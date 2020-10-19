Movies For Your Monday

Nic Court - A Stereotypical Duncan Edit:
Just your classic Duncan shredit.
Yusuke Yamamoto - Undisclosed Location:
BC's best secret trails.
Sooke RAW:
Location: Sooke, BC. Video: Max McCulloch.
Big Coen, Little Cohen:
Me and Cohen Johns taking a rip in the Whistler Bike Park! Huge thanks to Zane Simmons and Craig Johns for making this happen. The future is bright for the sport.
The Cornish Fasty - Jay Williamson:
I caught up with elite racer and MTB coach Jay Williamson to see what he's been up to this summer without the normal year of racing!
Under The Thunder - Charles Bousquet:
Shot at Lac Blanc Bike Park.
Elliot Smith:
A quick visit to QLD and a race against the clock to film this little edit with the man, the myth, the legend, Elliot Smith.
Matt Macduff - Augment Legend:
Macduff sending it on the Shore.
Cycles - A Journey Through Life And Death:
Lorena Dromundo and Micayla Gatto, pro mountain bike riders, started a deep and very personal journey down in Mexico, where life and death had become their greatest teachers. The riding became a journey of introspection; their greatest will and desire became to connect with what they love to do, life and the remaining time that each had been given. They found a time to honour their loved ones and transform this painful, but natural process of death into an inspiring lesson to make the best of our lives while we are existing in this world.
Sight Unseen - Durango With Brice Shirbach:
On the heels of his stop in Boulder, Brice Shirbach makes his way to Durango, Colorado to capture the next "first run" edit of the 2020 Sight Unseen series. Sight Unseen celebrates the thrill of riding blind, reminding us all to seek the fullness of new trail experiences.
Hometowe - Lasse Søltoft:
The homie Lasse Søltoft shredin' his home town in Denmark.
"You'll Never Ride Again" - Scotty Cranmer's Comeback Story:
Today is the four year anniversary of the accident that changed my life forever. Over the years I have made unbelievable progress going from being fully paralyzed to now being back on my BMX bike riding again!
Nyjah Huston - X Games Real Street Best Trick:
Watch Nyjah Huston’s entry into Real Street Best Trick 2020, the all-video street skating best trick contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Clive Dixon - X Games Real Street Best Trick:
Watch Clive Dixon’s entry into Real Street Best Trick 2020, the all-video street skating best trick contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Ryan Sheckler - X Games Real Street Best Trick:
Watch Ryan Sheckler’s entry into Real Street Best Trick 2020, the all-video street skating best trick contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Our Planet - High Seas:
Experience our planet's natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope. In this episode, venture into the deep, dark and desolate oceans that are home to an abundance of beautiful - and downright strange - creatures.
Purple Mountains - Full Film:
Our outdoor playgrounds are in peril and our votes this November will decide their future. Professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones has watched winters change drastically during his 45 years spent in the mountains. More extreme weather, fewer snow days, and economic strain on mountain towns. And yet, climate change remains a divisive issue. In the new film Purple Mountains, Jeremy seeks common ground in the heart of America's purple states, having honest discussions with individuals who don't see eye to eye with him.
Action Men:
Action Men is a 12 minute skiing/claymation short, brought to you by the Legs Of Steel. Featuring former Freeride World Tour Champion Markus Eder and British backcountry ace Paddy Graham the latest creation by the legendary LOS crew delivers spot on freeride action by one of the tightest crews in skiing. Press play and get hyped for winter!
Vertical Ice - The Spirit of Guy Lacelle:
Vertical Ice is a journey of discovery and exploration, both of the man himself and the raw beauty of his most inspired winter climbs. Told from the perspective of some of the best ice climbers in the world today, paired with archival footage from the infancy of the sport, this documentary honours the spirit of Guy Lacelle.
Shephard's Song:
Abigail Fuller tells the story of a young woman‘s quest to heal grasslands, soils, and ecology.
