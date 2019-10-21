Movies For Your Monday

Ride To The Hills:
A classic from 2001.
Distant Relatives - 50To01 Visits BarcelonaI:
Josh “Ratboy” Bryceland, Josh “Loosedog” Lewis, Veronique Sandler, Sam Cofano, Sam Hockenhull, and Max Nerurkar travel from rainy England to sunny Barcelona, Spain. Héctor Saura from Bicycle Nightmares plays host with his pal, Carlos Langelaan.
Glenn King - Back in Business:
After nine months of heavy rehab following ACL surgery last fall, Glenn felt he was finally ready to get back into the business of shredding bikes.
Kevin Sweeney x Santa Cruz:
Kevin Sweeney hits the trails of Highland Mountain Bike Park on his Santa Cruz Nomad.
In The Zone:
Patrick Laffey taking advantage of that fall time riding on Vancouver Island.
Dylan Sheffer - Farwell Thanksgiving:
Playing around at Farwell.
Hellride:
When a rocky natural trail is transformed into a flow trail due to riding technique.
Evo Bike Park Jam:
Evo Bike Park Annual Jam on the new Griffus Line. Romain Baghe, Hugo Schoonheere, Antoine Bizet, reed Boggs, Olivier Cuvet, Franck Chauvet, Paul Couderc, Pierre Edouard Ferry, Stephane Huchet, Tomas Lemoine, Pierrick Lannes, Makken, Elie Robert, William Robert, Louis Reboul, Anthony Rocci, Vincent Tupin, and Antoni Villoni.
Jordie Lunn's Yard - ''Roam'' - Full Part:
It's with heavy hearts that we revisit this classic Jordie Lunn segment from The Collective's Roam (2006). Ever the animated character, an amazingly skilled mountain biker and a friend to almost anyone who had the pleasure of his company over the years. Jordie, we'll miss you and your on camera antics. Ride in Peace. —The Ants ♥️
Whistler Closing Weekend 2019:
Who can get the muddiest on Whistler Bike Park Closing Weekend?
HighLow Does Whistler:
Tom, Jacob, James and friends take on Whistler's finest delicacies. Enjoy!
Scotty Cranmer - 3 Years Since My Life Changing Accident:
It has been three years since my life changing accident and today I decided to do something positive on the anniversary. I decided to do the longest bike ride that I have done since I became paralyzed, 30 miles, and in between the miles I reflected on the biggest moments of my recovery from this year!
Kilian Roth, Timmy Theus, and Dan Foley - "It's Later Than You Think" - Full Part:
Sit back and enjoy the combined delights and effortless style of Kilian Roth, Timmy Theus, and Dan Foley from the awesome Cult movie, 'It's Later Than You Think'. These three know how to make bike riding look really damn good. Take note.
Warsaw Rising:
Warsaw Rising documents a ten day trip to the capital of Poland - Warsaw, with none other than Simone Barraco, Mark Burnett, Joris Coulomb and Jiri Blabol. A city somewhat overlooked by the travelling rider, but one that offers so much, as you'll see. These guys sure left their mark on this place. Get ready for 11 minutes of incredible bike riding.
Felipe Nunes' "Welcome to Birdhouse" Part:
Felipe puts his heart and soul on the line at every session and the dedication has paid off, with him landing the cover of our November issue and officially becoming a member of Tony Hawk’s Birdhouse squad. This is how to introduce yourself to your new team!
Mark Suciu's "Verso" Part:
Mark's Cross Continental part birthed a legend, but this one catapults him into the stratosphere. The fastest feet in the biz and an approach to skating without comparison, Suciu's Verso is an absolute gift. Enjoy the show.
The Fifty - Ep. 15/16 - North Maroon & Holy Cross Couloir, Colorado:
With an impeding storm on the horizon, the push to ski two classic lines in Colorado in back-to-back days presents one of the most exhausting challenges of The Fifty to date. The two classics, the iconic and photographic North Maroon Peak near Aspen, Colorado and the far-flung and aesthetic Holy Cross Couloir near Vail, Colorado are in stellar and stable condition in April of 2019 and create for some of the best skiing conditions possible on big ski mountaineering style lines. Cody Townsend is joined in this special double episode by Aspen locals Pete Gaston, Anton Sponar and Greg Strokes for the two day adventure in the Colorado backcountry. This is Episode 15 / 16 and line 15 and 16 completed for The FIFTY, a project following Cody Townsend as he attempts to climb and ski all fifty of the lines and mountains chronicled in the book, "The 50 Classic Ski Descents of North America." The series documents Townsend's journey's, travels, challenges and each line and mountain listed in the book. It's a journey through the most majestic mountains and ski lines in North America along with a unique insight into how skiers make decisions in the backcountry, how they plan, navigate and safely move through the mountains and the people that dedicate their lives to the mountains.
Dylan Siggers - Griz Daze:
Local legends tell the myth of a long lost man, shoulders 6 feet wide, who lives among the wildlife deep in the mountains above Fernie, BC. As the story goes, a shot from his 8-foot musket brings blankets of powder to the valley. Locals know him only as “The Griz”. Dylan Siggers among the other townsfolk has made a life of this tradition, finding purpose in the abundance of snow brought by this mythical man.
Home For All - Ripples In All Directions - The Problem Solvers Ep. 3:
A small group of Japanese architects design a host of tiny community centers, helping hundreds of people who cannot go back, move forward.
Lhotse:
It’s not always what we achieve that defines us, rather it is why we achieve such things that creates clarity in our existence. In 2018, Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison completed the first ski descent of the 27,940-foot Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain in the world. This is their story.
Photo: LB Liautard
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment