Ft. Eli Tomac on Two Stroke:
Watch Eli Tomac completely obliterate his outdoor motocross track on his 2005 Factory KX 250 in #TwoMac!
Mountain of Storms - Patagonia - Official Trailer:
In 1968, five friends set out on a 5,000-mile road trip in a white Ford van bound for South America. They packed surfboards, skis, and climbing gear and documented the whole trip on a 16mm Bolex camera. From Ventura, California to a first ascent on Cerro Fitz Roy, with a stop for sand skiing and 31-days in an ice cave in between, Mountain of Storms not only prefigured the modern adventure movie, it serves as the mythological origin story behind the Patagonia name and philosophy, and informed a founding principle that would come to dominate these men’s lives for the next five decades: what’s important isn’t what you accomplished, it’s how you got there.
Rapping, Deconstructed - The Best Rhymers of All Time:
Here's how some of the greatest rappers make rhymes.
Munchies - Alex Honnold:
In this episode of FUEL, we head to new heights following professional rock climber Alex Honnold, whose jaw-dropping, free-solo climbs (no ropes) have cemented him as one of the most revered and respected climbers in the world. Set in stunning Utah, Alex takes us along as he trains and preps for an upcoming expedition in Angola, Africa. We follow him to unique climbing destinations; Maple Canyon for cobble climbing and an intense alpine scramble up the south ridge of Mount Superior with fellow dirtbag climber James Lucas. Before setting off for Angola, being a self-professed lazy cook, Alex shops for vegan snacks and drops by Gnarly Nutrition in search of light, tasty, and travel-friendly food to keep him powered up and at a high fitness level. It’s clear, no matter what Alex scarfs up, that by following his own brand of a healthy middle ground, the sky’s the limit.
The Island of Everything:
When you’re exploring far-off places, it helps to be ready for just about everything. On a recent sailing trip through a remote part of the Pacific, a crew from Patagonia made the most of the ever-changing conditions, scoring all-time kiting, fishing, surfing and diving - along with a few perfect barrels in some of the clearest water in the world. Featuring Kohl Christensen, Hank Gaskell, Jason Slezak, Reo Stevens and more.
The Long Time:
Jack Sanders was certain he found the perfect remodelling project for his senior architecture thesis. But an outsider’s view on what was needed for a rural Alabama baseball team required a different approach, one that derived from the inside out. In the end, his unorthodox approach led him to discover how a community built on passion and innovation is what legacies are made of. And he followed suit.
