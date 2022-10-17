Movies For Your Monday

Muuxtuu - First of Many Together - Ep.4 Here, There, Everywhere:

For episode 4 of Here, There, Everywhere dvrgntminds traveled to Ucluelet on Vancouver Island to visit the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Nation. They met with the trail crew to learn how the Nation are balancing the preservation and development on the sacred land of Čumaata, with the goal of becoming the first culturally aware trail network. The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Nation are using trail building and mountain biking as a new opportunity for their community to connect with nature and to share their culture with visitors."I want to create content that's timeless. Most things today are filmed in one day, shot quickly, and then it’s over. Dead! Due respect to those who do it, but I want people to be able to watch my videos again in 10 years and for the content to still be cool. I don't want it to be just another piece of content you watch and then forget about." - BrageThrough recent trials and tribulations, mountain biking has been a relief for Magnus Manson, now in remission after a year of battling cancer. Cutting out some time from his treatment schedule to shred, shoot, and laugh it up on some of his favourite Vancouver Island trails, it's always a pleasure to watch Magnus ride and do what he loves most. "With more things holding me back than pushing me forward, it's been one hell of a ride these past few years, but with so many amazing people in my corner - helping and continuing to support me while I take time away from racing to get through this chapter of my life - I am just so grateful. I believe everyone is capable of so much more than they even believe and I want my experience of adversity to give others hope when things get tough because there will always be challenges to pull you away from what you want. Cancer and everything that comes along with it is challenging, but when I get on two wheels, life seems to get pretty simple again." - Magnus Manson. Video: Thomas Doyle.When mountain biking stumbled across freeride in the mid 90’s, it was a revolution fuelled by emerging MTB technology, BC’s unique geography. and janky VHS edits shot by the pioneers who were unknowingly documenting the lore of the sport. In Free to Be, Matt MacDuff explores freeride’s roots aboard his Shore by exploring the sport’s revolutionary freedom. Macduff takes a fresh look at the landscape where it all began.Equanimity: mental calmness, composure, and evenness of temper, especially in a difficult situation. Take a journey through the mind of Cameron Zink as he takes on the 2022 Red Bull Rampage in this multi part series brought to you by DEITY and JP Films.Evan Wall scraps it out for top 20s on the EWS. Not too shabby. But this player wants to put up big numbers. So when he’s back home, he stacks the deck in his favour. And builds trails to settle the score. The game is better when you make the rules. Video: Brody Jones.Here at We Are One, we hand lay carbon rims for a variety of mountain bike applications to best suit a true mix of riders. Ben Wallace is the type of rider that excels at multi-disciplines and together they push boundaries and truly excel. Watch as Ben hits enduro trails, DH shuttles, and the local Dirt Jumps on his Union, Strife, and Coup wheelsets.Britt and Jamie shreddin', lappin', and having a good time in the latest No Ordinary Life episode.11 year-old, Max Cookman rides flowy dirt jumps on South Vancouver Island as summer comes to an end. Video: Liam Morgan.Some bonus clips of staffer Paul we couldn't let go to waste.Featuring: Damian Racut, Bet$, Ryan Vandemotter, Chase Dehart, Brandon Begin, Wall Ride Man, Sam Chabert, Trevor Holotka, Frank Lang, Paul Smith, Chris Silva, Yazan Odeh, Scotty Wemmer, Rahlin Rigsby, Brandon Galosi, Torey Kish, Kyle Murway, and Shay Lashley.This French warrior goes by the name Baptiste Rault. Sit back and watch his first solo video endeavour. Enjoy!Join Reed Stark, Joe Foley, Antonio Smallwood, and Gaspar Guendulain in Lyon, France to see what the BSD crew got up to around the week of the Bros Store 'Street Station' jam. Blazing hot sunshine, sick street spots, and heavy summer vibes! Video: Antoine Sabourin.Chad Muska’s evolution from homeless teenager to one of the most-hyped skateboarders of all time led him through Hollywood, high fashion, and the international art scene.Tony Hawk is the one skateboarder everybody and their mom knows, and the kickflip is the trick everybody and their mom knows. Combine these two things and you have the chocolate/peanut butter cup of Berrics videos.Swimming in clear rivers and tearing up weathered terrain, Cyrus, Max, Hugo, Karim, Nelly and the crew trek through the Pacific Northwest the right way.Riders: Sage Kotsenburg, David Djité, Curtis Ciszek, Jody Wachniak, Tim Eddy, Hannah Eddy, Caley Vanular, Melissa Riitano, and Justin Clark.After an ice climbing avalanche takes the life of her close friend, professional athlete and alpine guide Sarah Hueniken is shattered. In an attempt to reconnect with her life in the mountains, she takes on a huge link-up of remote winter climbs - but healing is about a lot more than just climbing.Old-time Kentucky music duo The Local Honeys (@thelocalhoneys) take us on a tour of Appalachian coal country, where we meet the miners who went on strike at the Blackjewel coal mine and others who are turning hard-luck into new music at the Appalachian School of Luthiery—proving that coal may break their body and break their land, but it can never break their spirit. A torrential downpour hit Eastern Kentucky in July 2022 causing Troublesome Creek to overflow its banks and destroy the equipment of The Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company that saves lives by offering purpose and community to those in recovery from opioid addiction. Please consider donating to help founder Doug Naselroad rebuild this vital program for the community of Eastern Kentucky.The twenty-year-old Darius Sam uses running to tackle his own depression—now, to raise mental-health awareness, he attempts a hundred-mile ultramarathon, in Amar Chebib’s “The Runner.”